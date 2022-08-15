Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Krispy Kreme's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga Pro data, Krispy Kreme DNUT reported Q2 sales of $375.25 million. It posted a loss of $2.41 million, resulting in a 137.29% decrease from last quarter. Krispy Kreme reached earnings of $6.46 million and sales of $372.53 million in Q1. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without context is not...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PerkinElmer
Analysts have provided the following ratings for PerkinElmer PKI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PerkinElmer has an average price target of $169.14 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $149.00.
Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Performance Food Group
Within the last quarter, Performance Food Group PFGC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Performance Food Group. The company has an average price target of $61.0 with a high of $67.00 and a low of $55.00.
Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
LightPath Technologies LPTH stock moved upwards by 32.9% to $1.86 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 364.4K, which is 467.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million. Wolfspeed WOLF shares rose...
Expert Ratings for Masco
Within the last quarter, Masco MAS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Masco. The company has an average price target of $63.8 with a high of $76.00 and a low of $54.00.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for Performance Food Group: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Performance Food Group PFGC and raise its price target from $58.00 to $62.00. Shares of Performance Food Group are trading down 0.9% over the last 24 hours, at $51.99 per share. A move to $62.00 would account for a 19.25% increase...
Analyst Ratings for Grupo Televisa
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Grupo Televisa TV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Grupo Televisa has an average price target of $10.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $8.00.
Analyst Ratings for APA
APA APA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $54.1 versus the current price of APA at $36.0, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated APA...
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
Analyst Ratings for Verizon Communications
Within the last quarter, Verizon Communications VZ has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Verizon Communications has an average price target of $53.64 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $41.00.
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Intuitive Surgical
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Intuitive Surgical ISRG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $253.0 versus the current price of Intuitive Surgical at $229.44, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13...
Looking Into Prospect Capital's Recent Short Interest
Prospect Capital's (NASDAQ:PSEC) short percent of float has fallen 6.77% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.08 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
Expert Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Northern Oil & Gas NOG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
Where Peloton Interactive Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Peloton Interactive PTON has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Peloton Interactive. The company has an average price target of $14.57 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $11.00.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0