CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is accused of groping women on a motorized skateboard in Chicago's Loop and South Loop area. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm. He was arrested Friday around 11:29 a.m. in the 500 block of East Illinois Street. Poliuce say he was identified as the man who was groping women while riding a motorized one-wheeled skateboard in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in the 400 block of West Lake Street on June 1. The second was in the 1100 block of South State Street on Aug. 6. Both incidents happened around 10:15 a.m.In court Sunday, Manuel-Reyes' bond was set at $40,000, and a judge ordered he be put on electronic monitoring if he posts bond. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO