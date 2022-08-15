Read full article on original website
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'
Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
U.S. Stocks Trade Lower; Weekly Jobless Claims Drop To 250,000
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 90 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.28% to 33,884.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.26% to 12,904.48. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.16% to 4,267.04. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 24.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion. Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it...
U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What Makes Silver Prices Outperform, or Trail, Gold
Over the past half century, gold and silver prices have shown a strong positive correlation. Their correlation has been especially high during the past 18 years (Figure 1). Figure 1: Gold and silver typically show a strong, positive correlation. While gold and silver have a strong positive correlation, the ratio...
Are You Ready To Start Buying Stocks?
One of budding investors' main challenges is establishing a market bias having little idea whether the market overall is bullish, bearish or in consolidation. As a result, people will find themselves on their chosen media channels, getting caught up in ill-informed opinions and poor advice. This will be and continue to be detrimental to your portfolio performance until you move away from this amateur approach.
What's Going On With Eargo Stock Today?
Eargo Inc EAR shares are trading lower Thursday on possible profit taking after the stock surged on Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a final rule to improve access to hearing aids. "This action establishes a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, enabling consumers with perceived...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Expert Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Northern Oil & Gas NOG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
Jim Cramer Bashes Bed Bath & Beyond: How He Says Retailer Could 'Save Themselves,' But Would 'Rather Sink The Ship'
Jim Cramer believes Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY needs to take advantage of its recent surge and commence a stock offering, but he doesn't expect the home furnishings retailer to take action. What To Know: Bed Bath & Beyond shares have surged amid increased retail investor attention. The stock...
Looking Behind The Curtain At Crude Market Volatility
Events are driving above-average swings in an already-volatile crude market. On days when OPEC meets, the average price move for WTI Crude was $4.16, 1.4x the average. Daily volatility in crude oil futures prices remains elevated. Between March and mid-August, the daily price change in WTI has averaged $3 per barrel - approximately three times the levels seen in 2021.
