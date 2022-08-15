Read full article on original website
Winning $322,865 lottery ticket sold in Winston-Salem expires soon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Cash 5 players in North Carolina, especially those around Winston-Salem, should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $322,865 prize. The ticket was bought for the March 3 drawing and will expire on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to an NC Education Lottery news […]
High Point woman wins $100,000 off $20 scratch-off
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Ngoc Hanh Bui, of High Point, bought a $20 scratch-off and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bui bought her winning ticket from the Family Fare on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to […]
Two North Carolina Powerball Players Score Big Prizes: See If You Won
Two lottery players won massive prizes in a recent Powerball drawing.
Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Winning $300,000 lottery ticket expires soon — but no one has claimed the NC jackpot
A North Carolina lottery player hit the jackpot — but hasn’t claimed the six-figure prize yet. Now, the winner has about two weeks to cash in before the lucky lottery ticket expires, officials said on Monday, Aug. 15. “Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you...
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
Winston-Salem, Clay County residents win huge prizes in Monday's Powerball drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Clay County resident bought a Powerball ticket from a grocery store for Monday's drawing and won a $1 million prize, the largest prize won nationally in the drawing. The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Ingles on U.S. 64 East in Hayesville. The odds...
wschronicle.com
Carolina Classic Fair accepting competition entries until September 1
The Carolina Classic Fair – North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair – is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
Winston-Salem Forsyth County 16-year-old fastest in the country
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad high school student became the fastest 16-year-old in the country. Parkland High School's Antwan Hughes Jr. earned his title during the 100-meter dash at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics. Antwan Hughes Jr. ran a time of 10.48 seconds, beating his opponent by point two...
K&W bought by Louisiana-based company
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
News Argus
3210 Starlight Dr Apt F
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3210-F Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: Totally remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath second floor apartment. Features new light fixtures, new cabinets & countertops, LVT flooring throughout. New range & refrigerator will be installed once leased. Huge walk-in closet in bedroom. Electric baseboard heat & Window A/C. Water/lawn/trash included. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!
WXII 12
$5 million of upgrades budgeted for Truist Stadium, home of Winston-Salem Dash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash are on the road this week, but City Council's eyes are still firmly on Truist Stadium. With many minor league clubs across the country on the chopping block, the city of Winston-Salem says the upgrades necessary to keep the stadium and the Dash will cost $5 million.
North Carolina family reunites with stolen dog after groomer recognizes pup
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
Greensboro, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The East Forsyth High School football team will have a game with Northwest Guilford High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00. East Forsyth High SchoolNorthwest Guilford High School.
Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies. On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WCNC
Serial killer hoax making rounds on social media, NC police warn
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media. Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible. Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.
Greensboro community members living on Horse Pen Creek Road ready for construction to end
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For five years, people using Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro have navigated through the construction. They have reached their limit, and there are still weeks of work ahead for crews. Driving on uneven asphalt and encountering unexpected lane closures has neighbors living along the road frustrated. Avoiding the area isn’t […]
Lexington murder-for-hire fugitive arrested in Texas
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted for murder-for-hire charges in Davidson County has been apprehended in Texas. The Dispatch reports that D’Won Still was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina after leading officers on a high-speed chase on August 8 after they tried to stop him in connection to an investigation […]
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
