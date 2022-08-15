Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Two St. Cloud Organizations Receive Otto Bremer Grant
(KNSI) – The Otto Bremer Trust has announced the results of its most recent grantmaking cycle. Two Saint Cloud organizations will receive a share of $14.8 million in overall awards. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is set to get $70,000 for general operations and youth programs....
Are hospitals prepared if 15,000 Minnesota nurses go on strike?
ST PAUL, Minn. — On Thursday, some hospital leaders and the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) will be back at the bargaining table after voting Monday to authorize a strike. And while that doesn't mean they're hitting the picket line just yet, KARE 11 is looking into how hospitals will...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area School District to Welcome New Families at Their Homes
(KNSI) — St. Cloud Area School District 742 says it is going on a door-knocking mission to welcome new families. On Tuesday, 742 administrators will conduct a welcome wagon of sorts for new families with kindergarten through 12th grade students. Each student will receive a swag bag with goodies, a welcome letter, a book for elementary students, or affirmation cards for secondary students.
kvrr.com
Minnesota expands free meals program to students this school year
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Walz says the state is expanding its free meals program to an additional 90,000 new students this school year. More than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled. Minnesota is one of eight states selected for the USDA pilot program that makes...
knsiradio.com
Group Makes Donation To Make Space for Grieving Families
(KNSI) – An organization gave $25,000 to the CentraCare Foundation to support families suffering the loss of a newborn child. The Love to Henry Foundation presented the check to the Women’s and Newborn Health Department in July. According to the foundation, the money will help build a bereavement suite for local families at St. Cloud Hospital’s family birthing unit.
knsiradio.com
Governor Celebrates July Job Gains
(KNSI) – The State of Minnesota added 19,100 jobs in July, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development. A majority of the gains came from manufacturing, construction, and leisure and hospitality. St. Cloud area businesses have hired over 3,000 people in the past year, expanding faster than similar sized metros like Rochester and Fargo-Moorhead.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Nurses Authorize Strike Against Seven Health Systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
KAAL-TV
Thousands of frontline bonus pay applicants denied
(ABC 6 News) - The state's Frontline Worker Bonus Program is entering into the next phase, as people are learning whether or not they will be receiving a bonus check. According to the Minn. Dep. of Labor and Industry, more than 214,000 Minnesotans are expected to be denied, with many feeling the process was confusing and frustrating.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth
Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages. The strike authorization, which required a two-thirds vote, allows the Minnesota Nurses Association to call some 15,000 nurses away […] The post Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Fire Marshal Retires after 21 Years of Service
(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s longtime fire marshal has hung up his helmet. A send-off ceremony was held earlier this summer for Mike Post, who retired after 21 years of service. Post spent more than two decades investigating the cause of fires in the city, educating young people about fire safety and inspecting businesses for fire code compliance.
knsiradio.com
1.1 Million Frontline Workers Learn Tuesday if Hero Pay Applications are Accepted
(KNSI) — Those who applied for the Frontline Worker Pay Program will learn Tuesday if their applications were accepted. Emails will be sent to applicants throughout the day Tuesday. Several reasons one could be denied include the amount of unemployment benefits they received, exceeding the maximum income guidelines, employment...
knsiradio.com
SCSU Veterans Resource Center Collects Toys for Children Fleeing Ukraine
(KNSI) – Toys collected by the St. Cloud State University Veterans Resource Center are being distributed to children who left everything behind during. the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The toys arrived at a refugee camp in Poland earlier this month and are being handed out to kids in need.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota State Fair Preview
(KNSI) – The Minnesota State Fair opens to the public in nine days!. If you want to be one of the first people through the gate, just remember the Great Minnesota Get Together gets going an hour later this year, according to spokesperson Maria Hayden. “The gates will be...
knsiradio.com
Sandra Brakstad Declared Winner of St. Cloud City Council Ward 2 Primary After Hand Recount
(KNSI) — After a hand recount of votes cast in the August 9th primary for St. Cloud City Council Ward 2, officials have declared Sandra Brakstad the winner. Brakstad and Seal Dwyer finished just three votes apart after all precincts had reported August 9th. KNSI spoke with Brakstad immediately...
'It's repugnant': Minneapolis school district is slammed by former Republican candidate for governor who says the policy to oust white teachers over black harks back to the discrimination of the 50s and 60s
A former candidate for Minnesota governor compared the deal between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union - which promotes laying off white teachers ahead of those of color - to racist Jim Crow-era laws. Former Republican candidate Kendall Qualls called the deal 'repugnant' on Fox and Friends this morning,...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Denies 214,209 For Frontline Worker Bonuses
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to 214,209 people on Tuesday. The bonus pool is capped at $500 million, meaning each approved person...
knsiradio.com
City Clerk: Hand Recount Went by the Book
(KNSI) — Election officials say St. Cloud’s recount in Ward 2 between Sandra Brakstad and Seal Dwyer went as smooth as possible. St. Cloud City Clerk and Recount Official Seth Kauffman says the process was done by the book. “For this recount, everything went according to the guidance...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud City Council Unanimously Approves Ballot Language for November Questions
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council unanimously approved the wording on two questions on the November ballot asking voters to approve a half-cent sales tax and a property tax increase. St. Cloud wants to use the half-cent sales tax to pay for $21.1 million in upgrades to the...
ktoe.com
Republican candidate Jensen on what he’d do as governor if nurses go on strike
Republican candidate Scott Jensen says if he were governor, he would call leaders of the nurses union and the hospitals and ask, how can he help to avert a strike at hospitals in Duluth-Superior and the Twin Cities. But if nurses did walk out, would Jensen use emergency powers to make sure hospitals remain open?
