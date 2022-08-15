ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
NBC Sports Chicago

Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him

MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL analyst claims the Bears should trade Roquan Smith

The Roquan Smith fiasco has quickly tumbled into a nightmare for the Chicago Bears front office. All seemed fine and well at Halas Hall. Smith was conducting a casual, nothing-to-worry-about "hold in" while the negotiations between him and the new regime continued. In a heartbeat, Smith delivered a two-page note...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Astros end the White Sox' win streak

Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Scottie Pippen
NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease speaks about matchup versus Justin Verlander

Tuesday's game between the White Sox and the Houston Astros poses a thrilling storyline outside of a rivalry that dates back to the 2005 World Series. Matchups reveal Sox' ace Dylan Cease will face off against Astros' ace Justin Verlander. The two represent the top two runners for the AL Cy Young award, with Verlander leading the chase.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls to open up 2022-23 season in Miami

The Chicago Bulls scheduled to face Miami in first game, Cleveland in home opener. With the NBA off-season at somewhat of a stalemate, the lack of news can be hard for fans. At least the Bulls faithful was teased by Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday, as he mentioned a Chicago could be a future destination.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Nets, Kevin Durant, Heat, Clippers

As crazy as it sounds, it appears the Nets have not given up on the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the team in 2022-23. At least, not entirely. “What’s kind of developed over those 47 days is we now kind of have two different negotiations,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today, via RealGM. “One, of course, is with all those teams interested in Kevin Durant and the Nets. We just haven’t seen significant traction with any of those deals. The Nets’ asking price is very high. Their leverage for getting those teams who are interested in offering so much just hasn’t materialized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former Bulls’ Forward Pau Gasol to Have Jersey Retired By Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that they will retire Pau Gasol’s jersey during the upcoming NBA season. Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star, the 2001-02 NBA Rookie of the Year, and a two-time NBA Champion. He averaged 17 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, and 1.6 BPG across 1,226 games with five different teams. The Spanish big man was a key factor in the two championships he won alongside Kobe Bryant with the Lakers. His illustrious playing career is Hall of Fame worthy, an honor he may also receive in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Mvp#Fox
NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Durant hilariously responds to dig from Bears WR's dad

The second episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" aired on Tuesday night, and it featured a player's dad calling out an NBA superstar. Lions second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his family were spotlighted during the latest "Hard Knocks" episode. St. Brown's brother, Equanimeous, is a receiver for the Chicago Bears, while his father, John Brown, was a two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilder in the 1980s.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks was close to quitting baseball in Australia

Liam Hendriks is one of the best Australian baseball players in history. He's already broken the record for the most recorded saves by an Australian-born player with 105 and counting. Hendriks also has the most strikeouts by an Australian-born player with 700. Growing up in Australia, Hendriks played many sports....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears are building best version of Justin Fields

LAKE FOREST – There was one play during Justin Fields' relatively impressive preseason debut that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn't like. Fields dropped back and went through his progressions quickly before vacating the pocket and sliding after a minimal gain. Getsy told reporters Monday that Fields skipped the second...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The 2022-23 Chicago Bulls Schedule Is Here!

Oh, man. It sure felt good to write that headline. The Chicago Bulls have just released their 2022-23 season schedule. After making the playoffs for the first time since 2017 last season, Bulls fans have a ton of optimism for this upcoming season. Without further ado, here is the schedule!
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy