No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Cold Case: Florida Woman Missing Since 1995 Under Suspicious CircumstancesCops And CrimeBayonet Point, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park
DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
villages-news.com
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages
A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages. The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road. Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs gives green light to small apartment complex
TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners on Aug. 9 approved Tarpon Springs Apartments, an eight-unit multifamily apartment complex at the corner of North Safford Street and East Park Street. By a 5-0 vote, the commission approved construction of the three-building complex to sit on a 11,200-square-foot plot in the city’s...
Lakeland commissioners approve Medulla Road development despite major environmental concerns
The landowner English Creek LLC has received the city’s approval to build a housing development off Medulla Road. Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 on Monday to change the Planned Unit Development for Tract E of Morgan Creek to allow for the construction of five single-family homes on roughly 35 acres in Southwest Lakeland. These five houses will become part of a larger development with 29 homes on an adjacent 10 acres already approved by Polk County.
suncoastnews.com
School Board to hold bargaining session Aug. 23
The Hernando County School Board said it will hold its bargaining session with HUSW on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. at the District Office, 919 N. Broad St., Brooksville.
villages-news.com
Misguided motorist takes ride in golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages
A misguided motorist on Tuesday morning took a ride in a golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages. The man in the EZ-GO non-street legal golf cart was spotted at about 10 a.m. heading westbound on County Road 466. He realized his mistake and turned around at the Morse family compound. He entered eastbound County Road 466 and kept going.
VIDEOS: Waterspouts spotted in Pasco and Pinellas counties Wednesday
Waterspouts came ashore in Pasco County near New Port Richey and N. Redington Beach Wednesday afternoon, but no damage was reported from the waterspouts.
Train collides with SUV in Pasco County
First responders were called to a railroad crossing in Dade City after a car was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
suncoastnews.com
Commission rejects cell tower, punts on townhome development
BROOKSVILLE – Residents of two communities sent messages to the county commission Aug. 9, and it came through loud and clear. On a new cell tower at a synagogue in a residential community: No. On a townhome development south of Bourassa Boulevard, north of the Woodland Waters development and...
WATCH: Waterspout becomes short-lived tornado on Pinellas County beach
A waterspout that formed off the Pinellas County coast Wednesday afternoon turned into a brief tornado when it made its way onshore a beach, kicking up sand and sending beachgoers running.
Beach Beacon
State begins work on long-discussed, much-debated Palm Harbor roundabout
PALM HARBOR — Work on the long-discussed roundabout slated for Florida Avenue and Alternate U.S. 19 is underway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The $2.6 million project was scheduled to start Aug. 4, according to FDOT, and is expected to take nine months to complete. In addition to the roundabout, which FDOT describes as a circular intersection without signal equipment in which traffic flows around a center island, the project will also include drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, new sidewalks, a shared use path and landscaping.
Vehicle Vs. Train Crash In Dade City, Pasco Fire Rescue On The Scene
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Fire Rescue is on the scene reporting a train vs vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Lakeland Highway and Melrose Ave. According to PFR, one patient is being transported with serious injuries. Firefighters say there are no hazards
10NEWS
Clearwater Beach waterspout becomes brief landspout, camera shows
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay weather camera in Clearwater Beach captured a waterspout that came ashore as a brief landspout Wednesday morning. With rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area today, it's not completely out of the question that another waterspout or two could develop.
villages-news.com
A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages
I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.
ospreyobserver.com
Realtor Makes $100 Donation To Raining Cats And Dogs Shelter With Every Sale
Karyn Scech is a residential estate agent with Yellowfin Realty. She sells homes in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties. Scech has been in business for six years with Yellowfin but has lived in the area for over 30 years and has an extensive network. She belongs to the Valrico...
stpeterising.com
22 blocks of Central Avenue will close for the 2nd annual Halloween on Central
Last year’s inaugural Halloween on Central event was a massive success. Thousands of people descended onto Central Avenue to promote car-free culture by walking, biking, rollerblading, skating, or scooting along downtown St. Pete’s most popular retail corridor. This year, Halloween on Central is back and better than ever....
Animal Welfare Groups: No Puppy Sales in Pinellas
Florida Voices for Animals wants two Largo Pet Stores to Stop Selling Dogs and Cats
Tampa Bay HOA board’s heritage blamed for denying American flag in memory of local veterans
Residents of a Lake Wales gated community claim the nationality of HOA board members got in the way of understanding the importance of a request to fly an American flag in memory of recently deceased veterans.
pasconewsonline.com
Deputies locate missing 84-year-old New Port Richey man
UPDATE: New Port Richey Police has located Allan Ekberg in Hillsborough County and he is safe. PASCO COUNTY, FLA- New Port Richey Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man from New Port Richey. A Silver Alert has been issued for Allan Ekberg, last seen in the area of the...
Lake County firefighters rescue dog trapped underground, tangled in roots
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake County worked over the weekend to rescue a trapped dog. First responders were called out for a “citizen assist” call for a dog named Fia. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Firefighters said Fia was trapped underground for...
