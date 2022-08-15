ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Groban reacted to a fan who thought she spotted him walking around Disneyland in a 'Ratatouille' chef hat

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxRCV_0hHkywHf00
Josh Groban wears a "Ratatouille" headband after a fan spotted him at Disneyland.

Josh Groban/@tinafeyismywife/TikTok

  • A recent TikTok appears to show Josh Groban visiting Disneyland and wearing "Ratatouille" ears.
  • Groban responded on Sunday with a video where he's seen wearing the same headband.
  • He also shakes his head in the video, and jokes that the paparazzi has "gone too far."

Musician Josh Groban might just be a "Disney adult."

On Friday, TikTok user @tinafeyismywife uploaded a video showing a man who appeared to be the 41-year-old musician at Disneyland.

In the TikToker's video, which has more than 84,000 views on Monday, you can see the man adjusting a pair of "Ratatouille" themed ears — which feature a small chef's hat in the middle — and walking around the theme park.

"Please. Is this Josh Groban….," the TikToker questioned in the post's caption.

@tinafeyismywife Please. Is this Josh Groban…. @Josh Groban #please #mydadlovesyou #joshgroban #fyp #disneyland #californiaadventure ♬ You Raise Me Up - Josh Groban

The "You Raise Me Up" singer then responded to the footage late on Sunday night.

In his own TikTok video , which has more than 860,000 views on Monday, the musician is seen wearing the same headband, shaking his head, and taking a deep breath.

"The paparazzi has really gone too far this time," he joked in his caption, alongside the hashtag #worthit.

@joshgroban #duet with @joe mama The paparazzi has really gone too far this time. #ratatouille #disneyland #worthit #paparatsy ♬ You Raise Me Up - Josh Groban

Disneyland and Disney World are popular spots among celebrities, with stars including Halsey , Jennette McCurdy , and Kim Kardashian making appearances at the theme parks in recent years.

Some celebrities are also such huge fans that they've gotten Disney-inspired tattoos , spent their early careers working at the parks , and often visit them for date nights with their partners.

Read the original article on Insider

