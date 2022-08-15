Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Reeves appoints Stockstill to Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of Mississippi
Governor Tate Reeves has appointed Chris Stockstill of Picayune to serve on the Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of Mississippi. “The Mississippi Veterans Home Purchase Board, (VHPB) located in Pearl, Mississippi is a six-member board and an Executive Director, that represents each of the old Congressional Districts of Mississippi, with one member at large. All members must be veterans with backgrounds in banking or mortgages, real estate, homebuilding, or business. All 6 members are appointed by the Governor and are vetted through confirmation hearings with the State Senate’s Veteran Affairs Committee.
Picayune Item
Meet The Teams coming Aug. 18
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will hold its Meet The Teams Night on Thursday at historic A.L. May Memorial Stadium. The free festivities start at 5:45 p.m. with a performance by the Band of Gold, Perkettes and Cheerleaders. The 2022 men’s soccer, women’s soccer and football teams will be introduced by their head coaches.
Picayune Item
ESPN+ will broadcast Gulf Coast-EMCC clash
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will play for the first time ever on the ESPN platform next month. As part of the NJCAA’s broadcasting partnership with ESPN, the Bulldogs’ MACCC football showdown against East Mississippi on Sept. 22 will be aired on ESPN+ as the NJCAA Game of the Week. Kickoff at historic A.L. May Memorial Stadium in Perkinston is set for 7 p.m.
Picayune Item
Picayune has off night against the Harrison Central
An off night by the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide (1-3) had them swept by the Harrison Central Red Rebels (2-0). It’s early in the season but head coach Courtney Dickens was transparent in saying,. “That’s probably been the worst we’ve played this season.”. Set scores from Tuesday...
Picayune Item
American Red Cross offering two volunteer training sessions
Hurricane season is upon the Mississippi Gulf Coast, so residents with an inclination to volunteer may consider becoming a volunteer with the American Red Cross. Two training events are being offered that can provide Pearl River County residents with an opportunity to volunteer at a storm shelter. There are three...
Picayune Item
The senior center is a place for us
While visiting one of the many booths at the Senior Fest in June I was given a coupon for a free lunch at the Senior Center here in Picayune. During my many visits to Walmart I noticed the signs leading to the center, but never visited the place. I thanked the wonderful lady who serves as the receptionist at the center for the coupon and promised I would come one day.
Picayune Item
Lady Hornets sting Panthers in sweep
The Poplarville Lady Hornets got their buzz back following a sweep against the Lumberton Panthers (1-2). The Lady Hornets are now 2-1 on the season. Monday’s match up against the Panthers was a truly dominant performance. Their serving was unstoppable with 25 total aces and they capitalized on putting the ball down with a total of 18 kills.
Picayune Item
Chapel Hart to perform for chance at finale
This Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Central, Poplarville’s own County music group Chapel Hart will compete against 11 other performers for a chance to get to America’s Got Talent finale. Chapel Hart is drawing close to America’s Got Talent’s $1 million prize. They became a fan favorite...
Picayune Item
Several suspects arrested for drug violations
Several suspects were arrested for drug related violations by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department over the past few months. A case that occurred on April 29, at about 1:45 p.m., involved narcotics investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department going to a residence located at 2951 Jackson Landing Road to locate two suspects wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, said Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison.
Picayune Item
Moss Point man sentenced to over 17 years in prison for methamphetamine offense
Gulfport, Miss. – A Moss Point man was sentenced to 211 months in federal prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Labaron Mitchell, 38,...
Picayune Item
Luke informs public that he notified city’s trial attorney Councilor’s son was on jury
Mayor Jim Luke clarified during Tuesday’s City Council meeting that he knew the son of a Councilor had been selected to serve on a jury of a case involving the city and corrected previous coverage by the Item that stated no one reported that fact. Luke said that he,...
