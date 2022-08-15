ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Mariah Carey's 'Queen of Christmas' trademark upsets singers

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," has become one of the biggest songs of the holiday season, but Carey wants to take things to the next level with her attempt to officially trademark the term "Queen of Christmas." Carey filed her trademark last March and the news...
Fox News

Zac Efron, Russell Crowe star in ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ based on wild true story about Vietnam war

Zac Efron is on a mission to bring cases of beer overseas to his friends serving in the Vietnam War in his new movie, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." The first trailer for Apple TV+‘s wartime comedy - based on a true story - gives a sneak peek at Efron’s role as Chickie Donohue, a real-life hero who traveled from New York to the front lines of the Vietnam War to gift soldiers American beer.
Fox News

Demi Lovato talks 'survivor's guilt' she felt after 2018 overdose

Demi Lovato experienced "survivors' guilt" after she overdosed in 2018. The 29-year-old singer opened up about forgiveness while speaking about her upcoming album "HOLY FVCK" in a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. Lovato, who recently added back the pronouns she/her, suffered an overdose in 2018. Following the near-fatal...
