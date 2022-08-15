Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Unveiling Clarksville’s Forgotten History
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN — Freedom Day (August 8) in Clarksville got off to a resounding start this year with the installation of a series of historical markers honoring African Americans’ contributions throughout the region. With four stops slated for unveiling the event took place at 11 a.m. on...
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
clarksvillenow.com
Student recovering after being hit by car in front of Clarksville High School
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent accident has sparked conversations in the community on how to make students safer while traveling to and from school. Anthony Johnson, public information officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said after school on Friday a Clarksville High School student walked to the church across the street to meet his parent/guardian at her vehicle.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 10 new firefighters
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 10 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
Gallatin police searching for Subway bandit
Gallatin police are on the hunt for a Subway bandit, a man who burglarized a popular sandwich shop after employees locked up and went home for the evening.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
thunder1320.com
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
WTVCFOX
Missing pregnant woman from Clarksville found safe
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police said the pregnant woman reported missing, Deseria Travis, was found Wednesday and is safe. A pregnant woman has been reported missing in Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 21-year-old woman named Deseria Travis. CPD says...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
clarksvillenow.com
New Lead-Safe Housing Program offers assistance in making homes safer for Clarksville families
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Residents affected by lead in their homes could be eligible for assistance through the Lead-Safe Housing Program, offered by Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services. Homes built in Clarksville before 1978 may still contain lead paint. Exposure can be dangerous to residents, especially young children. CNCS’s new...
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
Sidewalk projects in Clarksville making community more walkable
Sidewalk projects in Clarksville are making the community more walkable.
clarksvillenow.com
Last call to community for 2023 legislative agenda items
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee is in the process of developing the 2023 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville. This agenda includes suggestions specific to issues in Montgomery County and the state that citizens would like to have addressed. Montgomery County is asking residents to...
Mystery disappearance: Jennifer Wix would have turned 40 this week
A mom and toddler disappeared without a trace nearly two decades ago. This week, the family would have celebrated Jennifer Wix's 40th birthday.
Vehicle crashes into race car, mobile home in Greenbrier
A car crashed into a parked race car and mobile home in Greenbrier Wednesday morning.
Sumner County man reported missing, last seen over a month ago
Sumner County authorities are searching for a missing man out of Gallatin.
WSMV
70-year-old man dead, one person hospitalized from crash in Robertson County
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has died and another person was injured after a fatal crash on Memorial Boulevard near downtown Springfield on Tuesday, according to Smokey Barn News. The crash happened on Memorial Boulevard near Driftwood Drive and was close to Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, in...
Tennessee Tribune
Tallu Schuyler Quinn, Founder of the Nashville Food Project, to be Honored Posthumously
NASHVILLE – A bridge will be renamed Tuesday in a ceremony to celebrate the life of Tallu Schuler Quinn, the founder of the Nashville Food Project who died earlier this year from brain cancer. Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Sen. Jeff Yarbro sponsored legislation to designate the bridge on...
Tennessee Tribune
Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury
FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
