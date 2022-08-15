ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Women’s Champions League — Match Preview: Manchester City vs Tomiris

Manchester City’s hopes in the 2022/23 Champions League gets underway as the road to the group stages gets underway Thursday. City face Tomiris Turan in a one-legged qualifying semi-final. City sealed their Champions League place on the final day of last term after finishing third in the WSL,. They...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more

The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Mohamed Salah
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Tottenham host Wolves on Saturday with these two teams heading in different directions early in the new season. Antonio Conte’s Spurs remain unbeaten following their dramatic 96th-minute equalizer at bitter rivals Chelsea last time out, but Conte’s clashes with Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines led to him receiving a red card and he may not be on the bench this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#The Premier League#Fulham#English#Reds#Bournemouth#Arsenal#Kickoff#Caesars
Yardbarker

Report: Jurgen Klopp ‘Interested’ in Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge

Jurgen Klopp has expressed interest in Sheffield United’s midfielder, Sander Berge, amid Liverpool’s growing injury list, according to Gary Weaver at Sky Sports. Sander Berge is 24 years old, playing as a defensive midfielder for Championship club, Sheffield United. The Blades signed the Norwegian in the January transfer window, during their successful 2019-20 Premier League campaign which saw them finish 9th.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United Women vs. PSG: Preview and how to watch

Manchester United Women are in France for a preseason mini-tournament, and their first match is against mighty Paris Saint-Germain. United have already played and won their first preseason game, a 1-0 victory over Liverpool, who were promoted back to the FA Women’s Super League last season. Leah Galton was the goalscorer on the day, and will likely feature again as one of several United players who have been back at training for several weeks now. UEFA Euro winners Mary Earps, Alessia Russo, and Ella Toone were given extra time to recover after their dramatic run to winning the final at Wembley, but have returned to the team ahead of the trip to France.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Man United's woes have rest of Premier League laughing

One of the longest-running jokes in English soccer is that whenever Manchester United plays in London (a five-hour drive in traffic), at least their fans don’t have far to travel. The implication is that, because of United’s historic dominance, glory-hunting supporters from the capital and other parts of England...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

England's Big Picture:15 August - 21 August 2022

Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Upload your images or email us at england@bbc.co.uk. How to submit a picture. Upload your images or email us at england@bbc.co.uk. For inspiration, view some...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy