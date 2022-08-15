ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantville, PA

Melissa Frost

3 Vendor Highlights at Lititz Farmers Market

Sweet, savory, or even freshly picked flowers, you'll find it at Lititz Farmers Market. This is one of the most intimate and enjoyable farmers markets I've been to. The setting in the park, with the stream, the ducks swimming, the open spaces and the historic chocolate factory in the background, it's the ideal place to run a seasonal farmers market. When I visited, there was live, acoustic music coming from a small concert stage located right at the start of the park.
LITITZ, PA
lebtown.com

Dunkin’ bumps planned opening for new Palmyra location to September

Dunkin’ had previously planned to open its new cafe at 81 N. Londonderry Square in August, but due to delayed development schedules the company is now targeting a September opening. The date is in line with the company’s earlier announced plans of a summer 2022 opening. A spokesperson for...
PALMYRA, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Grantville, PA
lebtown.com

Walmart hiring for new high-tech North Lebanon Township warehouse

Walmart’s new 412,000-square-foot distribution center is ramping up operations this month, with the company saying that the facility will add 1,000 new jobs to the area. Walmart said in a press release that it has already hired 500 employees for the facility, with another 500 to still be added.
LEBANON, PA
susquehannastyle.com

8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy

This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride

Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
GRANTVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

School lunch switch up in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Schools across Schuylkill County are changing the way cafeterias are run. For the past two years, school districts like Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville have been able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students throughout the pandemic thanks to federal funding. However, the food program...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: Hanover Trolley Trail

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Old York County Trolley Trail from the early 1900s is now a walking trail, and it is also expanding. A new section of the Hanover Trolley trail is now open in Spring Grove, York County. This completed this first phase of an eight-mile expansion, turning an old unused trolley line into a trail that the public can enjoy.
SPRING GROVE, PA
Lancaster Farming

Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor

George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Atlas Obscura

Big Chiques Bridge #4

Also known as Schenck’s Mill Bridge, this single span, double burr arch covered truss bridge spans Chiques Creek at the intersection of South Erisman Road and Schenck Road, and is one of less than 30 covered bridges remaining in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Constructed in 1847 by Charles Malhorn and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

USGS to start flights over Pennsylvania to survey local geology

LANCASTER, Pa. — A low-flying airplane or helicopter will be visible as early as this weekend as the United States Geological Survey (USGS) launches a new survey of parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. In Pennsylvania, parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

