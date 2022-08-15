Read full article on original website
WNDU
Marshall Traditional School teacher celebrates 68 years in education
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As school gets back in session, teachers are welcoming some smiling faces back in their classrooms, however one Marshall Traditional School teacher is proving that passion can sometimes outlive retirement. But for one person in the building, that first day of school has come and...
WNDU
Bulldogs welcome students back to Jefferson Traditional School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first day of school can be exciting, but also scary for some students. That’s why Jefferson Traditional School enlisted some helpful hounds to make their kids feel at ease as they headed back to class Wednesday!. 16 News Now Photojournalist Jake Biller was...
WNDU
South Bend Community School Corporation students head back to class
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community School Corporation students are now back in the classroom. 16 Morning News Now stopped by Madison STEAM Academy before students arrived Wednesday morning. It’s the largest elementary school in the corporation, with 620 students. Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said parents can...
WNDU
Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs. It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana. This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits. The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap...
WNDU
Berrien County health officials provide back-to-school checklist for parents
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - As students head back to school, Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller is laying out his back-to school checklist. “Back to school is more than just making sure your backpack is full. As a health department, we’re focused on health, we are focused on keeping kids in the classroom,” Miller says.
WNDU
Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital hosts blood drive
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A blood drive was hosted in Niles on Wednesday to help save lives. It happened at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It comes as blood supplies across Michigan remain low, with some blood types in critical need. If you would...
WNDU
South Bend barbershop gives free haircuts to kids ahead of school year
Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained during the roadwork. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was...
abc57.com
2022 Berrien County Youth Fair in full swing
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. – It’s that time of year, when thousands of people—of all ages—from all over Berrien County come out to the fair grounds to celebrate the Berrien County Youth Fair, and everything it offers—from the animals, the rides, and—of course—the food.
WNDU
Brick of Hope, WUBS 89.7 partner to bring free food to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick of Hope Ministries and WUBS Radio joined together to hand out free food boxes starting at 10 a.m. on Monday. Pastor John Ward, Reverend Sylvester Williams Jr., and Shane Williams said their goal is to help end hunger. “This is an exciting time!” said...
WNDU
Hundreds of backpacks donated to kids on South Bend’s East Side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As most students head back to school, many of them on South Bend’s East Side picked up a free backpack at Perley Park on Sunday. From 12 - 4 p.m., hundreds of new backpacks were donated to children. Other giveaways included free shoes, clothes, haircuts and food.
WNDU
Band of the Fighting Irish kicks off 177th year with march-out
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Band of the Fighting Irish kicked off its 177th year with a march-out around Notre Dame’s campus on Thursday morning. It’s one of the traditional campus events that rings in the beginning of a new school year. The march featured both veteran band members and students auditioning for a spot in the 2022 Band of the Fighting Irish.
abc57.com
Shortage of bus drivers forcing some students to walk nearly two miles to school
ELKHART, Ind., --- Elkhart Community Schools kept the change to their walk zone radius to two miles again this year due to lack of bus drivers. Some parents told ABC57 they’re concerned about their kids having to walk nearly an hour back and forth to school. “I’m a single...
WNDU
Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday
This week, suicide prevention experts, police, and dispatch have all come together virtually to try and address a nationwide problem: how to better handle mental health crisis calls. Bulldogs welcome students back to Jefferson Traditional School. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jefferson Traditional School enlisted some helpful hounds to make their...
22 WSBT
Market Basket: Local restaurant closes
After four years of creating upscale Southern style food, local restaurant Bantam Chicken and Seafood will close in the coming weeks. Owner Dont’e Shaw opened the restaurant as a pop-up in downtown South Bend before eventually moving the concept into a full-fledged restaurant in 2020 on South Bend Avenue near Notre Dame.
rvbusiness.com
FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week
The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Tinnitus, tonsil stones, back-to-school sleep schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Janelle): “I have tinnitus. I have had an MRI and have been treated with Flonase. It isn’t improving. What’s the next step?”
abc57.com
Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
abc57.com
Open interviews at Portage Manor August 18
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is holding open interviews on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviews will be held at the Portage Manor assisted living center, located at 3016 Portage Avenue in South Bend. The center is hiring QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Full-time and...
abc57.com
Spectrum Health Lakeland hiring event scheduled for August 23
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland is hosting an in-person hiring event on August 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hanson Care Park. The health system is looking to hire certified nurse assistants for the Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Hanson Hospice Center. Both are located at Hanson Care Park, located at 4368 Cleveland Avenue in Stevensville.
