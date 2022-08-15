Read full article on original website
cbs17
‘More animals coming in than going out’: Wake Co. works to clear the shelter
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tails are wagging and patiently waiting behind kennel doors. Meanwhile, fluffy tails are swing back and forth with a purr here and there. These cats and dogs are waiting for their new families at the Wake County Animal Center. To help them find their new...
Central North Carolina animal shelters face capacity limitations as surrenders increase
Animal shelters are reporting an uptick in owner surrenders trending towards pre-pandemic numbers, creating concerns over capacity.
North Carolina family reunites with stolen dog after groomer recognizes pup
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
'They're so joyous': Raleigh rescue looking for forever homes for beagles rescued from VA puppy farm
More than three dozen beagles that were rescued from a Virginia puppy farm are closer to possible adoption after spending time with medical workers in Raleigh Sunday.
dailyphew.com
This Adorable Pup Is Not Impressed With Anyone At The Doggy Daycare
If you ever cross West Street in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, you could see a dog unlike any other enjoying the neighborhood’s amenities in its own special manner. Pogo is a completely different girl and is not interested in jumping or playing with other dogs at this leash-free dog daycare as the other cheerful dogs normally are.
Details released for visitation and funeral of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
Many questions remain nearly a week after Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed while on duty.
Raleigh Holding Gun Buy Back Event Saturday
The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buy Back Event on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610. The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the commitment of the City […]
Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd
An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connecting with the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.
WRAL
New and next: Pandemic challenges, real estate growth bring changes to Triangle's foodie scene
N.C. — Whether by the pandemic or real estate development growth in the area, the Triangle area restaurant industry is looking very different than it did just two years ago. Two popular restaurants - Garland in Raleigh and Saint James Seafood in Durham - announced closures on Wednesday. "Operating...
Beloved Rolesville fire chief passes away in his home at 67 years old
Rolesville, N.C. — The Rolesville fire chief passed away in his home Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Wake County. Rodney Privette, 67, was an admired member of the Rolesville community, said Darrell Alford, director of Wake County Fire Services. According to a release from Wake County, Privette...
WRAL
Police: 3 people carjacked shopper at Raleigh Food Lion parking lot
Raleigh, N.C. — Three people held a gun up to a person in a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot and stole that person's car, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The armed robbery happened at the Food Lion on Avent Ferry Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not...
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
The location of the search, off Auburn Knightdale Road, is less than half a mile away from where Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was killed last week.
Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy's death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say
Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem. The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked up and transported back to Wake County.
North Carolina sheriff’s daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The daughter of Alamance County’s long-time sheriff, Terry Johnson, has been indicted. Emily Robinson, 41, of Snow Camp, was indicted by a grand jury in July on the charge of death by distribution. Burling Police Department headed up the investigation into the drug-related death of Robert Starner Junior in September […]
James Beard Award finalist announces closure of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A popular downtown Raleigh restaurant will be closing its doors next week. Known for its Indian-Pan Asian fusion menu and rock star chef and co-owner Cheetie Kumar, Garland became a popular destination when it opened in 2013. It shared a building at 14 W. Martin St. with Kings and Neptunes clubs.
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
chapelboro.com
‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals
A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
cbs17
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
Sheriff dispels rumors swirling around case of Wake County deputy; Burke County arrests ‘unrelated’
The sheriff's office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
