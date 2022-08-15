Read full article on original website
Eric James Harrison
3d ago
Praying for there families..these young kid need to slow down because they are killing themselves and innocent people out her
Jane Knight
3d ago
The picture shows that speed was a factor. Prayers for families 🙏🙏
wbrc.com
Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley
A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on Highway 280WB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on US280 WB at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills Wednesday evening, according to ALGO Traffic. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The crash blocked at least three lanes. No word on injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
Vehicle belonging to woman missing near Tuscaloosa found in Mobile, police say
A vehicle belonging to a woman who disappeared Sunday near Tuscaloosa was found Monday night in Mobile, authorities said. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, suffers from several medical issues and is sometimes easily confused, Mobile police said Tuesday as the department asked for help locating the missing woman. Holmes disappeared from...
wbrc.com
Trussville homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Trussville family is tired of waiting for their house to be made whole, nine months after a tree truck fell through their roof while attempting to remove a tree limb. “I was actually sitting on the other side of that wall right there when the...
Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
wbrc.com
Officials investigate early morning house fire in Kimberly
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in North Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The fire broke out sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. According to officials no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Birmingham Police searching for vehicle that may have been used in recent shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a vehicle of interest which could have been used during recent shootings in the city. According to authorities, the car is described as being a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate reading “29166MU.” If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit […]
Moundville woman missing since Monday found safe in Birmingham
UPDATE: Mobile police said Ginger Holmes was found safe in northeast Birmingham. EARLIER: Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for two days. Ginger Ann Holmes, 28, of Moundville, was last seen Monday, Aug. 15, in the area of Delchamps Drive...
53-year-old man killed when vehicle stalled, struck on I-65 in Birmingham
An Adamsville man was killed Friday night in a crash on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Authorities say Ronald Jay Holt, 53, was traveling southbound on I-65 at Daniel Payne Drive at 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled and was struck from the rear by another vehicle. Holt was taken to...
wvtm13.com
Pelham PD searching for suspect in string of business burglaries
PELHAM, Ala. — The Pelham Police Department has released a security video of a suspect wanted in connection with a string of business burglaries. Take a close look at the footage above. Police said the suspect is wanted in at least three burglaries. The suspect wore the "exact same...
wbrc.com
Person shot at apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
wbrc.com
Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday. 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.
$20,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are now offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information regarding a Birmingham homicide that happened last month. Reed Anderson Rigsby was found unresponsive inside of a home in the 4500 block on 6th Avenue South on the afternoon of July 22. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the incident […]
Man sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case. According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall. One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but […]
WSFA
2 children left Cordova Elementary School; located about 90 minutes later
WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two children left Cordova Elementary School without permission Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson. Cordova Police and Cordova Elementary School both posted information about the incident on the Facebook pages. The Cordova Police Department was informed by Walker County Sheriff’s...
Investigation underway after 2 kids vanish from Walker County school for more than an hour
An investigation is underway after authorities say two young children left a Walker County elementary school and remained gone for more than an hour Tuesday before they were found by law enforcement officers. According to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson, police were notified at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday by a Walker...
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed […]
Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be […]
