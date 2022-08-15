ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’ve never been in love like this’: Adele shares her feelings for boyfriend Rich Paul

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6ugI_0hHkrnuF00

Adele has shared that she has “never been in love like this” as she opened up about her relationship with American sports agent Rich Paul .

Speaking to Elle UK , the 34-year-old said that she is “obsessed” and “smitten” with Paul, who she has been dating since last year.

When asked if she would want to get married again following her divorce from Simon Konecki, the singer said “yes, absolutely,” and added that she “might as well be married” as she is so happy.

