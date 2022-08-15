Read full article on original website
WYDOT presents annual transportation plan at Tuesday morning’s County Commissioner meeting
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 WYDOT presented its annual transportation plan. Included in the presentation were projects both local and state-wide made possible by the STIP plan. According to an earlier press release STIP is a six-year program of state-wide existing and expected projects approved by the transportation commission. Presentor Pete Stitchcomb further detailed the funding of projects and locations. Stitchcomb was pleased to announce no projects in Sweetwater County had been placed on the delay list due to funding or other issues.
Volunteers needed for BLM Rock Springs NPLD event
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office is cleaning up the surrounding Rock Springs area in an early celebration of National Public Lands Day (NPLD) on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Families, individuals, clubs, and organizations are invited to join this effort to...
Brian Matthew Kolczak (April 25, 1969 – August 7, 2022)
Brian Matthew Kolczak, 53, passed away about August 7, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Kolczak died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Floyd Johnny Ortega (January 20, 1949 – December 9, 2016)
Floyd Johnny Ortega, 67, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Friday, December 9, 2016, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. A lifelong resident of Green River, Mr. Ortega died following a brief illness. Cremation has taken place; Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Sweetwater County Roller Derby BBQ Fundraiser on Saturday, August 20
Tick, tick, boom! The Bittersweet Bombshells are hosting a BBQ Fundraiser this Saturday, August 20th at American Legion Archie Hay Post 24. Sweetwater County’s Roller Derby rock stars have put together a fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon to raise money for both their sports team and the American Legion; proceeds will be split between both organizations.
Unofficial Sweetwater County Primary Election results
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Tonight was the Primary Election for Wyoming. Here are the unofficial results from this year’s election from 9:00 p.m. Once the final results are in, we will get those posted. Remember, General Election will be held in November. Don’t forget to vote. SWEETWATER...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 17 – August 18, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Genesis Alkali National Mine Safety Rescue Team results
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Congratulations to Genesis Alkali Mine Safety Rescue Teams. The Genesis Alkali Mine Safety Rescue Teams recently returned from the annual Mine Safety Health Administration national competition in Lexington, Kentucky that was held from August 8-11, 2022, with many top awards. Included in these awards were:...
United Way now recruiting Helping Hands Day and golf tournament teams
HELPING HANDS DAY — UWSW’s annual Helping Hands Day event date is flexible. Teams can complete projects around their schedules. Once a team chooses a project, the completion date is set based on their availability. In 2021, ten teams completed 178 volunteer hours. Projects range from house repairs...
Local Boys & Girls Club announces new United Way Grant
August 18, 2022 — United Way of Southwest Wyoming has granted the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County a grant in the amount of $50,000. According to a press release from the local Boys & Girls Club, these funds will help provide after-school programming to its over 300 members in the area of academics. The Boys & Girls Club stated they were very thankful to United Way donors, volunteers, and staff for supporting the club and its members.
Get ready to watch the 17th annual Art on the Green Competition!
The Green River Arts Council and the City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department are excited to host the 17th annual Art on the Green 24-hour live art competition. Professional, semi-professional, amateur/hobbyist, and high school artists from around the region compete in 2D and 3D categories and have 24 hours to create their artwork from beginning to end.
MHSC has new surgical services director
A familiar face is now at the helm of the Surgical Services Department at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Registered Nurse Noreen Hove is the new Director of Surgical Services, a position she also held from 2009-14. Her team includes nurses, scrub techs, central sterile techs, and schedulers. “She is...
