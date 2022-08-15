ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PerkinElmer

Analysts have provided the following ratings for PerkinElmer PKI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PerkinElmer has an average price target of $169.14 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $149.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Krispy Kreme's Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Pro data, Krispy Kreme DNUT reported Q2 sales of $375.25 million. It posted a loss of $2.41 million, resulting in a 137.29% decrease from last quarter. Krispy Kreme reached earnings of $6.46 million and sales of $372.53 million in Q1. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without context is not...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $21.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 557.5K, which is 179.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for APA

APA APA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $54.1 versus the current price of APA at $36.0, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated APA...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Block Sq#Q2
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Performance Food Group

Within the last quarter, Performance Food Group PFGC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Performance Food Group. The company has an average price target of $61.0 with a high of $67.00 and a low of $55.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for ConocoPhillips

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ConocoPhillips COP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $131.42 versus the current price of ConocoPhillips at $104.21, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking Into Prospect Capital's Recent Short Interest

Prospect Capital's (NASDAQ:PSEC) short percent of float has fallen 6.77% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.08 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Grupo Televisa

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Grupo Televisa TV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Grupo Televisa has an average price target of $10.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $8.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Intuitive Surgical

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Intuitive Surgical ISRG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $253.0 versus the current price of Intuitive Surgical at $229.44, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Northern Oil & Gas NOG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Verizon Communications

Within the last quarter, Verizon Communications VZ has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Verizon Communications has an average price target of $53.64 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $41.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Peering Into Southwest Airlines Recent Short Interest

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) short percent of float has fallen 5.2% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.67 million shares sold short, which is 1.64% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock rose 18.0% to $1.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago. REE Automotive REE shares moved upwards by 8.19% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy