Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police report arrests on drug, battery charges
Morgan City, Franklin and St. Mary authorities reported a total of seven arrests Tuesday and early Wednesday, including charges of drug possession and battery. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
brproud.com
Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am.
iheart.com
Suspect Sought In Big Rig Parts Theft At Port Allen Business
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are trying to track down the suspect in a theft at a business in Port Allen earlier this month. The sheriff's office says somebody stole parts off several semi-trailer trucks at a trucking business on Commercial Drive. Surveillance video shows a white vehicle arriving at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
TPSO asks for help to identify utility trailer thief
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a theft investigation that occurred in the 4300 block of La Hwy 24, in Bourg, La. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a utility trailer being stolen from a lot, near Bienville Blvd. Deputies identified the trailer as being black in color and displayed a Louisiana license plate of L468273. Through investigation, Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the theft, and learned the theft occurred on June 28, 2022, shortly after 8:00pm. Surveillance photos were secured of the vehicle responsible for theft of the trailer.
brproud.com
1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish man killed after hitting utility pole in St. Charles
MONTZ - A Sorrento man died after he reportedly crossed oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole in St. Charles Parish, state police say. Officials said James Kennedy, 52, was driving northbound on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish when, for reasons yet unclear, he crossed into the left lane, across the center of the roadway, and continued across the southbound lanes of the highway before impacting a utility pole.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly late night crash on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a deadly accident involving two vehicles late Tuesday night. One unidentified person was killed in the crash which took place around 11:10 p.m. Two other people were taken to a local hospital, according to emergency responders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police investigate Egle St. shooting
A vehicle and a home were hit by gunfire in a shooting Monday morning on Egle Street, Morgan City police reported. Police answered the call about shots fired about 11 a.m. Monday. "According to reports, no injuries were reported but a vehicle and residence were struck by gunfire," the Police...
42-Year-Old Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash On Breaux Bridge (Breaux Bridge, LA)
Breaux Bridge Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 42-year-old woman. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator, according to Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry [..]
stmarynow.com
3 arrested on drug charges; 81-year-old arrested in domestic violence case
Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities reported three arrests on drug charges Monday and early Tuesday. In Assumption Parish, deputies arrested an 81-year-old Bayou L’Ourse man on a domestic battery charge. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives seek tips in unsolved October 2013 murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are asking for tips in a Baton Rouge man’s unsolved 2013 murder. Police said 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street on Monday, October 21, 2013. Holmes died days after the shooting in a hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Suspects throw gun, drugs out of vehicle in chase with deputy: EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects are in custody after leading a deputy on a chase in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on a traffic violation before the suspects sped away. A gun and drugs were allegedly thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle during the chase.
brproud.com
LPSO: Four suspects accused of stealing items from a store
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects in a recent theft at a sporting goods store. According to LPSO, deputies were dispatched to a sporting goods store off of Juban Road. Four unknown suspects entered...
Parts stolen from semi-trailer trucks at Port Allen business, suspect sought
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to identify a suspect tied to an alleged theft at a Port Allen business. According to WBRSO, the theft happened at a trucking business on Commercial Drive Aug. 6. The suspect allegedly stole...
BR man arrested while allegedly going close to 50 mph over speed limit, possessing 150 grams of magic mushrooms
A traffic stop in Assumption Parish for speeding leads to arrest for possession of 'magic mushrooms'.
brproud.com
Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
wbrz.com
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
wbrz.com
Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
postsouth.com
Man shot at church after funeral service, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office reports
A Baton Rouge man is in custody for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one man wounded after a funeral outside a Plaquemine church Friday. One man was wounded in the shooting. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body. Anthony Ross Janes, 18, was arrested...
Comments / 0