ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 7

Eric James Harrison
3d ago

Praying for there families..these young kid need to slow down because they are killing themselves and innocent people out her

Reply(2)
7
Jane Knight
3d ago

The picture shows that speed was a factor. Prayers for families 🙏🙏

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley

A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on Highway 280WB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on US280 WB at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills Wednesday evening, according to ALGO Traffic. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The crash blocked at least three lanes. No word on injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infiniti#Midtown#G37#Police Precinct#Traffic Accident#Penny To Uab Hospital
wvtm13.com

Pelham PD searching for suspect in string of business burglaries

PELHAM, Ala. — The Pelham Police Department has released a security video of a suspect wanted in connection with a string of business burglaries. Take a close look at the footage above. Police said the suspect is wanted in at least three burglaries. The suspect wore the "exact same...
PELHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Publix
wbrc.com

Person shot at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday. 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

$20,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are now offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information regarding a Birmingham homicide that happened last month. Reed Anderson Rigsby was found unresponsive inside of a home in the 4500 block on 6th Avenue South on the afternoon of July 22. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the incident […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case. According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall. One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

2 children left Cordova Elementary School; located about 90 minutes later

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two children left Cordova Elementary School without permission Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson. Cordova Police and Cordova Elementary School both posted information about the incident on the Facebook pages. The Cordova Police Department was informed by Walker County Sheriff’s...
CORDOVA, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy