While visiting one of the many booths at the Senior Fest in June I was given a coupon for a free lunch at the Senior Center here in Picayune. During my many visits to Walmart I noticed the signs leading to the center, but never visited the place. I thanked the wonderful lady who serves as the receptionist at the center for the coupon and promised I would come one day.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO