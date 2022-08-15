Read full article on original website
Fort Smith PD seeking to identify three people for questioning
Fort Smith Police is seeking to identify three people in connection to a burglary that occurred on July 24.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Wanted on Escape Charge in Grundy Co.
A man is wanted in Grundy County for Escape. Oscar Fernandez, 37, of Morris was indicted on the charge of Escape, a class three felony on Wednesday, August 17th. Fernandez was arrested for driving while license revoked by the Morris Police Department in July of 2020. In June of this year, Fernandez pled guilty to Driving While License Revoked, a class four felony. Court records show he has between four and nine prior convictions.
wcsjnews.com
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
wcsjnews.com
Recent Grand Jury Indictments
The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. Cory Ballina, 42, of Ashbury, Iowa was indicted on two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies and two counts of Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, both class four felonies. Harley Gribble, 21, of...
wcsjnews.com
Minooka Man Sentenced in Grundy Co. Aggravated DUI Case
A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on August 15th. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on one parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
KTLO
Fort Smith man sentenced for firearms possession
FORT SMITH — A Fort Smith man was sentenced Thursday to 110 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Honorable Judge P.K. Holmes, III, presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fort Smith.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 17th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Hunter Carlson, 21, of Braidwood for driving while license...
fox32chicago.com
USPS offers $10k reward for info leading to arrest, conviction of Sauk Village mail theft suspect
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. - Authorities with the United States Postal Service are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing mail in Sauk Village last month. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the...
Correctional officers at Oklahoma State Penitentiary face felony charges
MCALESTER, Okla. — Multiple correctional officers at the Oklahoma Penitentiary in McAlester are now facing felony charges themselves. Prosecutors said a lieutenant beat a shackled inmate and other officers tried to cover it up. The arrest warrant was issued Monday afternoon. It stated the correctional officers failed to report...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."
Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
Arkansas boy, 3, dies after being left in hot car, police say
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 3-year-old boy from Arkansas died after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, authorities said. The temperature at 2 p.m. CDT in Fort Smith had topped 100 degrees when the boy was found in a car parked in the driveway of a home, the Southwest Times Record of Fort Smith reported.
Man charged with groping women while riding motorized skateboard
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is accused of groping women on a motorized skateboard in Chicago's Loop and South Loop area. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm. He was arrested Friday around 11:29 a.m. in the 500 block of East Illinois Street. Poliuce say he was identified as the man who was groping women while riding a motorized one-wheeled skateboard in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in the 400 block of West Lake Street on June 1. The second was in the 1100 block of South State Street on Aug. 6. Both incidents happened around 10:15 a.m.In court Sunday, Manuel-Reyes' bond was set at $40,000, and a judge ordered he be put on electronic monitoring if he posts bond. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.
Cooking oil leak shuts down I-80 ramp in Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ramp on Interstate 80 in Joliet was shut down late Wednesday afternoon due to a leaking of cooking oil.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the I-80 westbound ramp at Larkin Avenue around 4 p.m. for the hazard, police said.Preliminary reports indicated a truck was leaking cooking oil. The ramp from I-80 westbound to Larkin was closed for an extended period of time.CBs 2's chopper was above the scene were responders appeared to be covering the area with sand during the cleanup.Police provided no further details.
wcsjnews.com
Seneca Considers a Minor Subdivision
A public hearing was held before Seneca's Planning Commission to discuss dividing two acres of property at 500 Shipyard Drive into a minor subdivision of four lots on August 10th. After the hearing, the commission sent their recommendation to the village council, asking them to approve the subdivision. Public Health...
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
KOCO
Oklahoma mother goes viral for showing how she plans to keep 5-year-old son safe in school
MCALESTER, Okla. — As students across the state head back to the classroom, one Oklahoma mother went viral because of a video showing her plan to keep her son safe. Cassie Walton of McAlester posted a video to TikTok showing her putting her 5-year-old son through a makeshift active-shooter drill. As of Monday afternoon, the video has around 7 million views.
