Seneca Considers a Minor Subdivision
A public hearing was held before Seneca's Planning Commission to discuss dividing two acres of property at 500 Shipyard Drive into a minor subdivision of four lots on August 10th. After the hearing, the commission sent their recommendation to the village council, asking them to approve the subdivision. Public Health...
Morris District 54 Approves Agreement With Morris Police Department
Morris District 54 School Board members this week approved their threat assessment plan. Your browser does not support the audio element. Superintendent Shannon Dudek said the district has had school resource officer for the past five years. Dudek explains the cost associated with having an SRO. Your browser does not...
Seneca Amends Water Service Accounts Ordinance
Sometimes residents want to add names (possibly a renter/tenant name) to their water service accounts. A problem arises when those additional names have no ownership interest. The Seneca Village Council last night unanimously amended their ordinance regarding Water Service Accounts. The ordinance now requires proof of property ownership in the form of a deed or other document from anyone setting up a water account.
Grundy Co. Board Approves Funding For New Courthouse HVAC System
The Grundy County Courthouse will be getting a new HVAC system in the future. The Grundy County Board last week approved funding for that project after hearing from Finance Director Matt Melvin. Your browser does not support the audio element. Melvin said the county will now go through the bidding...
Morris Man Wanted on Escape Charge in Grundy Co.
A man is wanted in Grundy County for Escape. Oscar Fernandez, 37, of Morris was indicted on the charge of Escape, a class three felony on Wednesday, August 17th. Fernandez was arrested for driving while license revoked by the Morris Police Department in July of 2020. In June of this year, Fernandez pled guilty to Driving While License Revoked, a class four felony. Court records show he has between four and nine prior convictions.
Grundy County Board Approved Raising Pay to Gain New Hires
The Grundy County Board last week approved pay increases for certain employees. Here is Sheriff Ken Briley. Your browser does not support the audio element. Briley said the money is in his budget. Your browser does not support the audio element. The$18 to $20 per hour pay rate will increase...
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
Channahon Village Board Takes Action on Proposed Central Park East Apartment Project
The Channahon Village Board on Monday took action on the proposed Central Park East Apartments project which would be located 24740 West Eames Street. At the Committee of the Whole meeting in early August, Channahon Community Development and Information Systems Director Mike Petrick described details about the potential project. At...
Minooka Man Sentenced in Grundy Co. Aggravated DUI Case
A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on August 15th. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on one parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 17th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Hunter Carlson, 21, of Braidwood for driving while license...
Recent Grand Jury Indictments
The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. Cory Ballina, 42, of Ashbury, Iowa was indicted on two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies and two counts of Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, both class four felonies. Harley Gribble, 21, of...
Illinois State Police seize guns from more than 1K residents with revoked FOID cards
Illinois State Police said they have conducted 201 statewide details to remove guns from people who have had their FOID cards revoked.
St. Charles man dead after serious crash in Kane County
A St. Charles man is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated St. Charles Township in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that nineteen-year-old Kevin White passed away while at a hospital late Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says the crash happened at...
Police Blotter for Monday, August 15th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 32-year-old, Angelo Paredes, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
Village of Channahon Will Be Getting a Starbucks
The Village of Channahon will be getting a Starbucks. The Channahon Village Board this week approved a final plat and site plan for the project. Here is Channahon Community Development and Information Systems Director Mike Petrick. Petrick was asked if the entrance would be off Yellow Pine Drive. Your browser...
2 killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-80 in Morris, Illinois State Police say
State police diverted traffic off the interstate, which was closed for an extended period of time while officials investigated.
Peterson Denied Police Pension
FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Woman, 25, dies in rollover crash on I-290
The woman, 25, rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala around 12:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, Illinois State Police said. She died at the scene, they said.
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
