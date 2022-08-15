ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

suncoastnews.com

Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park

DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Tarpon Springs gives green light to small apartment complex

TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners on Aug. 9 approved Tarpon Springs Apartments, an eight-unit multifamily apartment complex at the corner of North Safford Street and East Park Street. By a 5-0 vote, the commission approved construction of the three-building complex to sit on a 11,200-square-foot plot in the city’s...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland commissioners approve Medulla Road development despite major environmental concerns

The landowner English Creek LLC has received the city’s approval to build a housing development off Medulla Road. Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 on Monday to change the Planned Unit Development for Tract E of Morgan Creek to allow for the construction of five single-family homes on roughly 35 acres in Southwest Lakeland. These five houses will become part of a larger development with 29 homes on an adjacent 10 acres already approved by Polk County.
LAKELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Misguided motorist takes ride in golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages

A misguided motorist on Tuesday morning took a ride in a golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages. The man in the EZ-GO non-street legal golf cart was spotted at about 10 a.m. heading westbound on County Road 466. He realized his mistake and turned around at the Morse family compound. He entered eastbound County Road 466 and kept going.
THE VILLAGES, FL
suncoastnews.com

Commission rejects cell tower, punts on townhome development

BROOKSVILLE – Residents of two communities sent messages to the county commission Aug. 9, and it came through loud and clear. On a new cell tower at a synagogue in a residential community: No. On a townhome development south of Bourassa Boulevard, north of the Woodland Waters development and...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Beach Beacon

State begins work on long-discussed, much-debated Palm Harbor roundabout

PALM HARBOR — Work on the long-discussed roundabout slated for Florida Avenue and Alternate U.S. 19 is underway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The $2.6 million project was scheduled to start Aug. 4, according to FDOT, and is expected to take nine months to complete. In addition to the roundabout, which FDOT describes as a circular intersection without signal equipment in which traffic flows around a center island, the project will also include drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, new sidewalks, a shared use path and landscaping.
PALM HARBOR, FL
10NEWS

Clearwater Beach waterspout becomes brief landspout, camera shows

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay weather camera in Clearwater Beach captured a waterspout that came ashore as a brief landspout Wednesday morning. With rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area today, it's not completely out of the question that another waterspout or two could develop.
CLEARWATER, FL
villages-news.com

A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages

I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Deputies locate missing 84-year-old New Port Richey man

UPDATE: New Port Richey Police has located Allan Ekberg in Hillsborough County and he is safe. PASCO COUNTY, FLA- New Port Richey Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man from New Port Richey. A Silver Alert has been issued for Allan Ekberg, last seen in the area of the...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

