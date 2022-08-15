Anne Heche’s ex-husband Coleman Laffoon posts emotional tribute video to late actor

Anne Heche ’s ex-husband Coleman Laffoon posted a moving tribute to the star the day after it was announced she was brain dead following a major car crash.

It was announced by Heche’s family on Friday (12 August) that Heche, 53, who was in a coma, had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” after her car crashed into a woman’s home in Los Angeles.

Hours later, they revealed she was “legally dead according to California law”, but was being kept on life support while a match could be found for organ donation. Heche’s life support was switched off on Sunday (14 August).

Heche’s fatal injuries were sustained after she lost control of her Mini Cooper and drove into a house in Mar Vista, LA.

The axtor is survived by her sons Homer and Atlas. Homer’s father Laffoon posted an emotional tribute to the Volcano actor on Saturday (13 August).

In the video, posted to his Instagram, Laffoon said: “In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just wanted to say a few things: One, I love her and I miss her, and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is OK.

“He’s grieving of course, and it’s rough, it’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family and he’s going to be OK.

“So for all those people checking in, thank you for checking in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything. It’s so beautiful. Thank you.”

He added that he believes “Anne is free from pain and enjoying her experience, whatever is next in her journey…

“She came in hot and she had a lot to say and she was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she thinks and what she believed in.

“It was all about love, so goodbye, Anne. Love you, thank you for the good times, there were so many. And in the meantime, I got our son, and he will be fine.”

Laffoon and Heche were married from 2001 to 2009.

Heche was best known for her roles in films Volcano and Six Days, Seven Nights , US series Another World , and her performance in a Broadway production of Proof .

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24/7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP