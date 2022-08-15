Read full article on original website
Manchester United Vs Liverpool Referee Revealed
The Premier League have announced the officials responsible for conducting Manchester United's upcoming fixture against Liverpool.
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd horror start and Liverpool struggles
A SUPERCOMPUTER has predicted how the Premier League table will finish after just two rounds of games. Manchester United are still tipped to come in the top six - despite currently being BOTTOM of the pile. Although sneaking into the top six is as good as it gets for the...
SB Nation
Women’s Champions League — Match Preview: Manchester City vs Tomiris
Manchester City’s hopes in the 2022/23 Champions League gets underway as the road to the group stages gets underway Thursday. City face Tomiris Turan in a one-legged qualifying semi-final. City sealed their Champions League place on the final day of last term after finishing third in the WSL,. They...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more
The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA・
NBC Sports
Tottenham vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, stream link
Tottenham host Wolves on Saturday with these two teams heading in different directions early in the new season. Antonio Conte’s Spurs remain unbeaten following their dramatic 96th-minute equalizer at bitter rivals Chelsea last time out, but Conte’s clashes with Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines led to him receiving a red card and he may not be on the bench this weekend.
Former Premier League Title Winner Says Manchester United Hiring Erik Ten Hag Is A Mistake
A former Premier League title winning midfielder that spent a number of years at Manchester United has spoken out about the troubles of the team and has branded the appointment of Erik Ten Hag as a mistake.
BBC
All or Nothing finale shows Arteta furious after Arsenal lose to Newcastle
The final episodes of All or Nothing: Arsenal take us inside the dressing room as the Gunners concede fourth place to their most fierce rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. Episodes seven and eight, which are released on Amazon Prime on Thursday 18 August, document the tail-end of Arsenal's 2021-22 season. We know...
BBC
Transfer gossip: Who could be on the move in the Premier League and Europe?
Time is ticking as the end of the transfer window looms. The season is under way and clubs now have a better idea where reinforcements are required on the pitch. Teams across Europe have until 1 September to conduct either astute acquisitions or panic buys in order to get their squads in shape.
Man United vs Liverpool: How the last five United managers got on in their first clash with the Reds
All eyes will be firmly fixed on Old Trafford on Monday when a badly struggling Manchester United side host Liverpool in one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures in world football. United manager Erik ten Hag already finds himself under massive pressure after humiliating back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford...
Yardbarker
Report: Jurgen Klopp ‘Interested’ in Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge
Jurgen Klopp has expressed interest in Sheffield United’s midfielder, Sander Berge, amid Liverpool’s growing injury list, according to Gary Weaver at Sky Sports. Sander Berge is 24 years old, playing as a defensive midfielder for Championship club, Sheffield United. The Blades signed the Norwegian in the January transfer window, during their successful 2019-20 Premier League campaign which saw them finish 9th.
SB Nation
Manchester United Women vs. PSG: Preview and how to watch
Manchester United Women are in France for a preseason mini-tournament, and their first match is against mighty Paris Saint-Germain. United have already played and won their first preseason game, a 1-0 victory over Liverpool, who were promoted back to the FA Women’s Super League last season. Leah Galton was the goalscorer on the day, and will likely feature again as one of several United players who have been back at training for several weeks now. UEFA Euro winners Mary Earps, Alessia Russo, and Ella Toone were given extra time to recover after their dramatic run to winning the final at Wembley, but have returned to the team ahead of the trip to France.
UEFA・
FOX Sports
Man United's woes have rest of Premier League laughing
One of the longest-running jokes in English soccer is that whenever Manchester United plays in London (a five-hour drive in traffic), at least their fans don’t have far to travel. The implication is that, because of United’s historic dominance, glory-hunting supporters from the capital and other parts of England...
Liverpool’s Winless Start Magnified by Premier League’s Fine Margins
Jürgen Klopp’s side has largely played well in two draws, but such is the standard both it and Man City have set in recent years, that the tiniest of slips could prove costly.
Report: Manchester United Want To Sign Everton Player
Manchester United are looking at Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to be their no.2 keeper at Old Trafford, claims a report on Thursday morning
Destiny Udogie Says It Is A "Big Honor" To Join Antonio Conte's Tottenham
The 19-year-old gave his first interview as a Spurs player on Tuesday after signing from Italian club Udinese.
Jurgen Klopp hints 'fantastic' Liverpool forward will play a big role this season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed the importance of Roberto Firmino in his side this season. The Brazilian was expected to play a minimal role in this campaign due to the big-money arrival of Darwin Nunez. On top of the Uruguayan, Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota were all...
Liverpool Still Keen On Signing Midfielder Matheus Nunes But Would Wait Until Next Season And Potentially Pay Double
According to a usually reliable source, Liverpool are still interested in midfielder Matheus Nunes. The midfielder just signed for Wolves so he would only become an option next season.
