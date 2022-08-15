ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

wcsjnews.com

Grundy Co. Board Approves Funding For New Courthouse HVAC System

The Grundy County Courthouse will be getting a new HVAC system in the future. The Grundy County Board last week approved funding for that project after hearing from Finance Director Matt Melvin. Your browser does not support the audio element. Melvin said the county will now go through the bidding...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Seneca Amends Water Service Accounts Ordinance

Sometimes residents want to add names (possibly a renter/tenant name) to their water service accounts. A problem arises when those additional names have no ownership interest. The Seneca Village Council last night unanimously amended their ordinance regarding Water Service Accounts. The ordinance now requires proof of property ownership in the form of a deed or other document from anyone setting up a water account.
SENECA, IL
CBS Chicago

Cooking oil leak shuts down I-80 ramp in Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A ramp on Interstate 80 in Joliet was shut down late Wednesday afternoon due to a leaking of cooking oil.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the I-80 westbound ramp at Larkin Avenue around 4 p.m. for the hazard, police said.Preliminary reports indicated a truck was leaking cooking oil. The ramp from I-80 westbound to Larkin was closed for an extended period of time.CBs 2's chopper was above the scene were responders appeared to be covering the area with sand during the cleanup.Police provided no further details.
JOLIET, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
DEKALB, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 17th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Hunter Carlson, 21, of Braidwood for driving while license...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
thefirstward.net

The Kane County justice system sinks to a new low

Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish. ― Anne Bradstreet. The only possible answer to the impending question is the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office doesn’t care. They know I’m watching them, and this specific case, but even that level of due diligence failed to deter them from sinking to a brand new low. To make matters so much worse, Lisa Aust and her incompetent probation office are involved, and you already know how I feel about most of our judiciary.
KANE COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Mendota welcomes new part-time police officer

MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department on Monday swore in a new part-time police officer who will be working with the department and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. Jeremiah Martin of Yorkville took the oath from Police & Fire Commissioner Dave McNally. The 32-year-old previously was a deputy with the Fayette County Texas Sheriff’s Office.
MENDOTA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Five New Businesses Coming To Morris

The Morris City Council last night heard about five new businesses that are coming to the area. Alderman Jake Duvick explains. During the council meeting, Mayor Chris Brown announced that the Anybody 5K will be on Saturday, August 20th beginning at 9 a.m. and the last concert on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn will be Thursday, August 25th with music by the Dueling Tonys.
MORRIS, IL
freepressnewspapers.com

Road resurfacing through Coal City, Diamond to begin

Diamond will seek funding for sidewalk upgrades along 113. A 1.58-mile roadway resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Coal City’s busiest thoroughfare. D Construction has been awarded a state bid for the milling and resurfacing of Route 113 [Division Street] from Lincoln Street in Coal City east to the Will County line, Will Road in Diamond.
COAL CITY, IL
wjol.com

IDOT Says NorthPoint Does NOT Have Permission For Gravel Road To Route 53

Without IDOT approval NorthPoint has constructed a cutout onto Route 53 from the construction site for the purpose of moving trucks in and out of the site. It was in June of this year that NorthPoint began construction of the 3-million square foot logistics facility west of Route 53 north of Noel Road. This was the land annexed by Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Police Participate in 'Cop on a Rooftop' for Special Olympics Illinois

Police departments throughout Kane County will be taking part in the "Cop on a Rooftop" event, scheduled for August 19. This is a statewide effort by law enforcement to raise money for Illinois Special Olympics. Some of the police departments in Kane County that will participate at the following Dunkin...
KANE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Man With Three Prior Domestic Battery Convictions Indicted in Grundy Co.

A 42-year-old Morris man was recently indicted on three felony charges. Ian Odum was charged with three counts of Domestic Battery, all class three felonies. The Morris Police Department arrested Odum in the 1200 block of Deerpath Drive on June 9th. Odum is accused of making physical contact with a female household member in that he forced sexual penetration with the woman in Morris on June 6th.
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Suspect in Shorewood Bank Robbery Arrested

James A. Houge (Shorewood Police Department) Shorewood Police have announced the arrest of the suspect connected to a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Shorewood Bank & Trust. The suspect, later identified as 52 year old James Houge of Plainfield, was recognized by an off-duty Joliet officer who recognized him eating at the Joliet McDonald’s at 2220 Rt. 59. The officer has stated that they recognized Houge from a flyer sent out by Shorewood Police. The officer contacted supervisors with the Joliet Police Department and remained on the scene until Joliet and Shorewood officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the restaurant. Houge was taken into custody without incident as he was attempting to leave.
SHOREWOOD, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Man Arrested For Third DUI and Battering Officer

Two felony charges have been filed against Morris man arrested by the Morris Police Department. Douglas Anderson was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said the 43-year-old Anderson was pulled over for DUI in the area of Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street around midnight on August 13th.
MORRIS, IL

