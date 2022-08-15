ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

'Fantastic' Carytown Watermelon Festival celebrates 40 years

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 100,000 visitors were expected for the Carytown Watermelon Festival, which celebrated its 40th year on Sunday.

The festival, which took a mile a mile of West Cary Street, featured live music from over 80 musicians on multiple stages, more than 100 exhibitors and a huge children's play area.

Additionally, more than 3,000 watermelons turned into things like watermelon bowls, smoothies, shooters and more.

FULL INTERVIEW: Family 'savoring' Carytown Watermelon Festival

The Brown family said they couldn't miss the festival this year because of the beautiful weather and the chance to see their neighbors.

"I think because of COVID we're just savoring the ability to do this," Kiera Brown said. "It means something different now."

Greg Brown called the festival a "fantastic way to show community spirit."

"It's nice to be able to walk down the street and see people that you maybe see every now and then, but see them all in one place, Greg Brown said.

The Carytown tradition is dubbed the largest one-day festival in the Commonwealth.

ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

