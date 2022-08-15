Read full article on original website
Penn Yan Man Ticketed for Driving on a Suspended License
A 42-year-old Penn Yan man was ticketed by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop in the village Wednesday. Shaun Drennen was spotted driving on Elm Street while his license was allegedly suspended. A traffic stop was initiated and Drennen was ticketed for unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police: Fayette Man Arrested After Two-Day Long Physical Domestic
A Fayette man has been arrested for his alleged role in a two-day-long physical domestic incident that took place earlier this week. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday and Monday with 41-year-old Richard Bruce and another person, who apparently suffered multiple injuries. On Tuesday, Bruce was arrested for attempting to contact the victim from the Seneca County Correctional Facility while an order of protection was in place.
Clifton Springs Man Arrested on Family Court Warrant
A Clifton Springs man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant issued out of Wayne County Family Court. 40-year-old Bradley Serrett is accused of failing to attend a scheduled court appearance for failure to pay child support. A warrant was then issued for his arrest. Serrett was located at the Newark...
Man Arrested for August 7th Fatal Stabbing in Auburn
A man has admitted to killing an Auburn resident earlier this month. Police say they responded to 49 Grant Ave on August 7 where they found a dead man with multiple stab wounds. He was later identified as Michael Dennison. After further investigation, police questioned Daniel Nachtsheim, an acquaintance to...
Palmyra Woman Faces Multiple Charges Following Family Trouble Incident
A 20-year-old Palmyra woman was arrested Thursday following the investigation into a family trouble incident. Arianna Reisman is accused of shoving a man as he attempted to leave an apartment in the village of Palmyra. She then allegedly took the man’s phone in an attempt to prevent him from contacting Wayne County Emergency Services and a family member. Reisman violated a duly sworn order of protection by committing these actions.
Bath inmate arrested for fraud, grand larceny
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of […]
Rochester Man Arrested on Warrant
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Rochester Man for a warrant issued out of the Town of Macedon following a traffic stop. Deputies arrested Jeffrey C. Sapp Jr. age 21 of Rochester after he was arrested and brought in on a warrant from The New York State Police. Sapp was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant that was issued following a traffic stop that occurred on 07/31/2020 and failed to appear in court. Sapp was charged with Aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree and other additional vehicle and traffic charges. He was brought to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment on 08/17/2022. He will appear in Macedon Town Court at a later date and time.
Hemlock Man Arrested on Yates County Warrant
A Hemlock man wanted on a warrant out of Town of Potter Court is in Yates County Jail after being arrested by State Police. 42-year-old Jeremy Payne was turned over to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop by State Police. Payne had an outstanding warrant for a violation of his conditional discharge.
Steuben County Man Accused of Choking Deputy Sheriff
A Steuben County man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly choked a deputy sheriff. 50-year-old Kris Calkins, of Campbell, is charged with intentionally attacking, choking, and injuring the unidentified deputy as the deputy was serving as a peacekeeper on Parker Road in Campbell. In addition to assault,...
Suspicious Person Arrest in Wayne County
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Rochester man following an investigation into a suspicious person that occurred in the Town of Huron on August 16th, 2022. Deputies arrested Evan J. Crittenden age 32, of Tanton Way in the Town of Webster as a result of...
Waterloo Felon Charged With Illegally Possessing Shotgun
A Waterloo man has been arrested on criminal possession of a weapon charges. 55-year-old David Fish was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident that happened at a Wagner Street address. The weapon that was confiscated by police, a 12 gauge shotgun belonging to Fish, was not used in the domestic incident. However, Fish is a convicted Felon, which means he is not allowed to possess a shotgun legally.
Wayne County Man Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges
A Lyons man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges. 31-year-old David Merkley, Junior, is accused of injuring a domestic animal. No other details of the alleged crime were released. The animal was turned over to the Wayne County Humane Society. Merkley was charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals,...
Man Accused of Stabbing at Auburn Bar Pleads Not Guilty
The man accused of stabbing a security guard last Spring at Swifty’s Tavern in Auburn has pled not guilty. According to The Citizen, Gregory Jordan pled not guilty to felony assault and attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a security guard at the bar during the early morning hours of May 29th.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Newly Hired Deputy
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a newly hired police deputy following a domestic incident. 29 year old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse has been arrested after being accused of secretly placing a camera in the residence of a former companion. After finding the camera, the woman contacted the Sheriff’s Office.
Police: Canandaigua Man Displayed Ax in a Threatening Manner
The investigation into a disturbance at Woodland Park Circle in Canandaigua resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old Canandaigua man. Lucas Jacobson is accused of displaying a small ax in a threatening manner and was also in possession of brass knuckles during the incident. Jacobson was charged with menacing and...
Wayne County Woman Arrested After Family Trouble in Sodus
A Galen woman was arrested following an investigation into a family trouble in the Town of Sodus. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies report the arrest of Erica LaBelle for harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. LaBelle is alleged to have punched her mother in law in the face during an argument while her child was standing beside her.
Romulus Man Arrested on Starkey Town Court Warrant
A Romulus man turned himself into Yates County authorities after learning he had a warrant out for his arrest from Starkey Town Court. 25-year-old Kenneth Saunders was being held at the Yates County Jail on criminal contempt and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charges. Get the top stories...
37-Years Later The Search Continues for Kristen O’Connell’s Killer
It was 37 years ago this week that a Minnesota college student was murdered in Seneca County. 20-year old Kristen O’Connell’s nude body was found in a cornfield in Ovid. She had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and her throat was slit. Last year, a true...
Sodus Man Arrested After Sending Text Messages
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sodus man following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Dondavis E. Lane, 41, of N. Centenary Road in the Town of Sodus as a result of the domestic incident. It is alleged that Lane violated an Order of Protection issued by Wayne County Family Court, Honorable Judge Nesbitt. Lane did so by sending text messages to the protected party. Lane was charged with 1 count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, 1 Count of Aggravated Family Offense. Lane was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail where he awaits CAP Arraignment, before the presiding judge.
Another Delivery Driver Stabbed in Ithaca
The violence continued Wednesday night in Ithaca. Just a little more than 12 hours after a man was shot in the city, a delivery person was reportedly stabbed in the 400 block of North Meadow Street. The victim suffered a non-life threatening stab wound to his left shoulder. The assailant...
