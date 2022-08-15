ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

Seneca Considers a Minor Subdivision

A public hearing was held before Seneca's Planning Commission to discuss dividing two acres of property at 500 Shipyard Drive into a minor subdivision of four lots on August 10th. After the hearing, the commission sent their recommendation to the village council, asking them to approve the subdivision. Public Health...
SENECA, IL
Morris District 54 Approves Agreement With Morris Police Department

Morris District 54 School Board members this week approved their threat assessment plan. Your browser does not support the audio element. Superintendent Shannon Dudek said the district has had school resource officer for the past five years. Dudek explains the cost associated with having an SRO. Your browser does not...
MORRIS, IL
Seneca Amends Water Service Accounts Ordinance

Sometimes residents want to add names (possibly a renter/tenant name) to their water service accounts. A problem arises when those additional names have no ownership interest. The Seneca Village Council last night unanimously amended their ordinance regarding Water Service Accounts. The ordinance now requires proof of property ownership in the form of a deed or other document from anyone setting up a water account.
SENECA, IL
Grundy Co. Board Approves Funding For New Courthouse HVAC System

The Grundy County Courthouse will be getting a new HVAC system in the future. The Grundy County Board last week approved funding for that project after hearing from Finance Director Matt Melvin. Your browser does not support the audio element. Melvin said the county will now go through the bidding...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Morris Man Wanted on Escape Charge in Grundy Co.

A man is wanted in Grundy County for Escape. Oscar Fernandez, 37, of Morris was indicted on the charge of Escape, a class three felony on Wednesday, August 17th. Fernandez was arrested for driving while license revoked by the Morris Police Department in July of 2020. In June of this year, Fernandez pled guilty to Driving While License Revoked, a class four felony. Court records show he has between four and nine prior convictions.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Grundy County Board Approved Raising Pay to Gain New Hires

The Grundy County Board last week approved pay increases for certain employees. Here is Sheriff Ken Briley. Your browser does not support the audio element. Briley said the money is in his budget. Your browser does not support the audio element. The$18 to $20 per hour pay rate will increase...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Minooka Man Sentenced in Grundy Co. Aggravated DUI Case

A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on August 15th. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on one parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 17th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Hunter Carlson, 21, of Braidwood for driving while license...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Recent Grand Jury Indictments

The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. Cory Ballina, 42, of Ashbury, Iowa was indicted on two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies and two counts of Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, both class four felonies. Harley Gribble, 21, of...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
St. Charles man dead after serious crash in Kane County

A St. Charles man is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated St. Charles Township in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that nineteen-year-old Kevin White passed away while at a hospital late Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says the crash happened at...
KANE COUNTY, IL
Police Blotter for Monday, August 15th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 32-year-old, Angelo Paredes, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Village of Channahon Will Be Getting a Starbucks

The Village of Channahon will be getting a Starbucks. The Channahon Village Board this week approved a final plat and site plan for the project. Here is Channahon Community Development and Information Systems Director Mike Petrick. Petrick was asked if the entrance would be off Yellow Pine Drive. Your browser...
CHANNAHON, IL
Peterson Denied Police Pension

FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
BOLINGBROOK, IL

