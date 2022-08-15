ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Allen White’s Hair Stylist Just Shared the Secret Behind His Lustful Curly Locks on ‘The Bear’

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago


In FX’s buzzy series “ The Bear ,” Jermey Allen White stars as a culinary prodigy who chooses to take his expertise gleaned at the nation’s top restaurant in the country to a hole-in-the-wall deli to save it from bankruptcy. His portrayal as Carmy, an intense and disgruntled but overall charming chef, was immediately acclaimed for offering an authentically refreshing look at the far-from-glamorous life of the restaurant world.

There is, however, one thing that White says wasn’t necessarily realistic. During an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” last week, the actor reveals that his glowing locks (my words, not his) would have been hidden underneath a hair net if they were operating in a real kitchen.

“I thought it looked great on the show, but it’s weird, a lot of people are calling out — and they’re not wrong — that I should have been wearing a cap,” he told Meyers. “I should have been wearing something because so much of Carmy’s hair is probably in all those sandwiches.”

A hair cap might’ve added an extra layer of authenticity but the show’s creators were smart not to hide his swoon-worthy curls. After all, White’s character became the face of a whole “sexy chef” movement following the show’s premiere last month. With his skin-tight tees, lake-blue eyes, expert handling of meat (and yes, that hair), White’s role as Carmy has propelled the “Shameless” actor into another echelon of heartthrob status.

Thankfully White’s hair stylist Jen Ortiz doesn’t believe in gate-keeping her best haircare secrets. After the star’s “Late Night” appearance, she took to Instagram to share exactly how she achieves the perfectly disheveled head of hair that we all can’t get enough of.

Check out the products she uses below:

Authentic Beauty Concept Beach Texture Spray

Ortiz says she begins by spraying White’s hair with this lightweight sea salt spray to add texture and volume. Using the soft grip from the spray, she uses her fingers to make face-framing curls.

Buy: BUY NOW: $25.00

Authentic Beauty Concept Nourishing Hair Oil

She then applies this hydrating hair oil to White’s ends for a smooth shine.

Buy: BUY NOW: $44.00

Authentic Beauty Concept Shaping Cream

To groom up his disheveled hair, Ortiz says she adds this styling cream which provides a medium hold for her to loosely brush White’s hair strands into place with a wide-tooth comb.

Buy: BUY NOW: $25.00

The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

