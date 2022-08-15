ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

High Point woman wins $100,000 off $20 scratch-off

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Ngoc Hanh Bui, of High Point, bought a $20 scratch-off and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bui bought her winning ticket from the Family Fare on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to […]
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
macaronikid.com

3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
wschronicle.com

Carolina Classic Fair accepting competition entries until September 1

The Carolina Classic Fair – North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair – is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
FOX8 News

K&W bought by Louisiana-based company

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
News Argus

3210 Starlight Dr Apt F

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3210-F Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: Totally remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath second floor apartment. Features new light fixtures, new cabinets & countertops, LVT flooring throughout. New range & refrigerator will be installed once leased. Huge walk-in closet in bedroom. Electric baseboard heat & Window A/C. Water/lawn/trash included. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WCNC

Serial killer hoax making rounds on social media, NC police warn

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media. Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible. Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.
FOX8 News

Lexington murder-for-hire fugitive arrested in Texas

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted for murder-for-hire charges in Davidson County has been apprehended in Texas. The Dispatch reports that D’Won Still was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina after leading officers on a high-speed chase on August 8 after they tried to stop him in connection to an investigation […]
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

