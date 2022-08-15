Read full article on original website
whporadio.com
Illinois State police announce patrols in Vermilion County
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Vermilion County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP...
hoiabc.com
East Peoria imposes new rules on smoke shops
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke shops now have to be farther away from schools in East Peoria following action taken Tuesday night by the city council. Commissioners passed an ordinance putting new restrictions on smoke shops in an effort to curb teen smoking. Until now, smoke shops...
WSPY NEWS
County board candidate claims Kendall County is out of compliance with Illinois Election Code
Yorkville resident and county board candidate Todd Milliron says the new method for distributing Kendall County Board terms, approved earlier this month, runs afoul of Illinois election law. Earlier this month, the county board approved an ordinance that would distribute two and four years terms on the county board based...
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
hoiabc.com
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the...
Study shows manufacturing’s multi-billion dollar impact on Peoria area
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent study is bringing Illinois’ manufacturing scene to the spotlight for its multi-billion dollar economic impact, and it’s directly affecting the Central Illinois area. Manufacturing matters, that’s the message of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association as industry leaders tour the state. Wednesday, the tour made a stop at Morton Industries. “Manufacturing […]
hoiabc.com
Pinecrest overpass construction nearing completion
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The nearly two-year reconstruction of the Pinecrest Drive overpass is nearly complete, according to IDOT officials. Construction engineer Bob Hack called the project 98% done. Only the road striping and and clean up of the construction equipment needs to be done. The timing on that depends on contractor schedules and weather, but he’s hoping it will wrap up by the end of the month.
hoiabc.com
Local businesses face fines for lack of compliance with retirement plans
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Half of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement. A state initiative aims to change that, with some hefty fines if businesses don’t comply. The ‘Illinois Secure Choice Program’ was started in 2018, offered to employers who don’t already have a plan...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
SIHF Officially Takes Possession of Old St E’s Site for Planned FQHC
Great news for the Danville and Vermilion County area, as it is now official that Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation owns the old St. Elizabeth Hospital Property at 600 Sager Street. It was announced last December during a STEPUP Vermilion County leadership group meeting that SIHF planned to build two Federally...
County board member wants accountability amidst investigation
Update at 3 p.m. on 8/17/2022 Trooper Jayme Bufford of the Illinois State Police confirmed Troopers’ presence at the Iroquois County Public Health Department on Tuesday was connected to their investigation into the ICPHD. Bufford said the investigation is open and ongoing and could not comment further to maintain the investigation’s integrity. WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) […]
wcsjnews.com
Seneca Amends Water Service Accounts Ordinance
Sometimes residents want to add names (possibly a renter/tenant name) to their water service accounts. A problem arises when those additional names have no ownership interest. The Seneca Village Council last night unanimously amended their ordinance regarding Water Service Accounts. The ordinance now requires proof of property ownership in the form of a deed or other document from anyone setting up a water account.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois
The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Inaugural Balloon Festival coming to Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity. The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodds Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along […]
1470 WMBD
Council member announces run for Pekin Mayor
PEKIN, Ill. – The woman who currently ends up filling the mayor’s shoes in Pekin when the mayor isn’t available now wants the job for good. Becky Cloyd — Pekin Mayor Pro Tempore — announced on social media Monday she’s running for Pekin Mayor in next year’s election.
Eric Sorensen and Esther Joy King are running for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022
Eric Sorensen (D) and Esther Joy King (R) are running in the general election for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) is not running for re-election. Sorensen worked as a TV meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities area for nearly 20...
thefirstward.net
The Kane County justice system sinks to a new low
Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish. ― Anne Bradstreet. The only possible answer to the impending question is the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office doesn’t care. They know I’m watching them, and this specific case, but even that level of due diligence failed to deter them from sinking to a brand new low. To make matters so much worse, Lisa Aust and her incompetent probation office are involved, and you already know how I feel about most of our judiciary.
wcsjnews.com
Patricia Ann Conley of Gardner 1954 - 2022
Age 68 of Gardner, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Burbank Rehabilitation Center in Burbank, Illinois. Born May 26, 1954 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Patricia was the daughter of Albert and Marie (Berggoetz) Meneely. She graduated from Indian River High School in Chesapeake, Virginia with the Class of 1972, and on May 19, 1973 she married Bernard John Conley at Saint Pius Catholic Church near the Little Creek Virginia Naval Base. Patricia and family relocated to Illinois where she would complete an Associates Degree in Elementary Education from Joliet Junior College.
wglt.org
Connect Transit will add electric buses, micro-transit vans with 'system changing' $13 million federal grant
Connect Transit will get a $13 million federal grant that will pay for five new electric buses, electric vans for a new on-demand micro-transit service, and a new training and storage facility. “I can’t emphasize enough what this funding means for a system our size. This is system changing for...
Central Illinois Proud
BN schools grapple with para-professional shortage
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Many students in the twin cities returning to school this week, with McLean County Unit 5 starting Wednesday and Bloomington District 87 starting Thursday. Both districts are anticipating a fairly regular school year, free of a lot of COVID-19 restrictions however both Unit 5 and...
