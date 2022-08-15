Read full article on original website
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago and Northwestern Among Elite Schools Facing Antitrust Litigation Over Admissions CollusionNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Chicago Bulls have signed Carlik Jones. Last season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Giannis Antentokounmpo Expresses Interest in Playing for the Chicago Bulls Later in His Career
The ears of all Chicago Bulls fans across the world have perked. NBA Superstar, 2x league MVP, and a candidate for the best player on the planet, Giannis Antentokounmpo, has left the door open on one day playing for another franchise, specifically the Bulls. A reporter from Fox 32 Chicago...
NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him
MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
NFL analyst claims the Bears should trade Roquan Smith
The Roquan Smith fiasco has quickly tumbled into a nightmare for the Chicago Bears front office. All seemed fine and well at Halas Hall. Smith was conducting a casual, nothing-to-worry-about "hold in" while the negotiations between him and the new regime continued. In a heartbeat, Smith delivered a two-page note...
2022-23 NBA Season: Chicago Bulls Offseason Recap And Season Preview
The Chicago Bulls took a major step forward during the 2021-22 season and proved to be a playoff threat. Here’s what they did this offseason in preparation for the 2022-23 NBA season.
Astros end the White Sox' win streak
Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
Dylan Cease speaks about matchup versus Justin Verlander
Tuesday's game between the White Sox and the Houston Astros poses a thrilling storyline outside of a rivalry that dates back to the 2005 World Series. Matchups reveal Sox' ace Dylan Cease will face off against Astros' ace Justin Verlander. The two represent the top two runners for the AL Cy Young award, with Verlander leading the chase.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls to open up 2022-23 season in Miami
The Chicago Bulls scheduled to face Miami in first game, Cleveland in home opener. With the NBA off-season at somewhat of a stalemate, the lack of news can be hard for fans. At least the Bulls faithful was teased by Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday, as he mentioned a Chicago could be a future destination.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Nets, Kevin Durant, Heat, Clippers
As crazy as it sounds, it appears the Nets have not given up on the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the team in 2022-23. At least, not entirely. “What’s kind of developed over those 47 days is we now kind of have two different negotiations,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today, via RealGM. “One, of course, is with all those teams interested in Kevin Durant and the Nets. We just haven’t seen significant traction with any of those deals. The Nets’ asking price is very high. Their leverage for getting those teams who are interested in offering so much just hasn’t materialized.
Yardbarker
Former Bulls’ Forward Pau Gasol to Have Jersey Retired By Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that they will retire Pau Gasol’s jersey during the upcoming NBA season. Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star, the 2001-02 NBA Rookie of the Year, and a two-time NBA Champion. He averaged 17 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, and 1.6 BPG across 1,226 games with five different teams. The Spanish big man was a key factor in the two championships he won alongside Kobe Bryant with the Lakers. His illustrious playing career is Hall of Fame worthy, an honor he may also receive in 2023.
Amir Garrett suspended for throwing drink at White Sox fan
Major League Baseball handed Amir Garrett a three-game suspension for throwing a drink at a White Sox fan back in early August. Garrett is appealing the suspension. Back in early August, the Sox played against the Kansas City Royals in a three-game home stand the Sox won, 2-1. During the...
Kevin Durant hilariously responds to dig from Bears WR's dad
The second episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" aired on Tuesday night, and it featured a player's dad calling out an NBA superstar. Lions second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his family were spotlighted during the latest "Hard Knocks" episode. St. Brown's brother, Equanimeous, is a receiver for the Chicago Bears, while his father, John Brown, was a two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilder in the 1980s.
Liam Hendriks was close to quitting baseball in Australia
Liam Hendriks is one of the best Australian baseball players in history. He's already broken the record for the most recorded saves by an Australian-born player with 105 and counting. Hendriks also has the most strikeouts by an Australian-born player with 700. Growing up in Australia, Hendriks played many sports....
White Sox stun Astros again after Yoan Moncada hits winning single in 8th
Yoan Moncada came through with the go-ahead single in the eighth inning for the second straight game, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night. While the showdown between AL Cy Young Award contenders Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander didn't live up to...
How Bears are building best version of Justin Fields
LAKE FOREST – There was one play during Justin Fields' relatively impressive preseason debut that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn't like. Fields dropped back and went through his progressions quickly before vacating the pocket and sliding after a minimal gain. Getsy told reporters Monday that Fields skipped the second...
Yardbarker
The 2022-23 Chicago Bulls Schedule Is Here!
Oh, man. It sure felt good to write that headline. The Chicago Bulls have just released their 2022-23 season schedule. After making the playoffs for the first time since 2017 last season, Bulls fans have a ton of optimism for this upcoming season. Without further ado, here is the schedule!
10 intriguing homecoming games to watch in 2022-23 NBA season
A chaotic NBA offseason saw plenty of old faces land in new places. Now that the NBA schedule has been released, players now know when they will be returning to their old stomping grounds. The dates for all 1,230 regular season contests are out, and there is already anticipation building...
Nashville to host 2023 NHL Awards, draft
The Nashville Predators will host the 2023 NHL Awards and draft at Bridgestone Arena, the league announced Thursday. This marks
