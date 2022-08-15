Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
These are the 35 stores you’d most like to see open in central Pa.
Trader Joe’s and REI Co-op have recently made their debuts in the Harrisburg area. And WaWa is about to open a number of new stores here as well.
3 Vendor Highlights at Lititz Farmers Market
Sweet, savory, or even freshly picked flowers, you'll find it at Lititz Farmers Market. This is one of the most intimate and enjoyable farmers markets I've been to. The setting in the park, with the stream, the ducks swimming, the open spaces and the historic chocolate factory in the background, it's the ideal place to run a seasonal farmers market. When I visited, there was live, acoustic music coming from a small concert stage located right at the start of the park.
lebtown.com
Dunkin’ bumps planned opening for new Palmyra location to September
Dunkin’ had previously planned to open its new cafe at 81 N. Londonderry Square in August, but due to delayed development schedules the company is now targeting a September opening. The date is in line with the company’s earlier announced plans of a summer 2022 opening. A spokesperson for...
lebtown.com
North Lebanon supervisors approve plan for Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s and Verizon
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At Monday’s meeting, the North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a preliminary/final land development plan for 2203 W. Cumberland St. The former location of Santander Bank will be updated to hold three...
lebtown.com
Walmart hiring for new high-tech North Lebanon Township warehouse
Walmart’s new 412,000-square-foot distribution center is ramping up operations this month, with the company saying that the facility will add 1,000 new jobs to the area. Walmart said in a press release that it has already hired 500 employees for the facility, with another 500 to still be added.
susquehannastyle.com
8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy
This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride
Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
Beloved Petting Zoo, Dairy Farm in PA Closing After 52 Years
A beloved dairy farm and petting zoo in eastern Pennsylvania is closing after over half of a century in business. The reason: the owners are getting ready to retire. And don't worry, their animals will be well taken care of. Our travels take us to the far western suburbs of...
Local restaurants forced to adjust menus as nation deals with high inflation rates
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As a way to combat inflation, many local restaurants have been forced to raise menu prices. Greystone Public House in Lower Paxton Township says they’ve had to increase some of the food prices by almost 30%. "Like most places, we’ve had to do some...
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
School lunch switch up in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Schools across Schuylkill County are changing the way cafeterias are run. For the past two years, school districts like Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville have been able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students throughout the pandemic thanks to federal funding. However, the food program...
abc27.com
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
WTAJ
Destination PA: Hanover Trolley Trail
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Old York County Trolley Trail from the early 1900s is now a walking trail, and it is also expanding. A new section of the Hanover Trolley trail is now open in Spring Grove, York County. This completed this first phase of an eight-mile expansion, turning an old unused trolley line into a trail that the public can enjoy.
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
Sunflower festivals and fields in Central Pennsylvania, 2022
Whether you're looking for photo ops or flowers to welcome fall, here are some sunflower festivals and fields to check out around the Midstate.
Lancaster Farming
Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor
George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
Atlas Obscura
Big Chiques Bridge #4
Also known as Schenck’s Mill Bridge, this single span, double burr arch covered truss bridge spans Chiques Creek at the intersection of South Erisman Road and Schenck Road, and is one of less than 30 covered bridges remaining in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Constructed in 1847 by Charles Malhorn and...
USGS to start flights over Pennsylvania to survey local geology
LANCASTER, Pa. — A low-flying airplane or helicopter will be visible as early as this weekend as the United States Geological Survey (USGS) launches a new survey of parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. In Pennsylvania, parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties...
