Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'

Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
U.S. Stocks Trade Lower; Weekly Jobless Claims Drop To 250,000

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 90 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.28% to 33,884.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.26% to 12,904.48. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.16% to 4,267.04. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What Makes Silver Prices Outperform, or Trail, Gold

Over the past half century, gold and silver prices have shown a strong positive correlation. Their correlation has been especially high during the past 18 years (Figure 1). Figure 1: Gold and silver typically show a strong, positive correlation. While gold and silver have a strong positive correlation, the ratio...
Are You Ready To Start Buying Stocks?

One of budding investors' main challenges is establishing a market bias having little idea whether the market overall is bullish, bearish or in consolidation. As a result, people will find themselves on their chosen media channels, getting caught up in ill-informed opinions and poor advice. This will be and continue to be detrimental to your portfolio performance until you move away from this amateur approach.
What's Going On With Eargo Stock Today?

Eargo Inc EAR shares are trading lower Thursday on possible profit taking after the stock surged on Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a final rule to improve access to hearing aids. "This action establishes a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, enabling consumers with perceived...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Expert Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Northern Oil & Gas NOG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
Looking Behind The Curtain At Crude Market Volatility

Events are driving above-average swings in an already-volatile crude market. On days when OPEC meets, the average price move for WTI Crude was $4.16, 1.4x the average. Daily volatility in crude oil futures prices remains elevated. Between March and mid-August, the daily price change in WTI has averaged $3 per barrel - approximately three times the levels seen in 2021.
