2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana
Two people in Florida have died after eating raw oysters from Louisiana. The cases involved men – one from south Florida and another from Pensacola – who died of bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. The deaths were traced to the bacteria, vibrio vulnificus, which can be found in raw or undercooked seafood.
Alabamians would give up 4 years of life to keep doing this, survey shows
Let’s face it – there are times that you just want some fast food. And, apparently, Alabamians are willing to cut their life short just to keep scarfing down the burgers, fries and milkshakes. DrugGenius.com recently surveyed 3,222 people to determine how much of their lives they would...
Striking Alabama mine workers, Amazon organizers speak at union convention
A national union convention this week got a double dose of Alabama as members of the American Postal Workers Union heard from striking miners and Amazon organizers. The convention, in National Harbor, Md., brought together members of a union representing more than 200,000 employees and retirees of the United States Postal Service, as well as private sector mail workers.
Hurricane Center to keep an eye on the Gulf this weekend
A tropical wave over Guatemala on Thursday is scheduled to arrive in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The tropical wave, once in the Gulf, could gradually organize, forecasters said, and head to the northwest. It has a 30 percent chance (up from 20...
Louisiana hospital: No abortion for woman whose fetus has no skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
New York landmark helps Alabama workers ‘pay their retirement’: TikTok shines light on RSA’s 55 Water St.
A popular TikTok account gave viewers a look at a New York City office building, which happens to be owned by the state of Alabama. ”If you know anyone that works or has worked for the state of Alabama, this building helps pay their retirement,” the TikTok says. The...
Fake Facebook post warning about serial killer spreading in Alabama
A debunked Facebook post warning about a serial killer who targets women while they are driving had found its way to Alabama. The post has been circulating on social media for more than a week. All the wording is the same, except the poster changes the name of the city involved – in this case, Huntsville.
White House says climate law to lead to 100,000 rooftop solar installations in Alabama
The White House projects that solar incentives included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act could spur 100,000 Alabama households to install rooftop solar. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden Tuesday, is being hailed as the United States’ most serious effort to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to renewable energy nationwide.
Bryant-Denny Stadium gets alcohol: Alabama ABC Board approves game day beer, wine
Beer and wine sales are coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama. Dean Argo, a spokesman for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, said Wednesday that the agency gave approval to an alcohol license for the vendor at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The state approval was the final regulatory step in authorizing sales.
Back at Ladd, wandering kids, fan bases: Down in Alabama
Ladd-Peebles is reopening to high schools after last year’s shooting. There was a scary moment at an elementary school this week as a couple kids went missing. Let’s compare Tide and Tiger fans. That’ll be fun for everyone. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
Flooding concerns continue to rise in southwest Alabama
The National Weather Service in Mobile continued to track rain and storms over southwest Alabama on Thursday. The rain is adding up and raising concerns about flash flooding. Some areas have gotten up to 6 inches of rain so far today -- and more rain is expected through the afternoon.
Want to change the world and make money? Alabama Launchpad is looking for you
The long-running pitch competition for Alabama startups is now looking for entrepreneurs with a social vision. Applications are now open for Alabama Launchpad: Social Impact Competition through Sept. 15. A partnership between the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama and the Alabama Power Foundation, the social impact competition is open to applicants who are looking to make a positive impact on society, as well as a profit.
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Native Americans urge boycott of ‘tone deaf’ Massachusetts Pilgrim museum
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by the Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower. Members of the state’s Wampanoag community and their supporters say...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls out Alabama for using COVID funds to build prisons
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out Alabama’s plans to build prisons with COVID relief money on Monday. “Lotta talk about education and choice from these GOP governors,” he posted in a tweet. “Let’s look at the choices they’re making. When states received new federal money, CA gave 3.5...
‘American Idol’: 30 singers from Alabama who competed on the reality TV series
Can Alabama produce another winner on “American Idol’? Our state has a rich history on the reality series, with a scorecard that features two champs, two runners-up, several Top 10 contestants and more. The TV singing competition has been around since 2002, and Season 20, which aired earlier...
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
This talented local band deserves to be heard beyond Alabama
Their best song was both lots of work and easy to write. Huntsville rock band Camacho changed the chorus like five times before finding the right one. The basic chord changes and lyrics though came earlier, in a quick burst. They ended up with an alt-rock anthem and Camacho’s latest...
Back to school 2022: First day of class for Alabama, Auburn, Troy and more
Universities and colleges across Alabama are welcoming students back to campus. Fall enrollment numbers won’t be finalized until October, but 174,396 students attended public four-year Alabama colleges in fall 2021, according to the Alabama Council on Higher Education. About 85,754 of those students were from Alabama. Thousands of additional...
