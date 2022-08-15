MARLBOROUGH – St. Stephen Lutheran Church will welcome Pastor Greg Mileski as its regular supply pastor on Sept. 11. “I am very excited to spend some time walking with St. Stephen Lutheran Church,” Mileski said in a press release. “Helping all of us to grow our roots more deeply in this tradition that is centered around this truth: God loves us, and because of that we are free to love one another, exactly as much as we’ve always deep down wanted to!”

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO