Illinois State

2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana

Two people in Florida have died after eating raw oysters from Louisiana. The cases involved men – one from south Florida and another from Pensacola – who died of bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. The deaths were traced to the bacteria, vibrio vulnificus, which can be found in raw or undercooked seafood.
FLORIDA STATE
Striking Alabama mine workers, Amazon organizers speak at union convention

A national union convention this week got a double dose of Alabama as members of the American Postal Workers Union heard from striking miners and Amazon organizers. The convention, in National Harbor, Md., brought together members of a union representing more than 200,000 employees and retirees of the United States Postal Service, as well as private sector mail workers.
ALABAMA STATE
Hurricane Center to keep an eye on the Gulf this weekend

A tropical wave over Guatemala on Thursday is scheduled to arrive in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The tropical wave, once in the Gulf, could gradually organize, forecasters said, and head to the northwest. It has a 30 percent chance (up from 20...
ALABAMA STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Back at Ladd, wandering kids, fan bases: Down in Alabama

Ladd-Peebles is reopening to high schools after last year’s shooting. There was a scary moment at an elementary school this week as a couple kids went missing. Let’s compare Tide and Tiger fans. That’ll be fun for everyone. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
ALABAMA STATE
Flooding concerns continue to rise in southwest Alabama

The National Weather Service in Mobile continued to track rain and storms over southwest Alabama on Thursday. The rain is adding up and raising concerns about flash flooding. Some areas have gotten up to 6 inches of rain so far today -- and more rain is expected through the afternoon.
MOBILE, AL
Want to change the world and make money? Alabama Launchpad is looking for you

The long-running pitch competition for Alabama startups is now looking for entrepreneurs with a social vision. Applications are now open for Alabama Launchpad: Social Impact Competition through Sept. 15. A partnership between the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama and the Alabama Power Foundation, the social impact competition is open to applicants who are looking to make a positive impact on society, as well as a profit.
ALABAMA STATE
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?

The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
ALABAMA STATE
Back to school 2022: First day of class for Alabama, Auburn, Troy and more

Universities and colleges across Alabama are welcoming students back to campus. Fall enrollment numbers won’t be finalized until October, but 174,396 students attended public four-year Alabama colleges in fall 2021, according to the Alabama Council on Higher Education. About 85,754 of those students were from Alabama. Thousands of additional...
AUBURN, AL
