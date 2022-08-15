ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

fox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: A hit or two of rain ahead (THU-8/18)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s shaping up to be another nice day in the region, much the same as yesterday when we started with sunshine and then by lunch popped up the cumulus clouds in the area as the heating of the day really kicked in. Those clouds by the way are formed when the sun’s energy heats up the terrain then rising air cools and the moisture in that rising air condenses. The clouds then are formed.
kshb.com

Weather Blog: It's a big weather change

Here are some specific rainfall totals as of 11 a.m.:. These are the biggest and most widespread amounts since June 24th. Maryville..............5.99" KCI........................1.14" Lee's Summit.......1.40" St. Joseph.............0.92" Olathe..................1.52" Downtown KC.....0.80" Lawrence, KS......0.74" Topeka, KS..........0.49" Columbia, MO....1.64" Harrisonville......1.26" Scattered showers and drizzle will gradually decrease and end between now and 7...
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 19-21

This weekend marks the last summer weekend for many of us as the kids go back to school. Thankfully, there are lots of goings on around town to make this weekend a memorable one. Here’s what to do:. Travel the world without leaving Kansas City. One of the largest...
WIBW

K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
Fast Casual

Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business

Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
visitkc.com

The Strawberry Swing at Kansas City's Great Balloon Glow

2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO, United States, Missouri. Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s second-ever Great Balloon Glow!. Balloons were primarily used in WWI to collect reconnaissance. Miles above the front lines, balloon observers could watch their enemies’ movements on the battlefield out of range of ground fire.
greenabilitymagazine.com

Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
KIX 105.7

Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
fox4kc.com

WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS: Kaleidoscoop

