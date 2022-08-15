Read full article on original website
ESPN lists Xavier Nwankpa on preseason true freshman All-America team
Tom squared loves the potential of one of Iowa‘s freshmen. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren and Tom Luginbill both named Xavier Nwankpa to their preseason true freshman All-America teams. The Southeast Polk High School product has been highly-regarded ever since he committed and signed with the Hawkeyes. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Nwankpa was the No. 25 player nationally, the No. 1 safety and the top player from the state of Iowa. Nwankpa has been a popular pick as one of the top true freshmen in all of college football. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren recently included Nwankpa among college football’s top 50 newcomers. With that in...
