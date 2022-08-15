ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man stabbed to death near London’s Oxford Street

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2ivK_0hHkrqJC00

A man has been stabbed to death in a side road near London’s Oxford Street .

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 11.40am on Monday to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street.

Both London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.

A man has been arrested.

The Metropolitan Police statement said: “At 11:40am on Monday, August 15 police were called to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, W1.

“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“A man was found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.20pm.

“His identity has yet to be confirmed.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Poland Street is a turning off Oxford Street, which is one of the busiest shopping areas in Europe and attracts tens of thousands of visitors per day, and runs into Soho, another busy area known for its nightlife.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 11.36am today to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, central London.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. Our first paramedic arrived in less than seven minutes.

“Despite the best efforts of our teams, the patient sadly died at the scene.”

