ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

Havelock intersection reopens after ‘suspicious item’ found Monday morning

By Claire Curry, Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fYBu_0hHktG2o00

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Havelock Police Department said they responded to a “suspicious item” found at an intersection in the town.

Police said they received a call on Monday at around 8:15 a.m. Havelock Police Chief Christopher Morning said a public works crew noticed a small object in the road at the intersection of McCotter Boulevard and Kyle Drive. They stopped to pick it up and realized it was suspicious and put it back down. Morning said it was twice the size of a tennis ball.

Officials earlier said it was a possible explosive device but changed their assessment to a “suspicious item,” Morning said. Just after 12:30 p.m., Havelock police said in a media statement the suspicious device appeared to be made with fireworks.

“It was removed by the NC State Bureau of Investigation and destroyed in a safe manner,” police said in the statement.

The intersection was closed and traffic was diverted from the area. The NC State Bureau of Investigation and a Cherry Point DOD Bomb Disposal unit responded to the scene, police said.

The intersection was reopened just before noon to traffic. No further details on the incident were available. Havelock police say they are not aware of any threats related to this incident.

If you have any information about this please contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212 or by anonymous email at https://www.havelocknc.us/FormCenter/Police-Department-5/Anonymous-Crime-Tips-49

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Greenville police searching for missing man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Clinton Jackson III was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen in the area of Fairfax Avenue dressed in a black t-shirt and black pants.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Greenville Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist has been sent to the hospital after a crash near the Greenville Town Common Wednesday. Greenville police spokesperson Brandon Johnson says a Honda Accord was making a left turn out of the Town Common onto First Street at about 4:30 p.m. when it collided with a motorcycle going west on First Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

No one injured in Atlantic Beach motel fire

ATLANTIC BEACH - Atlantic Beach Fire Department confirmed a structure fire was handled Sunday evening at the Oceanana Pier Motel. Responders said calls first came in at approximately 5 p.m. to report a fire in the area. The incident was contained in the laundry room and no one was injured,...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WNCT

Juniper Road Two fire in Pender Co. at 77% contained

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — N.C. Forest officials report the Juniper Road Two fire that is burning in Pender County near the Onslow Count line is now 77% contained. The fire remains at 1,226 acres in size, meaning they continue to do a good job of keeping the fire from spreading so it can be put […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Havelock, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Havelock, NC
wcti12.com

Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Suspicious device removed by bomb squad, Havelock intersection back open

HAVELOCK, Craven County — A suspicious device found in Havelock has been removed by bomb squads from MCAS Cherry Point and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the intersection of McCotter Blvd. and Kyle Dr. is back open, making for easier travel for drivers that need to get to Highway 101 or U.S. 70.
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Charges pending after incident with gun at New Bern High School

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said. A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported. At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Possible explosive device removed from Havelock intersection

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have cleared the scene of a possible explosive device at a busy intersection in Havelock. Havelock police said they got a call around 8:15 a.m. for the device found at McCotter Boulevard and Kyle Drive. Traffic in the area was diverted and the State Bureau...
HAVELOCK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Law Enforcement#Bomb Disposal
neusenews.com

Lenoir County All-Way Stop coming Tuesday

SEVEN SPRINGS – The state Transportation Department will install an all-way stop at a Lenior County crossroads to improve safety. The location is N.C. 903 and Davis Hardy Road. Drivers on N.C. 903 currently do not stop. The transition is scheduled to be made Tuesday, from roughly 8 a.m....
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Highway Patrol identifies motorcyclist in Beaufort fatality

BEAUFORT - North Carolina Highway Patrol officers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 as 71-year-old Rev. Dr. Robert C. Peurifoy of Sugar Grove. According to the investigating officer's report, the retired United Methodist pastor was eastbound on Live Oak Street...
WNCT

Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Pamlico Co. man facing drug charges after shots-fired call

BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) — A Pamlico County man has been arrested and is facing multiple drug-related charges after deputies began investigating a shots-fired call. On Tuesday, Pamlico County sheriff’s deputies went to a location in the Vandemere community after getting the initial call. The deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving the area […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County man facing multiple drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County man has been arrested and is facing several drug-related charges. Jason Patrick Hill of Jessie T. Bryan Road in the Kinston area was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking, opium or heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of controlled substances, possession of […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grantsboro man is being held without bond after his arrest on more than a half-dozen charges, including possessing meth and cocaine. Richard Henries was stopped by deputies around midnight in the Vandemere area of Pamlico County after they were investigating a ‘shots fired’ call.
GRANTSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

In search of the last sandy dirt road

When Milt and I leave home in the morning to take our long walks around town, we always come back home with a treasure trove of memories. Our recent walk had us on the terrain of my childhood that I must have crossed hundreds of times, the corner of Fifth and Bridge Streets. I crossed that street going to school and coming home for eleven years.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Food Truck Friday is coming back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

BBB Hosts Popup Event with Free Headshots in Greenville

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 17, 2022) – Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina is hosting a pop-up event on August 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nucleus Uptown. Business owners, staff of businesses, entrepreneurs and anyone else who thinks they would benefit from an event like this is welcome to attend. BBB will […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy