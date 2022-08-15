ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Morris Man Wanted on Escape Charge in Grundy Co.

A man is wanted in Grundy County for Escape. Oscar Fernandez, 37, of Morris was indicted on the charge of Escape, a class three felony on Wednesday, August 17th. Fernandez was arrested for driving while license revoked by the Morris Police Department in July of 2020. In June of this year, Fernandez pled guilty to Driving While License Revoked, a class four felony. Court records show he has between four and nine prior convictions.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Recent Grand Jury Indictments

The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. Cory Ballina, 42, of Ashbury, Iowa was indicted on two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies and two counts of Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, both class four felonies. Harley Gribble, 21, of...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Minooka Man Sentenced in Grundy Co. Aggravated DUI Case

A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on August 15th. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on one parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Fort Smith man sentenced for firearms possession

FORT SMITH — A Fort Smith man was sentenced Thursday to 110 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Honorable Judge P.K. Holmes, III, presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 17th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Hunter Carlson, 21, of Braidwood for driving while license...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Correctional officers at Oklahoma State Penitentiary face felony charges

MCALESTER, Okla. — Multiple correctional officers at the Oklahoma Penitentiary in McAlester are now facing felony charges themselves. Prosecutors said a lieutenant beat a shackled inmate and other officers tried to cover it up. The arrest warrant was issued Monday afternoon. It stated the correctional officers failed to report...
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
MORRIS, IL
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
Man charged with groping women while riding motorized skateboard

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is accused of groping women on a motorized skateboard in Chicago's Loop and South Loop area. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm. He was arrested Friday around 11:29 a.m. in the 500 block of East Illinois Street. Poliuce say he was identified as the man who was groping women while riding a motorized one-wheeled skateboard in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in the 400 block of West Lake Street on June 1. The second was in the 1100 block of South State Street on Aug. 6. Both incidents happened around 10:15 a.m.In court Sunday, Manuel-Reyes' bond was set at $40,000, and a judge ordered he be put on electronic monitoring if he posts bond. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday. 
CHICAGO, IL
Cooking oil leak shuts down I-80 ramp in Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A ramp on Interstate 80 in Joliet was shut down late Wednesday afternoon due to a leaking of cooking oil.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the I-80 westbound ramp at Larkin Avenue around 4 p.m. for the hazard, police said.Preliminary reports indicated a truck was leaking cooking oil. The ramp from I-80 westbound to Larkin was closed for an extended period of time.CBs 2's chopper was above the scene were responders appeared to be covering the area with sand during the cleanup.Police provided no further details.
JOLIET, IL
Seneca Considers a Minor Subdivision

A public hearing was held before Seneca's Planning Commission to discuss dividing two acres of property at 500 Shipyard Drive into a minor subdivision of four lots on August 10th. After the hearing, the commission sent their recommendation to the village council, asking them to approve the subdivision. Public Health...
SENECA, IL
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR

