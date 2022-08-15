ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PerkinElmer

Analysts have provided the following ratings for PerkinElmer PKI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PerkinElmer has an average price target of $169.14 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $149.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
#Linus Stocks#Amc Entertainment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Capital Employed Lrb
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Prospect Capital's Recent Short Interest

Prospect Capital's (NASDAQ:PSEC) short percent of float has fallen 6.77% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.08 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

LightPath Technologies LPTH stock moved upwards by 32.9% to $1.86 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 364.4K, which is 467.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million. Wolfspeed WOLF shares rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Affirm Holdings Stock Falls Alongside Retailers: What's Going On?

Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM shares are trading lower Thursday amid weakness in retail sentiment, which could impact buy now, pay later usage. Affirm traded lower Wednesday after Target Corp TGT shares fell on weak earnings results. Target uses Affirm's buy now, pay later option. TGT Revenue: $26.04 billion missed estimate...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Virgin Galactic's Recent Short Interest

Virgin Galactic Hldgs's (NYSE:SPCE) short percent of float has fallen 3.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 49.41 million shares sold short, which is 23.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for ConocoPhillips

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ConocoPhillips COP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $131.42 versus the current price of ConocoPhillips at $104.21, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Verizon Communications

Within the last quarter, Verizon Communications VZ has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Verizon Communications has an average price target of $53.64 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $41.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Royal Caribbean?

Royal Caribbean's (NYSE:RCL) short percent of float has fallen 5.87% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.19 million shares sold short, which is 7.37% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Northern Oil & Gas NOG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock rose 18.0% to $1.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago. REE Automotive REE shares moved upwards by 8.19% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

