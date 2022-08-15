Josh Groban reacted to a fan who thought she spotted him walking around Disneyland in a 'Ratatouille' chef hat
- A recent TikTok appears to show Josh Groban visiting Disneyland and wearing "Ratatouille" ears.
- Groban responded on Sunday with a video where he's seen wearing the same headband.
- He also shakes his head in the video, and jokes that the paparazzi has "gone too far."
Musician Josh Groban might just be a "Disney adult."
On Friday, TikTok user @tinafeyismywife uploaded a video showing a man who appeared to be the 41-year-old musician at Disneyland.
In the TikToker's video, which has more than 84,000 views on Monday, you can see the man adjusting a pair of "Ratatouille" themed ears — which feature a small chef's hat in the middle — and walking around the theme park.
"Please. Is this Josh Groban….," the TikToker questioned in the post's caption.
@tinafeyismywife Please. Is this Josh Groban…. @Josh Groban #please #mydadlovesyou #joshgroban #fyp #disneyland #californiaadventure ♬ You Raise Me Up - Josh Groban
The "You Raise Me Up" singer then responded to the footage late on Sunday night.
In his own TikTok video , which has more than 860,000 views on Monday, the musician is seen wearing the same headband, shaking his head, and taking a deep breath.
"The paparazzi has really gone too far this time," he joked in his caption, alongside the hashtag #worthit.
@joshgroban #duet with @joe mama The paparazzi has really gone too far this time. #ratatouille #disneyland #worthit #paparatsy ♬ You Raise Me Up - Josh Groban
Disneyland and Disney World are popular spots among celebrities, with stars including Halsey , Jennette McCurdy , and Kim Kardashian making appearances at the theme parks in recent years.
Some celebrities are also such huge fans that they've gotten Disney-inspired tattoos , spent their early careers working at the parks , and often visit them for date nights with their partners.
