Rochester, MI

wdet.org

GLWA water main break repairs delayed; boil water advisory extended

Several Metro Detroit communities facing a boil water advisory may have to wait until September to use their tap water normally again after a critical water main broke on Saturday. It impacts more than 100,000 residents in communities like Rochester, Imlay City and Shelby Township. The Great Lakes Water Authority...
The Oakland Press

Troy bans lawn sprinklers temporarily

The city of Troy ordered an emergency suspension of outdoor water sprinkling on Wednesday. The ban will last until the Great Lakes Water Authority repairs the recent water main break that forced numerous communities into having to boil water due to potential reduced pressure. “The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)...
CBS Detroit

Boil-Water Alert Could Last 2 Weeks For Some In SE Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water Authority, known as GLWA, said. The break was discovered Saturday on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the GLWA system. A loss of water pressure can sometimes cause bacteria to get into the system. Shelby Township, with 80,000 residents in Macomb County, is among the communities covered by the boil-water recommendation. The others are Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester and Washington Township. Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said the city had distributed 40,000 water bottles by Monday afternoon. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency, which makes state resources available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com

