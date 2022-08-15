ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Trade Lower; Weekly Jobless Claims Drop To 250,000

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 90 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.28% to 33,884.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.26% to 12,904.48. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.16% to 4,267.04. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Baidu Stock#Baidu Inc Bidu#Chinese#Cnbc
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'

Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

Affirm Holdings Stock Falls Alongside Retailers: What's Going On?

Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM shares are trading lower Thursday amid weakness in retail sentiment, which could impact buy now, pay later usage. Affirm traded lower Wednesday after Target Corp TGT shares fell on weak earnings results. Target uses Affirm's buy now, pay later option. TGT Revenue: $26.04 billion missed estimate...
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $21.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 557.5K, which is 179.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Are You Ready To Start Buying Stocks?

One of budding investors' main challenges is establishing a market bias having little idea whether the market overall is bullish, bearish or in consolidation. As a result, people will find themselves on their chosen media channels, getting caught up in ill-informed opinions and poor advice. This will be and continue to be detrimental to your portfolio performance until you move away from this amateur approach.
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Taiwan Semiconductor

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor. Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 30 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy