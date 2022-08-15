Havelock intersection reopens after ‘suspicious item’ found Monday morning

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Havelock Police Department said they responded to a “suspicious item” found at an intersection in the town.

Police said they received a call on Monday at around 8:15 a.m. Havelock Police Chief Christopher Morning said a public works crew noticed a small object in the road at the intersection of McCotter Boulevard and Kyle Drive. They stopped to pick it up and realized it was suspicious and put it back down. Morning said it was twice the size of a tennis ball.

Officials earlier said it was a possible explosive device but changed their assessment to a “suspicious item,” Morning said. Just after 12:30 p.m., Havelock police said in a media statement the suspicious device appeared to be made with fireworks.

“It was removed by the NC State Bureau of Investigation and destroyed in a safe manner,” police said in the statement.

The intersection was closed and traffic was diverted from the area. The NC State Bureau of Investigation and a Cherry Point DOD Bomb Disposal unit responded to the scene, police said.

The intersection was reopened just before noon to traffic. No further details on the incident were available. Havelock police say they are not aware of any threats related to this incident.

If you have any information about this please contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212 or by anonymous email at https://www.havelocknc.us/FormCenter/Police-Department-5/Anonymous-Crime-Tips-49

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.