ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Two St. Cloud Organizations Receive Otto Bremer Grant

(KNSI) – The Otto Bremer Trust has announced the results of its most recent grantmaking cycle. Two Saint Cloud organizations will receive a share of $14.8 million in overall awards. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is set to get $70,000 for general operations and youth programs....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Area School District to Welcome New Families at Their Homes

(KNSI) — St. Cloud Area School District 742 says it is going on a door-knocking mission to welcome new families. On Tuesday, 742 administrators will conduct a welcome wagon of sorts for new families with kindergarten through 12th grade students. Each student will receive a swag bag with goodies, a welcome letter, a book for elementary students, or affirmation cards for secondary students.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvrr.com

Minnesota expands free meals program to students this school year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Walz says the state is expanding its free meals program to an additional 90,000 new students this school year. More than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled. Minnesota is one of eight states selected for the USDA pilot program that makes...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
City
Mentor, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
knsiradio.com

Group Makes Donation To Make Space for Grieving Families

(KNSI) – An organization gave $25,000 to the CentraCare Foundation to support families suffering the loss of a newborn child. The Love to Henry Foundation presented the check to the Women’s and Newborn Health Department in July. According to the foundation, the money will help build a bereavement suite for local families at St. Cloud Hospital’s family birthing unit.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Governor Celebrates July Job Gains

(KNSI) – The State of Minnesota added 19,100 jobs in July, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development. A majority of the gains came from manufacturing, construction, and leisure and hospitality. St. Cloud area businesses have hired over 3,000 people in the past year, expanding faster than similar sized metros like Rochester and Fargo-Moorhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Nurses Authorize Strike Against Seven Health Systems

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
DULUTH, MN
KAAL-TV

Thousands of frontline bonus pay applicants denied

(ABC 6 News) - The state's Frontline Worker Bonus Program is entering into the next phase, as people are learning whether or not they will be receiving a bonus check. According to the Minn. Dep. of Labor and Industry, more than 214,000 Minnesotans are expected to be denied, with many feeling the process was confusing and frustrating.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Charities#Health Education#Volunteers#Grandparent#Charity#United Way Health#The Diocese Of St Cloud#Americorps Seniors
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth

Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages. The strike authorization, which required a two-thirds vote, allows the Minnesota Nurses Association to call some 15,000 nurses away […] The post Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DULUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Fire Marshal Retires after 21 Years of Service

(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s longtime fire marshal has hung up his helmet. A send-off ceremony was held earlier this summer for Mike Post, who retired after 21 years of service. Post spent more than two decades investigating the cause of fires in the city, educating young people about fire safety and inspecting businesses for fire code compliance.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
knsiradio.com

Minnesota State Fair Preview

(KNSI) – The Minnesota State Fair opens to the public in nine days!. If you want to be one of the first people through the gate, just remember the Great Minnesota Get Together gets going an hour later this year, according to spokesperson Maria Hayden. “The gates will be...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

'It's repugnant': Minneapolis school district is slammed by former Republican candidate for governor who says the policy to oust white teachers over black harks back to the discrimination of the 50s and 60s

A former candidate for Minnesota governor compared the deal between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union - which promotes laying off white teachers ahead of those of color - to racist Jim Crow-era laws. Former Republican candidate Kendall Qualls called the deal 'repugnant' on Fox and Friends this morning,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Denies 214,209 For Frontline Worker Bonuses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to 214,209 people on Tuesday. The bonus pool is capped at $500 million, meaning each approved person...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

City Clerk: Hand Recount Went by the Book

(KNSI) — Election officials say St. Cloud’s recount in Ward 2 between Sandra Brakstad and Seal Dwyer went as smooth as possible. St. Cloud City Clerk and Recount Official Seth Kauffman says the process was done by the book. “For this recount, everything went according to the guidance...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy