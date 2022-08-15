ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

I sell feet pics. It's easy money, and I get lots of requests — from oily toes to visiting Walmart barefoot.

By Fortesa Latifi
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAnCW_0hHkrexi00

Courtesy of Riley

  • Riley, a 21-year-old college student, sells feet pics online. She uses a "stage name" for anonymity.
  • She didn't have time to get a second job, and she said feet pics are "pretty easy money."
  • This is her story, as told to writer Fortesa Latifi.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Riley, a 21-year-old college student who sells pictures of her feet on the internet. Insider is only using her first name to protect her identity, but we've verified her sales and income. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

I'm about to start my senior year of college. Along with juggling my social life, academics, and working at a lab on campus, I also sell feet pictures (more commonly known as "feet pics") online.

I always knew people sold feet pics online because the idea of it has been part of the cultural zeitgeist for years. I thought about taking the plunge and decided that, between academics and my campus job, I didn't have much time for a second job, so maybe this would be one I could manage.

Through my feet pics hustle, I make a couple of hundred dollars each month, which I use as spending money. I usually use it to go clothes shopping. I started doing it as a freshman in college, and now I'm going into my senior year.

A lot of sellers use websites meant to facilitate sales of feet pictures, but I just post on Twitter and Reddit

I use specific hashtags, and it works really well for me. Usually, when I post, I get a bunch of direct messages from people who are interested in buying pictures. I know people say you can make even more money through OnlyFans, but I like to keep my business more private. Twitter and Reddit help me accomplish that.

I'm not super shy about telling people I know in real life about it. My friends know that I do it, and I've even helped people who've come up to me and asked how to get into the business.

I haven't explicitly told my parents, although once I did say to my dad, "Hey, hypothetically, if I had money from selling feet pictures online, would you help me do my taxes?" I think it's more of a situation where they know but they don't want to know.

It's pretty easy money

When I have a couple of hours free, I'll post online and then spend time going through direct messages, interacting with people, and taking the pictures and videos they want. I don't even have to make sure I have a pedicure, because some people don't want that and some people will pay for you to go get one.

Sometimes people have specific requests, like they want a video of me taking my socks off really slowly or rubbing baby oil on my feet. It's weird, but it's not sexual to me. It's sexual for the person who's asking for it. Once, someone even asked for a video of me walking around barefoot in a Walmart. (I did it at the local Dollar General instead.)

I think many people who respond to my posts feel a lot of shame about their addiction to foot fetish content, so there's a lot of customer turnover. Sometimes I'll go back to someone's account and it'll be deleted or I'll be blocked.

I use a 'stage name' online, not my real one

Even if I don't use my real name, I do post selfies and pictures of my face. If they really wanted to, people could figure out who I am.

I haven't had any dangerous situations happen that I know of, but I would say to anyone who's considering doing work like this to think about using a pseudonym. It makes the work safer, and it allows you to retain some privacy on the internet — especially because these things are searchable, and you may not always want them to be. I'm not doing anything that scandalous in my opinion, but I can't expect everyone — including future employers — to feel the same way.

I've been with my boyfriend for more than three years, and we even live together. He knows that I sell feet pics, and it doesn't bother him. I think I'll keep doing it until I feel like I don't need the extra spending money.

I'm going into my final year of college, but I don't have a full-time job lined up. I don't know what my life will look like when I do, so it's still all "to be continued" at the moment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

RosieRebel
1d ago

That's disgusting. Any woman can make money selling herself. Way to inspire the young girls of today and earn respect.

Reply
7
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Walmart
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
Business Insider

Business Insider

581K+
Followers
38K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy