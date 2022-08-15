Josh Groban reacted to a fan who thought she spotted him walking around Disneyland in a 'Ratatouille' chef hat

Josh Groban wears a "Ratatouille" headband after a fan spotted him at Disneyland. Josh Groban/@tinafeyismywife/TikTok

A recent TikTok appears to show Josh Groban visiting Disneyland and wearing "Ratatouille" ears.

Groban responded on Sunday with a video where he's seen wearing the same headband.

He also shakes his head in the video, and jokes that the paparazzi has "gone too far."

Musician Josh Groban might just be a "Disney adult."

On Friday, TikTok user @tinafeyismywife uploaded a video showing a man who appeared to be the 41-year-old musician at Disneyland.

In the TikToker's video, which has more than 84,000 views on Monday, you can see the man adjusting a pair of "Ratatouille" themed ears — which feature a small chef's hat in the middle — and walking around the theme park.

"Please. Is this Josh Groban….," the TikToker questioned in the post's caption.

The "You Raise Me Up" singer then responded to the footage late on Sunday night.

In his own TikTok video , which has more than 860,000 views on Monday, the musician is seen wearing the same headband, shaking his head, and taking a deep breath.

"The paparazzi has really gone too far this time," he joked in his caption, alongside the hashtag #worthit.

Disneyland and Disney World are popular spots among celebrities, with stars including Halsey , Jennette McCurdy , and Kim Kardashian making appearances at the theme parks in recent years.

Some celebrities are also such huge fans that they've gotten Disney-inspired tattoos , spent their early careers working at the parks , and often visit them for date nights with their partners.