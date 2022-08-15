Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Increased supply of bottled water delivered as boil water advisory continues
Increased supply of bottled water delivered as boil water advisory continues; residents told to not water grass
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
23 communities asked to stop watering lawns as water main repairs continue
The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking residents in cities impacted by the water main break to refrain from watering their lawns until the repair is completed. Suspending outdoor irrigation will allow the limited water supply to adequately provide for residents, businesses and emergency services. "As GLWA continues to work...
GLWA water main break repairs delayed; boil water advisory extended
Several Metro Detroit communities facing a boil water advisory may have to wait until September to use their tap water normally again after a critical water main broke on Saturday. It impacts more than 100,000 residents in communities like Rochester, Imlay City and Shelby Township. The Great Lakes Water Authority...
Communities impacted by water main break say they need more water, resources
The boil water advisory is affecting more than 100,000 people and now communities are calling on the state to step up and get their residents the resources they need.
Schools reveal plans to deal with boil water advisory in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s a water problem in several Metro Detroit communities that will take a little longer to fix. The Great Lakes Water Authority says it will take three weeks to fix the major water main break where over 100,000 people remain affected for a fourth straight day.
Troy bans lawn sprinklers temporarily
The city of Troy ordered an emergency suspension of outdoor water sprinkling on Wednesday. The ban will last until the Great Lakes Water Authority repairs the recent water main break that forced numerous communities into having to boil water due to potential reduced pressure. “The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)...
Restaurants deal with added costs, inconvenience of boil water advisory
It could be two weeks until the boil water advisory is lifted for seven communities in metro Detroit.
Oakland Township residents to see $400 spike on their water bills for the next 30 years
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland Township residents will see their water bills rise by hundreds of dollars over the next few decades as the region works to pay off the debt from a new water storage tank that's been in the works for years. In order to pay...
Boil-Water Alert Could Last 2 Weeks For Some In SE Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water Authority, known as GLWA, said. The break was discovered Saturday on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the GLWA system. A loss of water pressure can sometimes cause bacteria to get into the system. Shelby Township, with 80,000 residents in Macomb County, is among the communities covered by the boil-water recommendation. The others are Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester and Washington Township. Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said the city had distributed 40,000 water bottles by Monday afternoon. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency, which makes state resources available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
Consumers Energy rushes to address gas leak in Bloomfield Township
Officials are working to address a reported gas leak in Oakland County Wednesday morning and repairs could cause traffic headaches for drivers
Restaurants hit hard by boil water advisory expected to last weeks
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MIch. (FOX 2) - About 133,000 Metro Detroiters remain under the boil water advisory, which may stretch for another two to three weeks. The advisory is in place until September 3rd, creating a lingering headache for restaurants in Shelby Township. And that's hurting the lunch rush at Avi’ari Cuisine.
Bottled water disappearing from store shelves in Macomb County communities affected by water main break
Bottled water is in high demand in Shelby Township and neighboring communities, with a boil water advisory in effect for more than 133,000 people.
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
Gas leak in Bloomfield Township closes intersection Wednesday
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (FOX 2) - A gas leak has closed an intersection in Bloomfield Township, Consumers Energy said late Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Road Commission shut down Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road while Consumers Energy investigated the leak. There was no known time when access would resume.
St. Clair Shores Makes Waves with New Bars and Restaurants
Not long after the bar opens on a May Saturday, Caché Cocktail & Wine Bar owner Dave Harden checks in with beverage director Joe Schubert. Schubert is pureeing peaches and berries for the evening’s specials: frozen sangria and peach margaritas. It’s going to be a busy night, but they’re both hoping the rain will hold off. The first social district event of the summer season is about to kick off in downtown St. Clair Shores.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness. Michigan health officials are urging...
Washington Twp residents rally in the community amid boil water advisory
WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Washington Township is one of the communities dealing with the recent boil water advisory. The township supervisor told me he has not slept the past three days because of this water main break. It will take a village to get through the next two...
