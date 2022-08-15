ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United 'agree to send youngster Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan to Birmingham' to get regular first-team football - with teenager keen to increase chances of making Tunisia's World Cup squad

 3 days ago

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan out Hannibal Mejbri to a Championship club on a season-long deal, with Birmingham City leading the race to get the Tunisian teen.

Mejbri featured for eight minutes of United's final Premier League game of last season in May, and was a substitute for three pre-season friendlies for the Red Devils over the summer.

But United and current manager Erik ten Hag are keen for 19-year-old Mejbri to get a real experience of senior football, and the young midfielder believes regular playing time will benefit his World Cup dreams, having earned 16 national caps since the start of last year.

Hannibal Mejbri looks set to be joining a Championship side on loan from Manchester United

So the Premier League's bottom side have agreed to loan Mejbri to a second-tier side, with Birmingham City leading the race to get his services for the season, according to Manchester Evening News.

Last season, United academy duo Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi were at St. Andrew's to boost their development, making 20 and nine appearances for the Blues respectively.

Birmingham appear to be ahead of other possible suitors for Mejbri. Millwall, Middlesbrough, Burnley, and West Brom were all rumoured to be interested - although there might be some last-minute offers on the table, with nothing signed off yet.

Mejbri, furthest left, featured in three pre-season friendlies for the Red Devils this summer

Any successful suitor club would have to guarantee regular playing time for the Tunisian. Mejbri's opportunities at Old Trafford are limited due to the intense competition for an attacking midfielder role under ten Hag.

John Eustace's Birmingham side currently sit 12th in the Championship with one win, one draw, and one defeat so far. On Tuesday night, they face Watford.

Tunisia are in Group D of the World Cup in Qatar, where they will face Australia, Denmark, and reigning trophy holders France.

