Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination, Knoxville Police Department officials said.
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
KPD: One person found dead near interstate in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. after a body was reported at E. Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene where they found an unidentified person...
Knoxville police searching for missing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen earlier in August. Brandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on Aug. 2 at around 8:00 p.m. Officials said he left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot and has not been seen since.
Fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Jenkins’ daughter to raise money for injured Anderson Co. deputies
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Chloe Jenkins, the daughter of fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins, organized a fundraiser for the Shoffner family. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover Circle when off-duty Campbell Co. deputy, Raymund C. Surber, hit them both as well as the motorbike on Aug. 1, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by WVLT News.
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash
A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff's Office Monday.
Victim identified after fatal house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in a residential structure fire on Highway 92 in Jefferson City. Richard Douglas Lowery, 62, died after a house was on fire on Highway 92 between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road late at night on Aug. 6.
27-Year-Old Toby McClellan Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle accident occurred on Tazewell Pike on Sunday evening. The officials stated that Earnest Helm, 71, was travelling westbound on [..]
UPDATE: Missing woman found in Knoxville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old Deseria Travis. Travis was last heard from on May 10. She had been living in Clarksville and has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5’8” tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Travis was pregnant at the time and had a due date of Aug. 7. If anyone sees Travis or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.
Rep. Sam McKenzie issues statement on Austin-East investigation
Representative Sam McKenzie (TN-15) issued a statement following the Knoxville Police Department's internal investigation report in the Austin-East shooting that happened in April of 2021.
Fire damages Steak N’ Shake in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Powell fast food restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17. A Steak N’ Shake restaurant was one fire on 500 East Emory Road in Powell. KFD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The fire seemed to...
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville according to the Surgoinsville Police Department.
Neighbor pays for hotel, necessities for couple displaced by Walker Springs Apartments fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man who lives at Walker Springs Apartments has given back to a couple who was displaced by the fire. Dan Signa said he paid for a couple to stay at a hotel for a few days and bought them new clothes and necessities. “It...
West Knoxville apartment building total loss after fire
Knoxville Fire Department is responding to a fire on Walker Springs in West Knoxville Tuesday, Aug. 16.
No injuries reported after fire destroys building in West Knox County apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Rural Metro Fire said it responded to a large apartment fire off Walker Springs Road in West Knoxville at around 4:15 p.m. It said the fire at Walker Springs Apartments set off alarms and crews from two firehouses responded. It also asked people to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish it. Firefighters were still trying to put out active flames at around 4:30 p.m.
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
