Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen Walters
Related
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Weather Blog: A hit or two of rain ahead (THU-8/18)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s shaping up to be another nice day in the region, much the same as yesterday when we started with sunshine and then by lunch popped up the cumulus clouds in the area as the heating of the day really kicked in. Those clouds by the way are formed when the sun’s energy heats up the terrain then rising air cools and the moisture in that rising air condenses. The clouds then are formed.
kshb.com
Great August weather continues before rain, thunderstorms roll in Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Great weather continues today with highs returning to the low and mid 80s. Rain & storms likely Friday with the first round in the morning and a second developing later in the afternoon. Temperatures run below normal through next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: It's a big weather change
Here are some specific rainfall totals as of 11 a.m.:. These are the biggest and most widespread amounts since June 24th. Maryville..............5.99" KCI........................1.14" Lee's Summit.......1.40" St. Joseph.............0.92" Olathe..................1.52" Downtown KC.....0.80" Lawrence, KS......0.74" Topeka, KS..........0.49" Columbia, MO....1.64" Harrisonville......1.26" Scattered showers and drizzle will gradually decrease and end between now and 7...
Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years
The Sonic Drive-in in Bonner Springs near Edwardsville has closed its doors. But it does plan to open a new location in a couple years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Cleared for takeoff: KMBC previews the Kansas City Air Show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is cleared for takeoff. The US Air Force Thunderbirds will soon fly into town for the Garmin Kansas City Air Show at the New Century Air Center. KMBC is giving you the chance to jump in the cockpit with the elite flying team....
kcur.org
Kansas City will likely suffer 'off the charts' heat in the next 30 years, new study predicts
Kansas City is one of the top five metropolitan areas expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees in the coming decades, according to a new heat risk model. St. Louis is also on the list. “This is sort of an emerging phenomena of days that are really off...
Report: Kansas City on verge of future ‘Hazardous Heat Zone’
Kansas City is at risk of becoming part of an Extreme Heat Zone, according to new data published by the First Street Foundation.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Summer temperatures Monday with chance for severe weather overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We inch closer and closer today to an area of low pressure that will bring shower and thunderstorm activity to the region. This morning, mainly clear-to-partly cloudy skies will be common with temperature starting off in the lower 70s. This afternoon, high temperatures increase to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City
Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 19-21
This weekend marks the last summer weekend for many of us as the kids go back to school. Thankfully, there are lots of goings on around town to make this weekend a memorable one. Here’s what to do:. Travel the world without leaving Kansas City. One of the largest...
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
Kansas City TOPGUN pilot to perform at KC Air Show
A retired military pilot who graduated from the U.S. Navy’s TOPGUN program speaks with KSHB 41 News about the "Top Gun: Maverick" movie and the upcoming KC Air Show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Casual
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
visitkc.com
The Strawberry Swing at Kansas City's Great Balloon Glow
2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO, United States, Missouri. Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s second-ever Great Balloon Glow!. Balloons were primarily used in WWI to collect reconnaissance. Miles above the front lines, balloon observers could watch their enemies’ movements on the battlefield out of range of ground fire.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
fox4kc.com
WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS: Kaleidoscoop
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Human remains found in the woods near 47th and Raytown Road
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a death after human remains were found in the woods near 47th Street and Raytown Road.
KC Current launches season ticket campaign as stadium groundbreaking nears
The Kansas City Current launched its season ticket campaign, giving fans the first chance to reserve their spot at the team's Riverfront stadium.
Comments / 0