HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — The Juniper Road Two Fire within the Holly Shelter Game Land is now 53% contained but remains at 1,226 acres. Forest Service PIO Carrie McCullen said there are currently 60 management team members out working the fire with 6 crew members on machines. She added that Monday's rainfall helped ease the fire, but they are still being watchful with firefighting efforts, and were able to send some workers home.

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO