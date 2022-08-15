Palaie Gaoteote “Floating Around” At Different Linebacker Positions As Role At Ohio State Still Seems Uncertain

Read full article on original website
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Football: ‘Mr. Captain’: Friday battles back from ACL injury, earns captain role in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
8/17 What’s Up: Columbus Food Truck Festival, concerts lead last week of summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Johnson gels with new defensive coaches, says retirement ‘way away’The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Look: Kirk Herbstreit's Son Earns Big Moment At Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit's son, Zak, is officially following in his father's footsteps after Wednesday's news. The younger Herbstreit chose to walk-on as a tight end at Ohio State after high school. And now, he can officially call himself a Buckeye: no more black stripe. Herbstreit thanked his teammates and coaches after...
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'
Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
OL Alani Noa to announce decision on 247Sports' YouTube Channel today
Sacramento (Calif.) Grant offensive lineman Alani Noa is set to make his announcement today at the link above. Noa will announce his decision on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday, August 16th at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. And Noa is down to two schools- Oregon and USC. Other schools...
Ohio State Football: Kevin Wilson concerned about run game
The Ohio State football team is hard at work before their first game in just over two weeks. They are using these last few days of Fall camp to get ready for their opener against Notre Dame. Unfortunately, there’s still one aspect of the offense that needs work. That...
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
StubHub Reveals Most Demanded College Football Ticket
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a hot ticket entering the 2022 season. StubHub recently revealed that Ohio State is "the most in demand" college football team this year. The Buckeyes have also enjoyed the largest demand increase since last season with a jump of over 500 percent. The Buckeyes took...
Around the Big Ten: Paul Finebaum says this Big Ten football team is ‘Unquestionably’ the biggest threat to Alabama
Alabama is once again the top-ranked team in college football following Monday’s release of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. But that doesn’t mean that teams aren’t knocking at the door, with a Big Ten team, in particular, the most likely to topple the Crimson Tide from the top spot. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said that “Unquestionably” the best chance to knock off Alabama comes from Ohio State. The Buckeyes are second in the AP poll and received six first-place votes. (Alabama got 54, for what it is worth). With a season opener at home against No. 5 Notre Dame, Finebaum thinks that...
Ohio State's Ryan Day named 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason Coach of the Year
Ohio State's Ryan Day may not have a national championship to his name through his first three years as a head coach, but he is widely respected in college football circles for the work he has done with the Buckeyes. On Wednesday, Day was recognized as the 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason Coach of the Year. This announcement came in conjunction with the 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason All-American teams, in which the Scarlet and Gray had five players.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G target, 5-star EDGE, reopens recruitment
So you’re saying there’s a chance? An Ohio State and Michigan EDGE target announced that he will be reopening his recruitment from his Twitter account. Keon Keeley out of Berkely Prep in Tampa, Florida has decommitted from Notre Dame. He is a 5-star EDGE from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. Multiple B1G schools have interest in him as Ohio State, Michigan, and Rutgers have all offered him.
Zach Wilson already back at Jets camp and 'chomping at the bit' to rehab knee
Gang Green head coach Robert Saleh said that Zach Wilson, who had surgery Tuesday, is already back in Florham Park and eager to rehab and return - but the team won’t rush it, and will go forward with Joe Flacco under center.
NFL・
Ole Miss offers another four-star DB from Ohio
The latest Ole Miss offer has gone out to a promising 2024 cornerback from the state of Ohio. The Rebels have offered four-star corner Aaron Scott out of Springfield (Ohio) High School. The 6-1, 160-pound Scott is a four-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 11 cornerback and the No....
Watch: Bronny James picks up huge block eerily similar to LeBron's NBA Finals rejection
The four-time MVP's clutch block on Andre Iguodala came in the waning moments of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors. James' Cleveland Cavaliers hung on for a 93-89 victory, the team secured its first (and only) championship in franchise history and the future Hall of Fame earned Finals MVP honors.
