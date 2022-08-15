Read full article on original website
Man shot at Arvada apartment complex
The Arvada Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday morning.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
The bogey-man: Police searching for golf club theft suspect
A Westminster man was coming back from a golfing trip and landed at Denver International Airport when he discovered his clubs had been stolen from the baggage claim.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax, police looking for driver
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Man killed in 17th and Peoria hit-and-run
Aurora police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man Tuesday evening.
Victims injured during LoDo shooting describe video as shocking, heartbreaking
Shocked and surprised. That is how some of the people who were injured during a police shooting in LoDo described how they felt as they watched the video released by the Denver Police Department showing what happened.
Counselor with ‘the biggest heart’ killed in crash
“She saw a need for mental health and substance-use assistance for people in the Native American community,” co-worker and friend Christine Russell said.
Body recovered from Clear Creek in Adams County
Adams County Fire Rescue said a body was recovered from Clear Creek after being called out for a rescue Wednesday afternoon.
Denver caretaker charged after victim found in 'horrific' state
Denver prosecutors on Wednesday charged a caregiver who was responsible for an intellectually and developmentally disabled man with criminal negligence after police found the victim severely malnourished, naked and covered in feces in 2019. Michael R. Hill, 40, was the host home provider and caretaker for the victim from October...
Bystanders injured in LoDo shooting upset by what body camera video shows
DENVER — Several people who were hit by bullets fired by Denver police officers last month in LoDo think the department hasn't been truthful. They say the newly-released body camera video of the incident outside Larimer Beer Hall gives a more complete picture of what happened. Yekalo Weldehiwet, Bailey...
KKTV
2 hurt, dog rescued when RV careens into Colorado doughnut shop
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt when an RV plowed into a Denver-area doughnut shop Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to Winchell’s Donut House off Colfax and Pierce in Lakewood around 7:30 a.m. The RV crashed into at least one table as it careened into the building, eventually coming to a stop at the counter.
Aurora Police: Man dies after hit-and-run on Peoria
A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross N Peoria Street in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department says the driver of a vehicle never stopped, and investigators are searching for both now. According to the APD press release, police responded to the deadly hit-and-run on Peoria near E 17th Ave just before 11 p.m. The victim was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators initially determined the victim was trying to cross the street just north of 17th when he was hit by a black or gray Honda Pilot that was speeding south on Peoria. The driver of the Honda did not stop and continued south on Peoria.Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 31st traffic-related death in the city in 2022.
Police look for suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in the 2700 block of West Colfax Avenue Wednesday night. At about 10:38 p.m., the suspect vehicle, a silver SUV or sedan, was traveling eastbound and struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of West Colfax Avenue, according to police.
New safe parking site to open in Denver using pandemic aid money
DENVER — As the sun sets over a parking lot in Arvada, cars arrive to the closest thing some have to home. "It certainly beats sleeping under the bridge, which is where I was before I started living in my car," Shawn Breaux said as he sat in his Honda Element.
'Once-in-a-lifetime kind of person': Friend remembers woman killed in I-25 crash
LOVELAND, Colo. — With a big smile on her face, Jacqueline Hampton grabbed a Post-it note from her wall. It wasn't hard for her to feel happy when she thought about the little things her friend, Megan Arneson would do for her. Last week, Arneson was driving home after...
Warning: Fake violin scam in Edgewater
The Edgewater Police Department is issuing a warning about people setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a violin and sign stating they need some help.
Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
Mountain town road rage leads to stabbing with 'large butterfly knife' in Colorado
According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, a road rage incident led to a case of first-degree assault on August 11, with one man allegedly stabbing another man with what has been described as a "large butterfly knife." Emergency responders were dispatched to the mountain town scene of the...
KKTV
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was stabbed and another student was taken into custody at a Colorado High School on Monday, according to police. Greeley Police are reporting they were called to Jefferson High School along 4th Avenue just before noon on reports of an attack. When first responders arrived at the school, they found a juvenile victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree assault along with interference with staff/faculty/students. Neither student is being publicly identified because of their ages.
UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting
BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
