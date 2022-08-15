Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
NC man arrested one year after death of children's mother in Robeson County, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — After a year-long investigation, a Wilmington man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his children's mother, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home on Shird Ray Lane in Pembroke in reference...
wcti12.com
Shots fired call ends in arrest of man on an ankle monitor of weapons and drug charges
VANDEMERE, Pamlico County — Deputies responded to a shots fired call arrested a man on several weapons and drug charges. At about midnight Tuesday morning, Pamlico County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of shots fired in Vandemere and stopped a vehicle leaving the area of the complaint.
wcti12.com
New Bern High School student brings gun to campus
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reported that an altercation between two student athletes after football practice at New Bern High School on Monday led to a gun being shown. Details about the incident have not been released at this time. A parent of...
wcti12.com
Heavy police presence at New Bern High School after reports of a gun on campus
NEW BERN, Craven County — There was heavy police presence at New Bern High School today. The Craven County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the school because of a report that someone had a gun while on school property. The Craven County Sheriff's Office said the early investigation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Jacksonville Police searching for runaway
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina police department is searching for a missing teen. Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ariel St. Pierre, 15, ran away from her home in Jacksonville. She is White, about 5’6” and 110 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with...
wcti12.com
Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified
WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
wcti12.com
ENC Community faces increase in overdose cases
Health officials see an increase in overdose numbers in one Eastern North Carolina community. Officials with the Jones County Health Department reported numbers have risen each year since the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones County Health officials said the most important thing to know is what an overdose looks like and how...
wcti12.com
Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
ENC school 12k sign-on bonus alleviates pain amid teacher shortage
Pamlico County — The countdown is on to the first day of school across eastern Carolina. Many school districts are plagued by staffing shortages. We are following up on the 12 thousand dollars sign-on bonus Pamlico County Schools is offering for their hard-to-fill positions. In June, Pamlico County Superintendent...
wcti12.com
Dangerous intersection in Greene County adds new three-way stop
SNOW HILL, Greene County — An intersection in Greene County is getting a three-way stop due to the number of accidents happening at the intersection. Starting Wednesday, drivers will see the new stops signs at the intersection of Middle School Road and N.C. 91. Division Traffic Engineer, Steven Hamilton...
wcti12.com
Two young women pulled from water thanks to life rings and quick-thinking bystander
SOUTHPORT, Brunswick County — Two lives were saved on an eastern North Carolina beach last weekend, thanks to the efforts of a man on the beach and the life rings that were available nearby. Officials with the Southport Fire Department said two young women out for a swim began...
wcti12.com
North Carolina native, 20 veteran of public service will lead City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A 20-year veteran of public service has been selected as the new manager for the City of Jacksonville. On Tuesday, the Jacksonville City Council voted to hire Josh Ray as their new city manager. Ray has served as city manager in other communities, most recently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcti12.com
Jacksonville family rebuilds after fire destroyed their home
A Jacksonville family is rebuilding after a fire destroyed their home and livelihood on August 10th. Monica Easley said what started as a small garage fire at one end of the home changed her family’s life in minutes. As Monica Easley sifted through charred remains of what used to...
wcti12.com
Juniper Road Two fire 77% contained, remains at just over 1,200 acres
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — The Juniper Road Two Fire in Pender County is now 77% contained, and the N.C. Forest Service is preparing for demobilization. The fire remains 1,226 acres in size and will continue to be closely monitored by personnel during mop up operations. A temporary flight restriction...
wcti12.com
City of Jacksonville returns to pre-COVID guidelines and protocols
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina city has rescinded its COVID-19 state of emergency, following Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement rescinding the state of emergency in North Carolina. City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips said the government will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and protocols with minor...
wcti12.com
People-centered puppy working hard on his training looking for forever home
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — A sweet, people-centered puppy working hard on his training is looking for a forever home. Stephanie with Misplaced Mutts said Pauley is a 10-week-old lab mix. “He is working very hard on crate training,” she said, “He does not have potty accidents in his crate....
wcti12.com
Juniper Road Two fire now 53% contained
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — The Juniper Road Two Fire within the Holly Shelter Game Land is now 53% contained but remains at 1,226 acres. Forest Service PIO Carrie McCullen said there are currently 60 management team members out working the fire with 6 crew members on machines. She added that Monday's rainfall helped ease the fire, but they are still being watchful with firefighting efforts, and were able to send some workers home.
wcti12.com
Move-in underway at East Carolina University
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — It was an exciting day for Pirate Nation as ECU students prepared to move into their dorms on campus. Walking around campus Wednesday, you could see and hear the excitement from students and staff. Vice President for Student Affairs, Virginia Hardy said it feels good...
wcti12.com
Otter pups born in May make their public debut at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — It’s been an otterly exciting week at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. Three Asian small-clawed otter pups born to Leia and Quincy in May made their debut, exploring their public habitat for the first time. The otter exhibit at the...
wcti12.com
High school football training continues, ECU prepares to take on NC State
NEW BERN, Craven County — There are high expectations for New Bern again as the Bears are loaded with a senior class that has several highly recruited players. Torrey Nowell took over the program when they were freshman and they've made the playoffs every year. The bears are picked to win the big Carolina Conference. But Torrey says it’s a long season.
Comments / 0