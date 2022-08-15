ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

communityadvocate.com

Cathyrne M. Donahue, 69, of Westborough

– Cathyrne M. Donahue, 69, of Westborough, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was the wife of Daniel E. Donahue. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Doris (Bradley) Martin. She was raised and educated in Sudbury and was a graduate of Sudbury High School.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Sidney P. Gibson Jr., 86, of Marlborough

– Sidney P. Gibson Jr., 86 of Marlborough, passed away peacefully at home on August 14th. Born in Marlborough, MA, he was the son of the late Sidney Gibson Sr. and Rita Gibson (Magoon). He was the brother to the late Sandra Hanson, Charles Gibson, John Gibson and Robert Gibson.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marguerite R. Hermes, 92, of Shrewsbury

– Marguerite R. (Assaf) Hermes, 92, died peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. She was born in Büyükada, Istanbul, Turkey, daughter of Emanuel and Marie (Edalopoulos) Assaf. As a young woman, Marguerite was an Executive Secretary for...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Marlborough welcomes new pastor

MARLBOROUGH – St. Stephen Lutheran Church will welcome Pastor Greg Mileski as its regular supply pastor on Sept. 11. “I am very excited to spend some time walking with St. Stephen Lutheran Church,” Mileski said in a press release. “Helping all of us to grow our roots more deeply in this tradition that is centered around this truth: God loves us, and because of that we are free to love one another, exactly as much as we’ve always deep down wanted to!”
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Roland J. Laferriere, 90, of North Grafton

Auburn – Roland J. Laferriere died Saturday, August 12, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was 83. He leaves his wife of 35 years, June (Bryan) Laferriere; sons James Laferriere, of Uxbridge; John Laferriere, of Connecticut; and Bruce Laferriere, of Webster; a daughter Linda Laferriere, of Connecticut; two step-children; Lisa Goyer and her husband Richard, of Worcester and Mark Derie, of Webster; his sister Lorraine Marchand and her husband Howard, of No. Grafton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his daughter Susan Shenian.
AUBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman's Body Found in Charles River After Search Near Harvard

A woman's body was found in the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge on Wednesday night after police searched the water for hours, officials said. Massachusetts State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was seen lying on a ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University. Witnesses who were walking across the bridge at the time said they saw her dive into the water.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Richard J. Domine Jr., 54, of Shrewsbury

– Richard James Domine, Jr., of Shrewsbury Massachusetts, passed away on August 14, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Rich was born on the 1st of November 1967 in Portland, Oregon and lived life as an “army brat” in different places until graduating from Ayer High School in 1985. After graduation he joined the military and met the mother of his children while stationed in Germany.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury celebrates grant for shared-use path at Jordan Pond

SHREWSBURY – A new shared-use path may be heading to Jordan Pond. The Shrewsbury project was one of 81 trail projects that was awarded funding through the state MassTrails Grant Program. Shrewsbury will receive $50,000 for the design, engineering and permitting. Shared-use plans would make the path accessible. It...
SHREWSBURY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester resident Amanda Shearstone petitioning to legalize raising chickens in city

WORCESTER, Mass. - Amanda Shearstone built a chicken coop in her backyard in 2020, while she like many others had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted the fresh eggs for her family and to be able to live a more sustainable lifestyle. But, it’s illegal to raise chickens in Worcester, and Shearstone was unaware until she got a cease and desist letter from the city.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island talk show host arrested in Warwick on trespassing charge

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island talk show host John DePetro was taken into custody Tuesday night following a livestream on social media. The radio host was filming a Facebook Live outside a home that was previously investigated in relation to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester on Staples Avenue in Warwick, when he was arrested.
WARWICK, RI
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough police log, Aug. 19 edition

8:03 a.m. Hannaford Super Market/BPRW. Suspicious activity. 8:35 a.m. Marlboro Commerce Center/Maple St. Medical. 11:14 a.m. Walgreen’s/Granger Blvd. MVA property damage only. 11:17 a.m. Marlborough Hills Health Care/Northboro Road East. Trespassing. 12:30 p.m. Boston Market/Northboro Road East. MVA property damage. 12:53 p.m. Marlborough Hills Health Care/Northboro Road East. Suspicious...
MARLBOROUGH, MA

