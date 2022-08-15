ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richlands, NC

wcti12.com

New Bern High School student brings gun to campus

NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reported that an altercation between two student athletes after football practice at New Bern High School on Monday led to a gun being shown. Details about the incident have not been released at this time. A parent of...
wcti12.com

Jacksonville Police searching for runaway

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina police department is searching for a missing teen. Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ariel St. Pierre, 15, ran away from her home in Jacksonville. She is White, about 5’6” and 110 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with...
wcti12.com

Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified

WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
wcti12.com

ENC Community faces increase in overdose cases

Health officials see an increase in overdose numbers in one Eastern North Carolina community. Officials with the Jones County Health Department reported numbers have risen each year since the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones County Health officials said the most important thing to know is what an overdose looks like and how...
wcti12.com

Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
wcti12.com

ENC school 12k sign-on bonus alleviates pain amid teacher shortage

Pamlico County — The countdown is on to the first day of school across eastern Carolina. Many school districts are plagued by staffing shortages. We are following up on the 12 thousand dollars sign-on bonus Pamlico County Schools is offering for their hard-to-fill positions. In June, Pamlico County Superintendent...
wcti12.com

Dangerous intersection in Greene County adds new three-way stop

SNOW HILL, Greene County — An intersection in Greene County is getting a three-way stop due to the number of accidents happening at the intersection. Starting Wednesday, drivers will see the new stops signs at the intersection of Middle School Road and N.C. 91. Division Traffic Engineer, Steven Hamilton...
wcti12.com

Jacksonville family rebuilds after fire destroyed their home

A Jacksonville family is rebuilding after a fire destroyed their home and livelihood on August 10th. Monica Easley said what started as a small garage fire at one end of the home changed her family’s life in minutes. As Monica Easley sifted through charred remains of what used to...
wcti12.com

Juniper Road Two fire 77% contained, remains at just over 1,200 acres

HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — The Juniper Road Two Fire in Pender County is now 77% contained, and the N.C. Forest Service is preparing for demobilization. The fire remains 1,226 acres in size and will continue to be closely monitored by personnel during mop up operations. A temporary flight restriction...
wcti12.com

City of Jacksonville returns to pre-COVID guidelines and protocols

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina city has rescinded its COVID-19 state of emergency, following Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement rescinding the state of emergency in North Carolina. City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips said the government will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and protocols with minor...
wcti12.com

Juniper Road Two fire now 53% contained

HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — The Juniper Road Two Fire within the Holly Shelter Game Land is now 53% contained but remains at 1,226 acres. Forest Service PIO Carrie McCullen said there are currently 60 management team members out working the fire with 6 crew members on machines. She added that Monday's rainfall helped ease the fire, but they are still being watchful with firefighting efforts, and were able to send some workers home.
wcti12.com

Move-in underway at East Carolina University

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — It was an exciting day for Pirate Nation as ECU students prepared to move into their dorms on campus. Walking around campus Wednesday, you could see and hear the excitement from students and staff. Vice President for Student Affairs, Virginia Hardy said it feels good...
wcti12.com

High school football training continues, ECU prepares to take on NC State

NEW BERN, Craven County — There are high expectations for New Bern again as the Bears are loaded with a senior class that has several highly recruited players. Torrey Nowell took over the program when they were freshman and they've made the playoffs every year. The bears are picked to win the big Carolina Conference. But Torrey says it’s a long season.
