Light It Up;A Game Changer Is Coming To Washburn Soccer Fields
The school and community of Washburn are going to be installing lights on their soccer field, which will be a game-changing experience on many levels. Lights are going up in the coming days and the teams will begin playing games immediately once the project is finished. Trekking through the snow...
Big Rock Mountain announces $2.5 million grant
MARS HILL — On Wednesday, the United States Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $2.5 million grant to Big Rock Mountain. For Big Rock Mountain board of directors member Mike Chasse, he’s proud of how hard his team worked to get this award. “We’ve...
Several Jobs At Aroostook County Schools Open As Students Return
There are some schools that have already begun the 2022-23 academic year, and the remainder of Aroostook County schools will begin classes in the coming days and weeks. While students are returning to a more "normal” year without masks and distancing, there are still many questions to be answered about the upcoming year. Primarily, how are we going to fill these positions?
Gas Prices Give Main Street Store In Presque Isle Marketing Gold
Over the last couple of years, we have posted numerous times about the sign wars that go on from time to time among businesses in the area. To no surprise, much of the posting was about the employers seeking help to keep their doors open. Once in a while the businesses have taken a break from seeking job hunters, because let's face it, if you want to work right now, you'd be working.
Don’t Miss These Featured Events at Loring Open House, Limestone, Maine
B52 - 1 p.m. on Friday, August 12, a B52 from Minot Air Force Base will fly over Loring. This is a rare opportunity to see one of these gigantic planes. It will bring back memories for many people. LIVE MUSIC - 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Live music is...
‘Completely disgraceful’: Millinocket town officials help clear tent encampment on multi-use trail
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - “Completely disgraceful” -that’s what Millinocket town officials are saying after a tent encampment was found on a popular multi-use trail in town. Town officials helped clear a tent encampment on what’s known as the “Monkey Trails” in Millinocket Tuesday. Officials...
Welcome Back; School Starts Today For Students in Mars Hill
Summer is over for students at MSAD #42 in Mars Hill as they go back to school today to begin the 2022-23 academic year. The district will release students for the harvest break on September 15. MSAD #42 serves students from Blaine, Bridgewater, E Plantation, and Mars Hill. It's nice...
Maine State Police Troop F Report, July 25-31, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of July 25-31, including the following. MASARDIS — Cpl. Quint and Trooper Castonguay responded to an address in Masardis. It was reported a man was intoxicated, walking to his neighbor’s, throwing items into their yard and attempting to peek in their windows. The troopers located the man, and he stated the people were encroaching on his property and he was upset at them. He has not had his property surveyed and said it was his neighbor’s responsibility. The victim did not want to pursue the issue beyond a trespass warning, which he was issued without incident.
Focused on the Community – New Food Truck in Aroostook County, Maine
The New Owners of Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie and Shawn Gillen are the new owners of the Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie is the owner of Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA, and Shawn Gillen is the Sheriff for the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office. They are doing local events and have plans to set up at least one night a week at the Mars Hill IGA.
2 People Are Dead After a Crash in Dixmont
A portion of Western Avenue in Dixmont is closed as deputies investigate a double fatal crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue in Dixmont just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Responding Deputies found that two vehicles were involved in the incident and both the drivers had died at the scene.
Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine
Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
Houlton police seek public's help in locating missing child
HOULTON, Maine — Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing child. In a Facebook post by the Houlton Police Department, Justin Jackins is described as being 5’11" and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police ask if anyone knows of Justin’s location, or...
Three Caribou Citizens Awarded for Brave Actions in Caribou, Maine
Awards for Brave Actions in Helping Police Officer. Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan presented awards to three people who helped CPD Officer Kegan McPherson on July 20 during an altercation after a traffic stop. Mrs. Maureen “Cuppy” Johndro, Mr. Kip Griffin and Mr. Kirk Ward were recognized for their “brave...
This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists
There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
Congratulations: One Year Anniversary as Chief of Police in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Congratulations to Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew E. Cummings on his one year anniversary as Chief of Police. The Chief thanked the Fort Fairfield community and posted a photo of a thank you note he received with some donuts and coffee. He also mentioned the department's growth over the last...
Two people die in Dixmont crash
DIXMONT– Two people were killed in a crash in Dixmont this afternoon. The collision happened just after 12:30 and shut down Route 9 . Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton said two vehicles were involved and a person in each vehicle died. A man and woman were the only people...
