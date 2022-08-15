Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video
“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How Much She Paid Future for “Pressurelicious” Verse
Megan Thee Stallion dropped some serious dough to secure a Future verse. During a recent appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles, the Houston rapper spoke about her hit single “Pressurelicious” and how she ultimately convinced Hendrix to appear on the cut. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right?...
ETOnline.com
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Bring Their Romance to Italy: See Rare PDA
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum showed off their love for one another in a rare display of public affection during a romantic date in Italy on Tuesday. The couple dressed casually, both in white shirts, with Kravitz's hair tied back in a red bandana. She accessorized with simple gold earrings.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
hiphop-n-more.com
The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Claims T.I. Punched Him in His Face After He Kissed Him; T.I. Reacts
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ member Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face at a club one time. Taggart and fellow Chainsmokers member Alexander “Alex” Pall took to their TikTok recently to tell the story about the Atlanta native punching Drew after he kissed him on Tip’s cheek. “We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault,” Drew said.
Cardi B gets her first face tattoo
Cardi B ‘s rocking some fresh ink on her face. In an Instagram video posted by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on Sunday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper can be seen getting some artwork added to her jawline. In the clip, Cardi covers her face while Santos adds letters to her face in red ink. Fans had mixed reactions to the post, with one commenting, “OMG not a good move… I love cardi.B, trust.. NEVA the face takes away ya beauty.” Others defended Cardi’s decision, with one writing, “Her body her choice y’all buggin and what she does doesn’t even affect your daily life.” While...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cardi B praised for showing her ‘mustache’ in makeup-free selfie
Cardi B is known for keeping it real with her fans and followers, constantly sharing some personal aspects of her life, including the secret for her long and shiny hair. This time the successful musician has shared a makeup-free photo, relaxing and at home with her hair...
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
PopSugar
Lizzo Ditches Her Own Wedding For Tyson Beckford in Her "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" Video
Lizzo is a runaway bride in her latest music video, but her starring love interest, model Tyson Beckford, makes up for her escape. On Aug. 15, the "Special" singer released the bridal-themed visual for her song "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," complete with an elaborate floral wedding ceremony. However, Lizzo quickly abandons the scene for a solo road trip and a rendezvous with Beckford in the desert (which turns out to be a fantasy). Instead of getting hitched in the video, Lizzo, with her bridesmaids in tow, opts for a glamorous beach party where she happily belts out the lyrics to "2 Be Loved."
Hypebae
Marsai Martin Serves a Gingerbread Hair Moment for Her 18th Birthday
Marsai Martin recently celebrated her 18th birthday, and to mark her welcoming into full womanhood, the visionary served us a hot hair and beauty moment. Martin’s beat was subtle and simple but reeking of sartorial greatness. The actor’s makeup artist Dianashin opted for a smokey brown eye, a vintage ’90s lip, and golden bronzed skin, which bounced off her fresh gingerbread colored wig install she debuted on the red carpet of her “Far Far Away” themed party. Her hairstylist JStayReady provided her with voluminous and loose body waves, which paired perfectly with her whimsical emerald green gown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘RHOA’: Tensions Rise Between Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield at Season 14 Reunion
Kandi Burruss has taken issue with the way Sheree Whitfield and Marlo Hampton have talked trash about her in Season 14. Burruss reportedly confronts them at the reunion.
Adrienne Bailon, Israel Houghton Welcome 1st Child Via Surrogate After ‘Challenging’ 5-Year Journey: ‘Never Been Happier’
Surprise! Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. The Cheetah Girls star, 38, announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, August 16. "Ever James ♾ For this child we have prayed Just to hear our baby cry Skin to skin and face to face Heart to […]
Doting Dad Tristan Thompson Takes Daughter True To L.A. Dance Class
Tristan Thompson was on daddy duty over the weekend, taking the daughter he shares with Khloé Kardashian to her dance class in Los Angeles. The NBA pro was seen Sunday, August 14, carrying his daughter, True, 4, back to his black vehicle while sporting a black graphic t-shirt, matching shorts and a Rgb Freight trucker hat. The famous on-and-off couple's youngster looked adorable as ever in a bright pink outfit, complimenting her ensemble with lavender crocs.Thompson's outing with his daughter comes after he spent father-son time with his firstborn, Prince, as he documented the pair's day together on social media....
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"
A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
NBA・
Complex
Lil Fizz Opens Up About His Fallout With Omarion in ‘Drink Champs’ Preview
N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have shared a sneak peak of their upcoming Drink Champs interview with B2K members J-Boog, Raz-B, and Lil Fizz. In a clip posted by N.O.R.E. on Twitter, Fizz opens up about his fallout with former bandmate Omarion, who he says stopped communicated with him after Fizz started dating the mother of Omarion’s children, Apryl Jones, in 2019.
Marsai Martin's Copper Hair Color Shines on Her 18th Birthday
Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta / Contributor. Marsai Martin celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and of course the mogul gave us a beauty moment to remember. The actor and producer, who threw a "Far Far Away"-themed party, looked every bit like a princess for the occasion — and the unexpected hair color she wore was the icing on the (royal) birthday cake.
realitytitbit.com
Scrappy and Bambi helped put the 'Love' in Hip Hop with blossoming marriage
VH1’s Love and Hip Hop has been running for almost ten years now and throughout the seasons we have seen the highs and lows of the relationships between Hip-hop and R&B musicians, rappers, and their partners. One couple that has been together since season 3 is Scrappy and Bambi...
BET
Kenny Lattimore, Judge Faith Jenkins Expecting First Child
We are thrilled for the couple who revealed their pregnancy on Instagram. The 28-year-old “has been in trauma therapy in large part” because of posts Ye' has shared on social media while Davidson dated his ex-wife. The rapper says a story from Jezebel caused him to go into...
Comments / 0