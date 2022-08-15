ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Accidents
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Amazon Fire Tv#Doughnut#Traffic Accident#Donut House
KKTV

2 hurt, dog rescued when RV careens into Colorado doughnut shop

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt when an RV plowed into a Denver-area doughnut shop Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to Winchell’s Donut House off Colfax and Pierce in Lakewood around 7:30 a.m. The RV crashed into at least one table as it careened into the building, eventually coming to a stop at the counter.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police: Man dies after hit-and-run on Peoria

A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross N Peoria Street in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department says the driver of a vehicle never stopped, and investigators are searching for both now. According to the APD press release, police responded to the deadly hit-and-run on Peoria near E 17th Ave just before 11 p.m. The victim was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators initially determined the victim was trying to cross the street just north of 17th when he was hit by a black or gray Honda Pilot that was speeding south on Peoria. The driver of the Honda did not stop and continued south on Peoria.Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 31st traffic-related death in the city in 2022.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
9NEWS

Police look for suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in the 2700 block of West Colfax Avenue Wednesday night. At about 10:38 p.m., the suspect vehicle, a silver SUV or sedan, was traveling eastbound and struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of West Colfax Avenue, according to police.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was stabbed and another student was taken into custody at a Colorado High School on Monday, according to police. Greeley Police are reporting they were called to Jefferson High School along 4th Avenue just before noon on reports of an attack. When first responders arrived at the school, they found a juvenile victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree assault along with interference with staff/faculty/students. Neither student is being publicly identified because of their ages.
GREELEY, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy