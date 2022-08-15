Tom squared loves the potential of one of Iowa‘s freshmen. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren and Tom Luginbill both named Xavier Nwankpa to their preseason true freshman All-America teams. The Southeast Polk High School product has been highly-regarded ever since he committed and signed with the Hawkeyes. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Nwankpa was the No. 25 player nationally, the No. 1 safety and the top player from the state of Iowa. Nwankpa has been a popular pick as one of the top true freshmen in all of college football. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren recently included Nwankpa among college football’s top 50 newcomers. With that in...

17 MINUTES AGO