India

India marks 75th anniversary of independence

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence on 15 August, 2022.

In a speech marking the historic occasion, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said the country must become a “developed nation” in the next 25 years.

India became an independent state in 1947, ending British rule and leading to the partition of the country and Pakistan.

The milestone reached on Monday is considered by some to be the 76th Independence Day, according to The Times of India, as the first celebration was held when it became free in 1947.

Comments / 1

