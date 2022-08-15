MSCS named Level 5 School District, highest distinction available, officials say

WPXI Classroom Generic WPXI Classroom Generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) made an exciting announcement Monday of a new distinction.

According to a release, for the first time since the 2014/2015 school year, MSCS is a Level 5 school district.

“This is the first time since the 2014-15 school year that our District has earned Level 5 distinction, which is the highest ranking available,” said MSCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Angela Whitelaw. “We are proud of this honor because it affirms that our strategies and teachers are helping students make academic gains.”

Level 5 is the highest distinction available based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) composite scores, a release said.

Student performance in both Literacy and Numeracy also earned a Level 5, the release said.

“The Level 5 TVAAS distinction represents the remarkable work that Memphis-Shelby County Schools has been doing to recover from pandemic learning loss and move the needle for some of the city’s most vulnerable students,” said State Senator and Education Committee 2nd Vice-Chair Raumesh Akbari. “Our teachers and school leaders deserve our accolades and support for their incredible work.”

According to the district:

This means that MSCS successfully moving students toward proficiency and beyond. We understand not all students start at the same place. Significant growth, as characterized by a Level 5, means our students are rebounding from the negative impacts of the pandemic, our teachers are effectively helping students to reach academic goals, and our curriculum plan is getting results.

TVAAS measures students’ academic growth over time which focus is student growth rather than student proficiency on the state assessment.

In addition to District performance, 75 MSCS-managed schools and 28 MSCS Charter schools earned a Level 5 distinction, a release said.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.