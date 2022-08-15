Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Cathyrne M. Donahue, 69, of Westborough
– Cathyrne M. Donahue, 69, of Westborough, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was the wife of Daniel E. Donahue. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Doris (Bradley) Martin. She was raised and educated in Sudbury and was a graduate of Sudbury High School.
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
communityadvocate.com
Sidney P. Gibson Jr., 86, of Marlborough
– Sidney P. Gibson Jr., 86 of Marlborough, passed away peacefully at home on August 14th. Born in Marlborough, MA, he was the son of the late Sidney Gibson Sr. and Rita Gibson (Magoon). He was the brother to the late Sandra Hanson, Charles Gibson, John Gibson and Robert Gibson.
communityadvocate.com
Marguerite R. Hermes, 92, of Shrewsbury
– Marguerite R. (Assaf) Hermes, 92, died peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. She was born in Büyükada, Istanbul, Turkey, daughter of Emanuel and Marie (Edalopoulos) Assaf. As a young woman, Marguerite was an Executive Secretary for...
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
communityadvocate.com
St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Marlborough welcomes new pastor
MARLBOROUGH – St. Stephen Lutheran Church will welcome Pastor Greg Mileski as its regular supply pastor on Sept. 11. “I am very excited to spend some time walking with St. Stephen Lutheran Church,” Mileski said in a press release. “Helping all of us to grow our roots more deeply in this tradition that is centered around this truth: God loves us, and because of that we are free to love one another, exactly as much as we’ve always deep down wanted to!”
communityadvocate.com
Roland J. Laferriere, 90, of North Grafton
Auburn – Roland J. Laferriere died Saturday, August 12, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was 83. He leaves his wife of 35 years, June (Bryan) Laferriere; sons James Laferriere, of Uxbridge; John Laferriere, of Connecticut; and Bruce Laferriere, of Webster; a daughter Linda Laferriere, of Connecticut; two step-children; Lisa Goyer and her husband Richard, of Worcester and Mark Derie, of Webster; his sister Lorraine Marchand and her husband Howard, of No. Grafton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his daughter Susan Shenian.
nbcboston.com
Woman's Body Found in Charles River After Search Near Harvard
A woman's body was found in the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge on Wednesday night after police searched the water for hours, officials said. Massachusetts State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was seen lying on a ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University. Witnesses who were walking across the bridge at the time said they saw her dive into the water.
Boston Globe
Robert Marr, business executive and Dorchester Boys and Girls Clubs founder, dies at 86
“His legacy is building the careers of young boys and girls in Dorchester who had a chance to grow and flourish and become very successful citizens because he built a structure for them to do that.”. Robert Marr believed the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester was his most significant...
communityadvocate.com
Richard J. Domine Jr., 54, of Shrewsbury
– Richard James Domine, Jr., of Shrewsbury Massachusetts, passed away on August 14, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Rich was born on the 1st of November 1967 in Portland, Oregon and lived life as an “army brat” in different places until graduating from Ayer High School in 1985. After graduation he joined the military and met the mother of his children while stationed in Germany.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury celebrates grant for shared-use path at Jordan Pond
SHREWSBURY – A new shared-use path may be heading to Jordan Pond. The Shrewsbury project was one of 81 trail projects that was awarded funding through the state MassTrails Grant Program. Shrewsbury will receive $50,000 for the design, engineering and permitting. Shared-use plans would make the path accessible. It...
Dogged metal detector enthusiast finds woman’s lost wedding ring at NH beach
Eight days after the ring’s disappearance, Lou Asci of Marshfield got a hit. A New Hampshire beachgoer located a woman’s lost wedding ring after nearly 15 hours of searching. Francesca Teal, of Groveland, was playing football with her husband off of North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire. As...
10 indicted for trafficking fentanyl in Mass.
Prosecutors say the suspects sold the drugs in public areas including the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots.
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester resident Amanda Shearstone petitioning to legalize raising chickens in city
WORCESTER, Mass. - Amanda Shearstone built a chicken coop in her backyard in 2020, while she like many others had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted the fresh eggs for her family and to be able to live a more sustainable lifestyle. But, it’s illegal to raise chickens in Worcester, and Shearstone was unaware until she got a cease and desist letter from the city.
WCVB
Massachusetts man charged with OUI in Cape Cod crash that killed motorcyclist
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence of liquor, in connection with a deadly Cape Cod crash that claimed the life of a teenager. Barnstable police said the crash happened at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 3900 Falmouth...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island talk show host arrested in Warwick on trespassing charge
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island talk show host John DePetro was taken into custody Tuesday night following a livestream on social media. The radio host was filming a Facebook Live outside a home that was previously investigated in relation to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester on Staples Avenue in Warwick, when he was arrested.
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Aug. 19 edition
8:03 a.m. Hannaford Super Market/BPRW. Suspicious activity. 8:35 a.m. Marlboro Commerce Center/Maple St. Medical. 11:14 a.m. Walgreen’s/Granger Blvd. MVA property damage only. 11:17 a.m. Marlborough Hills Health Care/Northboro Road East. Trespassing. 12:30 p.m. Boston Market/Northboro Road East. MVA property damage. 12:53 p.m. Marlborough Hills Health Care/Northboro Road East. Suspicious...
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Merrimac, Massachusetts, to Close After 75 Years
I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA is closing after 75 years of serving the North Shore. Opening in 1947, Skip's is a staple on the Seacoast, Route 110, and the...
