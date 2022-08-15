Read full article on original website
WESH
1 person shot at Lake County internet gaming establishment during robbery, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was shot in an armed robbery in Lake County Wednesday night. The shooting and robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. at 37415 State Road 19 in Dona Vista. According to deputies, a black male suspect came into the business and started firing, striking...
Citrus County Chronicle
Floral City man apprehended after armed standoff arrested on assault, resistance charges
Initial criminal allegations were announced against Cameron Russell Stanhope, the wanted Floral City 46-year-old Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities apprehended in his neighborhood after an armed standoff that lasted more than two hours. After he surrendered to the sheriff’s office the morning of Monday, Aug. 15, at his parents’...
villages-news.com
Intoxicated man arrested after causing disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
An intoxicated man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 57, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Tuesday to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were summoned at about 6 p.m.
villages-news.com
‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood
An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.
Deputies: Man found shot at Lennard High School; no immediate threat to students
RUSKIN, Fla. — There is no immediate threat to students at Lennard High School after a man was found shot on the campus Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are investigating at the school, located at 2342 E. Shell Point Road in Ruskin. Students were...
villages-news.com
Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities
A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities. The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles
A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
Polk County Sheriff Seeking Two Suspects That Burglarized A Mini Storage Lakeland Location
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at the First Choice Mini Storage at 8315 SR 33 in Lakeland. According to deputies, the crime occurred on Tuesday, August 16th between 4:30 a.m. and 4:50 a.m.
click orlando
Man accused of molesting boy; more victims possible, Marion deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of molesting a boy was arrested Monday in Marion County, and deputies believe there may be more victims, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called to Golden Hills Mobile Home Park — 7865 W. State Road 40 — on Monday...
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman arrested by Dunnellon police after being found inside unoccupied residence
A 32-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Dunnellon Police Department after she was found hiding inside a bedroom closet in an unoccupied residence. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a DPD officer and corporal responded to the 20600 block of Park Avenue in reference to reports of a burglary in progress.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist arrested on DUI charge after crash at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road
A motorcyclist was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road. Richard Lee Burger Jr., 58, of Lady Lake, was riding a motorcycle at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control and struck a truck in another lane stopped at a traffic light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Man sentenced for 2018 murder in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man has been sentenced to forty years in prison after he killed a man and tried to get rid of the evidence in 2018. 40-year-old Jake Napier was arrested on charges of second-degree murder as well as arson after he shot a man and then proceeded to burn the body using a can of gas.
Citrus County Chronicle
Standoff with armed, wanted Floral City man ends with his arrest; none injured
Local law enforcement’s attempt to nab a wanted thief escalated into an armed standoff in a Floral City neighborhood that ended with a Floral City man’s apprehension. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took Cameron Stanhope into custody the morning of Monday, Aug. 15, concluding deputies’ two-and-a-half-hour-long standstill with Stanhope after the 46-year-old barricaded himself inside a home on South Brookwood Terrace’s 7100 block.
WESH
Ocala woman says she was bombarded by people wanting to rent her new home
OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala woman says at one point her yard was filled with people wanting to rent her new home. She had just bought it. Fearing this was all a big scam, she called law enforcement. "At first, I was like, huh?” said Shawn Mincy. "One guy...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Citrus County
A 46-year-old man was arrested after barricading himself inside a home and causing residents in a Floral City neighborhood to be evacuated, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff
FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
Driver hits cyclist in Dover, leaves him to die, deputies say
Deputies are searching for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist Saturday night in Dover.
Warren calls sentencing in deadly Bayshore crash ‘excessively harsh’
He was sent to prison for killing a mother and her baby during a street racing crash on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018. Today, we learned what the former Hillsborough State attorney thought about the sentence for Cameron Herrin.
Man standing outside truck killed after multiple vehicles collide on I-75
A deadly crash is affecting traffic along Interstate 75 in Tampa Thursday morning.
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
