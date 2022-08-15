Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
Jenna Jameson Denies Having HIV As She Continues to Battle Mystery Illness
While JennaJameson's months-long illness is yet to be diagnosed, the former adult film star has definitively ruled out HIV.
Mariah Carey's 'Queen of Christmas' trademark upsets singers
Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," has become one of the biggest songs of the holiday season, but Carey wants to take things to the next level with her attempt to officially trademark the term "Queen of Christmas." Carey filed her trademark last March and the news...
Rod Stewart poses with children on Italy vacation as wife Penny Lancaster says her heart is 'bursting'
Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster got the family back together again with a getaway to Italy. Stewart and Lancaster went on a yacht on the Amalfi coast with his children and shared some photos on his Instagram story to commemorate the vacation. First, he posted pictures with his...
Paul Sorvino honored by wife Dee Dee, other stars at his celebration of life: 'The ultimate movie star'
Paul Sorvino was honored Wednesday night during a celebration of life at the Hollywood Museum. The actor passed away on July 25 from natural causes. His death was announced by his wife Dee Dee Sorvino and his longtime representative Roger Neal. Dee Dee, Joe Mantegna and Lainie Kazan spoke to...
Zac Efron, Russell Crowe star in ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ based on wild true story about Vietnam war
Zac Efron is on a mission to bring cases of beer overseas to his friends serving in the Vietnam War in his new movie, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." The first trailer for Apple TV+‘s wartime comedy - based on a true story - gives a sneak peek at Efron’s role as Chickie Donohue, a real-life hero who traveled from New York to the front lines of the Vietnam War to gift soldiers American beer.
Demi Lovato talks 'survivor's guilt' she felt after 2018 overdose
Demi Lovato experienced "survivors' guilt" after she overdosed in 2018. The 29-year-old singer opened up about forgiveness while speaking about her upcoming album "HOLY FVCK" in a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. Lovato, who recently added back the pronouns she/her, suffered an overdose in 2018. Following the near-fatal...
Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt became a 'monster' on infamous 2016 plane fight, new docs reveal
Angelina Jolie said her ex-husband Brad Pitt was "becoming a monster" when he allegedly flew into a drunken rage during a 2016 fight on a plane that left their children scared, according to explosive FBI documents recently obtained by People magazine. Jolie, 47, told authorities that Pitt "ranted" on the...
