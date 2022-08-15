Manchester United Women are in France for a preseason mini-tournament, and their first match is against mighty Paris Saint-Germain. United have already played and won their first preseason game, a 1-0 victory over Liverpool, who were promoted back to the FA Women’s Super League last season. Leah Galton was the goalscorer on the day, and will likely feature again as one of several United players who have been back at training for several weeks now. UEFA Euro winners Mary Earps, Alessia Russo, and Ella Toone were given extra time to recover after their dramatic run to winning the final at Wembley, but have returned to the team ahead of the trip to France.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO