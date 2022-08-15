ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey named second best state to live in

What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ

There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
Which Food Prices Increased The Most In New Jersey

But chicken? CHICKEN IS WHAT SAW THE BIGGEST PRICE JUMP?!. Previously, I used to think of chicken as one of the cheapest protein options out there. I guess so did everyone else. But if there is a higher demand for chicken, then the price will automatically go up. It is...
Flunked the road test? MVC advice for teen drivers in NJ

If you’re trying to get a driver’s license in New Jersey but you have failed your road test, it could take a while before you will have the opportunity to get re-tested. The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission continues to experience delays for re-taking the test, but they are not nearly as bad as some people claim they are, according to MVC spokesman William Connolly.
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
Smokey truck fires snarls NJ Turnpike traffic

Truck fires in two different locations on the New Jersey Turnpike caused a delay of over 5 miles Tuesday morning. Black smoke billowed into the air from the southbound outer lanes south of Exit 7A for Route 195 in Chesterfield around 10 a.m. when a dump truck caught fire, according to State Police. Traffic slowed in both the inner and outer lanes while fire crews worked to put out the fire.
NJ’s top 10 outdoor bars to visit immediately before summer ends

We’re only a few weeks away from sending the kids back to school, getting back to our normal routine, and my all-time favorite season, sweater weather. But before all of that happens, there’s still a little bit more of summer to enjoy and this is the time we take advantage of being outside the majority of the day.
Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation

From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo

Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
Teachers Are Getting Spoiled At American Dream Mall In New Jersey

We're getting ready to wind down the summer (boo hiss boo!) and that is not good for the mood. American Dream feels your pain so they are throwing The Anti-Bummer, End-of-Summer Bash, and you are invited! By the way, they are totally spoiling our teachers and you can still submit your favorite teacher to win!
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

