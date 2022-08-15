ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

Aberdeen IronBirds split final two games at Hudson Valley, to begin home series Tuesday with doubleheader

By Randy McRoberts, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Suuql_0hHkyJIg00
Aberdeen baserunner Connor Pavolony keeps an eye on the batter as he takes his lead from second after his hit during the game against Wilmington Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Aberdeen IronBirds split the final two games at Hudson Valley over the weekend, losing 3-1 Saturday, but bouncing back to win Sunday, 6-5, in High-A South Atlantic League play.

Aberdeen (65-42 overall, 22-19 second half) will open a seven-game series at home Tuesday. The ‘Birds will battle Asheville in a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The ‘Birds (first half North Division champions) are 1.5 games back of Bowling Green (66-40) for the league’s best overall record and 1.5 games behind Brooklyn (24-18) for the second half division title.

In Sunday’s win, Aberdeen trailed 5-2 into the eighth inning, but the ‘Birds rallied for four runs.

Davis Tavarez opened the inning with a walk, and Billy Cook drilled a two-run home run. The inning continued with Trendon Craig and Chris Givin also earning walks and Connor Pavolony (2-for-4, double) driving in both with a triple. Pavolony finished with three RBIs.

Craig and Isaac both hit doubles for Aberdeen.

Daniel Lloyd (1-3), one of five Aberdeen pitchers, threw two innings in relief for the win, allowing one hit and one run, while striking out five.

Rickey Ramirez worked the final inning for his second save, allowing a hit and striking out one.

Saturday loss

The ‘Birds and Renegades were locked in a 1-1 tie late, before Hudson Valley scored twice in the eighth without a hit to win.

Two walks, a wild pitch and two sacrifice flies allowed by Aberdeen reliever Alex Pham (3-2) made the difference. Pham walked two and struck out one.

Offensively, Aberdeen’s run was scored in the sixth on a Darell Hernaiz home run. Collin Burns and TT Bowens both hit doubles.

Starting pitcher Peter Van Loon pitched four innings and allowed three hits, one walk and one run, while striking out one. Reliever Dan Hammer pitched three innings and gave one hit and three walks, while striking out three.

