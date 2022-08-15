Read full article on original website
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Fox11online.com
Packers announce free Train concert as part of home-opener's 'Kickoff Weekend'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Festivities for the Green Bay Packers home-opener are shaping up to span the weekend, as the team announced a free concert as part of the 'Kickoff Weekend' activities. Train is set to perform the night before the Packers take on the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field....
Fox11online.com
Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop bring legacy show to Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An iconic puppet is coming to Oshkosh. Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop are coming to The Grand Oshkosh for the “Shari Lewis Legacy Show” on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop became stars of the children’s entertainment industry in the 1950s...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin boys are finalists in mullet competition
(WLUK) -- A pair of Northeast Wisconsin boys' flowing hairstyles are in a national mullet competition. Axel Wenzel, 5, of Brillion, is a finalist in the Kids' Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Max Weihbrecht, 13, of De Pere, is competing in the Teens' Division. Coincidentally, both boys' fathers work...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay to host women's Para Ice Hockey tournament
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- World Para Ice Hockey says it's bringing the first-ever Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge to Green Bay this month. Four teams will compete in a round-robin style tournament Aug. 26 through 28 at the Cornerstone Community Center. The teams will be from the U.S., Canada,...
Fox11online.com
Historic barn complements artwork at Woodwalk Gallery near Egg Harbor
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Woodwalk Gallery bills itself as a way to highlight art in Door County, while using a 130-year-old barn in the process. The new owners say the site has a lot to offer. When Josyln Villalpando and her husband Matt first saw Woodwalk Gallery, they say...
Fox11online.com
Marinette County to host accessible hiking event, Wheel Hike Together
MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Marinette County is bringing an adaptive hiking event to Thunder Mountain Overlook, northwest of Crivitz. The Marinette County Aging and Disability Center and the Marinette County Parks Department are collaborating to host Wheel Hike Together Oct. 4 through 9. Participants will be able to reserve Access...
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert College hosting annual back-to-school fireworks show
DE PERE (WLUK) -- It's a sure sign of a new school year in De Pere. St. Norbert College is welcoming students back to campus with a number of activities. Among those is a fireworks show over the Fox River. The celebration for faculty, students, staff and their families is...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay men's basketball schedule released
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay men's basketball team schedule was released and the Phoenix opens the season on the road at Indiana State (Nov. 7), and that is followed by road games at Georgetown (Nov. 12) and Wisconsin (Nov. 15). Green Bay will opens up the season hosting...
Fox11online.com
Second open house meeting set for Eagle's Nest Park and Boat Launch
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A second community open house is set to discuss the Eagle’s Nest Park and Boat Launch project. In 2020, Brown County purchased the former Eagle's Nest Supper Club property on Nicolet Drive in Green Bay and renamed it H.J. DeBaker Eagles Nest Park and Boat Launch.
Fox11online.com
Atlanta zoo adopts surrendered reptile from Waukesha storage locker
One of the dozens of reptiles surrendered from a storage unit in Waukesha will become an animal ambassador at a zoo in Atlanta. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha took the reptiles in last month after receiving a call from a reptile breeder in Waukesha who needed to surrender his animals.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police enlist help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. "My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he's out here in the front yard,"...
Fox11online.com
Roofing company gives Appleton veteran new roof as part of national program
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Security-Luebke Roofing is making a difference for a U.S. Navy veteran. The Northeast Wisconsin company is putting on a roof for veteran James Vanlinn at his home in Appleton. It comes as part of the National Roof Deployment Project, an effort to recognize veterans for their work.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victim identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The victim in an Aug. 2 homicide on Green Bay's west side has been identified. Green Bay police say Patrick Ernst, 65, was killed at the Mission Hill apartment complex, 1320 Packerland Dr., where he lived. Police also released a photo of Ernst on behalf of his family.
Fox11online.com
Improvements at George K. Pinney County Park in Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- It's been a summer filled with improvements at one Door County recreation area. When it comes to angling in the waters of Sturgeon Bay, Dave LaFleur says smallmouth bass are his favorite. "I always caught a lot of fish up here. That's why they call it...
Fox11online.com
Appleton fills pickleball void with eight new courts
APPLETON (WLUK) -- People in the Fox Valley can now enjoy a night game of pickleball, thanks to a donation. On Tuesday, the city of Appleton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its lighted, eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park. It's the largest pickleball complex in Northeast Wisconsin with lights. The...
Fox11online.com
United Way Fox Cities opens new hub to expand diaper bank program
APPLETON (WLUK) -- United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark's Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
Fox11online.com
Helping kids mentally prepare for getting back to school
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some students are already back in the classroom- and COVID protocols are loosening. It's the first time in more than two years many children across the U.S. are starting classes with scaled back health protocols. Now schools are putting the focus on issues that resulted from...
Fox11online.com
Mulva Cultural Center hits midpoint in construction timeline
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. Construction on the $95 million center is expected to wrap up around this time next year. The 75,000 square foot facility...
Fox11online.com
Peshtigo's Badger Boardwalk playscape set to re-open
PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- A group of Peshtigo moms is excited to announce that the Badger Boardwalk playscape is set to re-open after a needed remodel. The original playground was built in 1995. Over the decades, the playground had several safety and inclusion concerns that needed to be addressed, according to the Rejuvenate Badger Park Committee.
Fox11online.com
Appleton community meets to discuss mental health after Friday's shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton residents are gathering for a community meeting, following a shooting on Friday night when police officers shot and killed a man. After battling mental health issues himself, District 12 Alderperson Nate Wolff is looking for ways to help those he represents. "To talk about the mental...
