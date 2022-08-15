Read full article on original website
Grundy Co. Board Approves Funding For New Courthouse HVAC System
The Grundy County Courthouse will be getting a new HVAC system in the future. The Grundy County Board last week approved funding for that project after hearing from Finance Director Matt Melvin. Your browser does not support the audio element. Melvin said the county will now go through the bidding...
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."
Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
Seneca Amends Water Service Accounts Ordinance
Sometimes residents want to add names (possibly a renter/tenant name) to their water service accounts. A problem arises when those additional names have no ownership interest. The Seneca Village Council last night unanimously amended their ordinance regarding Water Service Accounts. The ordinance now requires proof of property ownership in the form of a deed or other document from anyone setting up a water account.
Channahon Village Board Takes Action on Proposed Central Park East Apartment Project
The Channahon Village Board on Monday took action on the proposed Central Park East Apartments project which would be located 24740 West Eames Street. At the Committee of the Whole meeting in early August, Channahon Community Development and Information Systems Director Mike Petrick described details about the potential project. At...
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
Saratoga School Board Approves Agreement With Morris Police Department For School Resource Officer
Saratoga School will have a School Resource Officer for this upcoming school year. School board members last night approved an agreement with the Morris Police Department for a full-time School Resource Officer. Superintendent Ashley Ringler explained details of the agreement. She also had this to say. Your browser does not...
2 seriously injured in St. Charles Township crash on Randall Road, Kane County sheriff says
Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving two vehicles in the western suburbs Tuesday afternoon.
Cooking oil leak shuts down I-80 ramp in Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ramp on Interstate 80 in Joliet was shut down late Wednesday afternoon due to a leaking of cooking oil.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the I-80 westbound ramp at Larkin Avenue around 4 p.m. for the hazard, police said.Preliminary reports indicated a truck was leaking cooking oil. The ramp from I-80 westbound to Larkin was closed for an extended period of time.CBs 2's chopper was above the scene were responders appeared to be covering the area with sand during the cleanup.Police provided no further details.
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 17th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Hunter Carlson, 21, of Braidwood for driving while license...
The Kane County justice system sinks to a new low
Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish. ― Anne Bradstreet. The only possible answer to the impending question is the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office doesn’t care. They know I’m watching them, and this specific case, but even that level of due diligence failed to deter them from sinking to a brand new low. To make matters so much worse, Lisa Aust and her incompetent probation office are involved, and you already know how I feel about most of our judiciary.
Mendota welcomes new part-time police officer
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department on Monday swore in a new part-time police officer who will be working with the department and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. Jeremiah Martin of Yorkville took the oath from Police & Fire Commissioner Dave McNally. The 32-year-old previously was a deputy with the Fayette County Texas Sheriff’s Office.
Five New Businesses Coming To Morris
The Morris City Council last night heard about five new businesses that are coming to the area. Alderman Jake Duvick explains. During the council meeting, Mayor Chris Brown announced that the Anybody 5K will be on Saturday, August 20th beginning at 9 a.m. and the last concert on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn will be Thursday, August 25th with music by the Dueling Tonys.
Road resurfacing through Coal City, Diamond to begin
Diamond will seek funding for sidewalk upgrades along 113. A 1.58-mile roadway resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Coal City’s busiest thoroughfare. D Construction has been awarded a state bid for the milling and resurfacing of Route 113 [Division Street] from Lincoln Street in Coal City east to the Will County line, Will Road in Diamond.
IDOT Says NorthPoint Does NOT Have Permission For Gravel Road To Route 53
Without IDOT approval NorthPoint has constructed a cutout onto Route 53 from the construction site for the purpose of moving trucks in and out of the site. It was in June of this year that NorthPoint began construction of the 3-million square foot logistics facility west of Route 53 north of Noel Road. This was the land annexed by Joliet.
Police Participate in 'Cop on a Rooftop' for Special Olympics Illinois
Police departments throughout Kane County will be taking part in the "Cop on a Rooftop" event, scheduled for August 19. This is a statewide effort by law enforcement to raise money for Illinois Special Olympics. Some of the police departments in Kane County that will participate at the following Dunkin...
Man With Three Prior Domestic Battery Convictions Indicted in Grundy Co.
A 42-year-old Morris man was recently indicted on three felony charges. Ian Odum was charged with three counts of Domestic Battery, all class three felonies. The Morris Police Department arrested Odum in the 1200 block of Deerpath Drive on June 9th. Odum is accused of making physical contact with a female household member in that he forced sexual penetration with the woman in Morris on June 6th.
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
Suspect in Shorewood Bank Robbery Arrested
James A. Houge (Shorewood Police Department) Shorewood Police have announced the arrest of the suspect connected to a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Shorewood Bank & Trust. The suspect, later identified as 52 year old James Houge of Plainfield, was recognized by an off-duty Joliet officer who recognized him eating at the Joliet McDonald’s at 2220 Rt. 59. The officer has stated that they recognized Houge from a flyer sent out by Shorewood Police. The officer contacted supervisors with the Joliet Police Department and remained on the scene until Joliet and Shorewood officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the restaurant. Houge was taken into custody without incident as he was attempting to leave.
Morris Man Arrested For Third DUI and Battering Officer
Two felony charges have been filed against Morris man arrested by the Morris Police Department. Douglas Anderson was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said the 43-year-old Anderson was pulled over for DUI in the area of Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street around midnight on August 13th.
